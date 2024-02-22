away team background logo
2nd Half
TUL
Green Wave
4
FAU
Owls
14

Time Team Play Score
14:35   Percy Daniels shooting foul (Brenen Lorient draws the foul)  
14:49   Gregg Glenn III turnover (out of bounds)  
14:59 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk 33-50
15:04   Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound  
15:06   Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup  
15:21   TV timeout  
15:21   Owls offensive rebound  
15:21   Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot  
15:29   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
15:31   Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot  
15:52 +3 Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot 33-48
15:52   Sion James turnover (lost ball)  
16:34 +2 Alijah Martin makes two point layup 33-45
16:44 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot 33-43
16:59 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk (Johnell Davis assists) 31-43
17:18   TV timeout  
17:18   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
17:18   Kevin Cross turnover (bad pass)  
17:32   Sion James defensive rebound  
17:34   Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup  
17:44   Johnell Davis defensive rebound  
17:44   Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:44   Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:44   Alijah Martin shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
18:08   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
18:10   Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup  
18:27   Johnell Davis defensive rebound  
18:29   Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:45 +3 Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists) 31-41
18:57   Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound  
18:59   Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Tre' Williams personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
19:11   Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound  
19:13   Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup  
19:29   Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Vladislav Goldin steals)  
19:42 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Johnell Davis assists) 31-38
19:50 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 31-36

1st Half
TUL
Green Wave
29
FAU
Owls
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:07   Nick Boyd defensive rebound  
0:09   Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
0:40   Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot  
0:46   Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound  
0:48   Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Vladislav Goldin turnover (lost ball)  
1:18   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
1:20   Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot  
1:37   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
1:39   Alijah Martin misses two point jump shot  
2:00   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
2:02   Gregg Glenn III misses two point layup  
2:28   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
2:30   Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot  
2:37 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup (Gregg Glenn III assists) 29-36
2:41   Gregg Glenn III offensive rebound  
2:43   Brenen Lorient blocks Gregg Glenn III's two point layup  
3:06 +3 Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists) 27-36
3:06   Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)  
3:06   Sion James defensive rebound  
3:06   Alijah Martin misses two point layup  
3:17   Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)  
3:12   Alijah Martin offensive rebound  
3:14   Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot  
3:47   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
3:47   Gregg Glenn III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:47 +1 Gregg Glenn III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-33
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Gregg Glenn III draws the foul)  
4:02 +2 Alijah Martin makes two point layup 26-33
4:18   Brenen Lorient defensive rebound  
4:20   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
4:38 +3 Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists) 26-31
4:47   Kolby King turnover (traveling)  
5:08 +3 Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists) 26-28
5:23 +2 Sion James makes two point jump shot 26-25
5:45 +2 Brenen Lorient makes two point layup 24-25
5:56   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
5:58   Sion James misses two point layup  
6:10   Green Wave defensive rebound  
6:12   Percy Daniels blocks Johnell Davis's two point layup  
6:20   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
6:22   Johnell Davis blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup  
6:29   Johnell Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tre' Williams steals)  
6:40   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
6:42   Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot  
7:05 +3 Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists) 24-23
7:31   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
7:33   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
7:54 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-20
7:54   Vladislav Goldin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:54   Percy Daniels shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
7:57   Owls offensive rebound  
7:59   Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound  
8:08   Vladislav Goldin blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup  
8:18   TV timeout  
8:18   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
8:18   Green Wave defensive rebound  
8:18   Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot  
8:23 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point layup 24-19
8:40   Brandon Weatherspoon turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
8:44   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
8:46   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Bryan Greenlee turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)  
9:06   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
9:08   Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup  
9:14   Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound  
9:16   Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup  
9:27 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
9:27 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-18
9:27   Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
9:37 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point dunk 22-17
9:42   Green Wave offensive rebound  
9:42   Vladislav Goldin blocks Kevin Cross's two point jump shot  
10:07 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot (Nick Boyd assists) 20-17
10:35 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot 20-15
10:57   Gregg Glenn III defensive rebound  
10:59   Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot  
11:06   Brenen Lorient offensive rebound  
11:08   Vladislav Goldin misses two point jump shot  
11:38 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-15
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Brenen Lorient shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
11:38 +2 Kolby King makes two point jump shot 17-15
11:46   Kolby King defensive rebound  
11:48   Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound  
12:06   Sion James misses two point jump shot  
12:25   Nick Boyd turnover (bad pass)  
12:31   Gregg Glenn III turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weatherspoon steals)  
12:57 +1 Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-15
12:57   Johnell Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:57   Kolby King shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)  
13:07 +2 Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup 15-14
13:15   Giancarlo Rosado personal foul (Gregg Glenn III draws the foul)  
13:17   Gregg Glenn III offensive rebound  
13:19   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
13:38   Giancarlo Rosado personal foul  
13:38   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
13:40   Giancarlo Rosado misses two point layup  
13:57 +2 Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists) 13-14
14:18   Sion James defensive rebound  
14:20   Kevin Cross blocks Alijah Martin's two point layup  
14:24   Alijah Martin offensive rebound  
14:24   Jalen Gaffney misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:24   Tre' Williams shooting foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)  
14:24 +2 Jalen Gaffney makes two point layup 11-14
14:33   Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)  
14:49 +3 Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weatherspoon assists) 11-12
15:12   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
15:12   Gregg Glenn III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:12   Vladislav Goldin shooting foul (Gregg Glenn III draws the foul)  
15:12 +2 Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup 11-9
15:20 +1 Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-9
15:20 +1 Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
15:20   TV timeout  
15:20   Tre' Williams shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)  
15:41 +2 Sion James makes two point jump shot 9-7
15:52   Gregg Glenn III defensive rebound  
15:54   Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot  
16:06   Collin Holloway personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
16:30 +2 Sion James makes two point jump shot 7-7
16:45 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk (Johnell Davis assists) 5-7
17:00   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
17:02   Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot  
17:18 +1 Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-5
17:18   Johnell Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:18   Kolby King shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)  
17:42   Collin Holloway turnover (out of bounds)  
18:00   Johnell Davis turnover (lost ball)  
18:05   Collin Holloway personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
18:05   Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound  
18:07   Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot  
18:18 +3 Collin Holloway makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists) 5-4
18:42   Kolby King defensive rebound  
18:44   Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup  
18:50   Alijah Martin defensive rebound  
18:52   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
19:00 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Brandon Weatherspoon assists) 2-4
19:25 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:43 +2 Alijah Martin makes two point layup 0-2
20:00   (Owls gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 33 50
Field Goals 15-36 (41.7%) 18-40 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 1-9 (11.1%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 2-6 (33.3%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 18 29
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 12 20
Team 3 2
Assists 3 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 10 6
Technicals 0 0
Tulane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cross 8 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 0 1
S. James 6 3 1 3/7 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 3 0 3
K. King 5 2 0 2/3 0/1 1/1 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Holloway 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
T. Williams 0 2 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 3 - 1 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Glenn III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shapiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Panoam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 15 3 15/36 1/9 2/6 10 0 3 2 10 3 12
FAU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Goldin 15 9 0 6/10 0/0 3/4 1 - 1 2 1 4 5
A. Martin 12 10 3 5/11 2/5 0/0 1 - 3 0 0 2 8
J. Gaffney 11 1 0 4/9 3/5 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Davis 4 2 5 0/3 0/2 4/6 0 - 0 1 2 0 2
B. Weatherspoon 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lorient - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greenlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Rosado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Beath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Vanterpool - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ralat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 27 11 18/40 7/17 7/11 6 0 5 4 6 7 20
