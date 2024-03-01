Texas looks to win consecutive games for the first time in five weeks when it hosts struggling Oklahoma State for the last scheduled time on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.

It's the only regular-season game of this season for the rivals and comes in the pivotal final stretch of the grueling Big 12 campaign. Texas is eighth in the league race but just a game out of fifth place while the Cowboys are tied for 13th.

The Longhorns (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) head home after a gritty 81-69 win at Texas Tech on Tuesday. Texas got 21 points from Dylan Disu in the victory, with Max Abmas adding 18 points and Chendall Weaver hitting for 15 points and taking eight rebounds.

The Longhorns shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half and built a 47-23 edge at the break. Texas led by as many as 29 points in the second half and had plenty to hold on, securing the split in the season series with Texas Tech in the last ever scheduled game between the longtime conference rivals.

Texas has not won back-to-back games since Jan. 20 and 23, against then-No. 9 Baylor and then-No. 11 Oklahoma, respectively, and needs to defeat Oklahoma State to continue the momentum for an NCAA Tournament bid.

"We have yet to stay locked in to limit distractions, you know, in terms of what's going on, you know, outside your world," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "Have to take care of what we can you control every day and live where our feet are, in terms of our effort, our preparation, and our attention to detail."

The Cowboys (12-16, 4-11) head to Austin after a 77-71 loss at home to UCF on Wednesday. John-Michael Wright led Oklahoma State with a season-high 22 points in the setback while Eric Daily Jr. had 15 and Javon Small hit for 13 points.

There were 54 fouls called in the game, the most of any Oklahoma State contest in seven years.

"We let one slip. That was a game we should have won," Wright said. "The season is coming down to an end. We need to salvage as much as we can. (The Big 12 tournament) is right around the corner."

Oklahoma State has lost two in a row and 11 of its last 15 games. The Cowboys are all but assured a bottom-four finish in the Big 12, which means a spot in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Longhorns have captured 16 of the last 19 meetings between the teams that have been played in Austin.

