TULANE
FAU
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:35
|Percy Daniels shooting foul (Brenen Lorient draws the foul)
|14:49
|Gregg Glenn III turnover (out of bounds)
|14:59
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk
|33-50
|15:04
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|15:06
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|15:21
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Owls offensive rebound
|15:21
|Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|15:31
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|15:52
|+3
|Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot
|33-48
|15:52
|Sion James turnover (lost ball)
|16:34
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup
|33-45
|16:44
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot
|33-43
|16:59
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk (Johnell Davis assists)
|31-43
|17:18
|TV timeout
|17:18
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|17:18
|Kevin Cross turnover (bad pass)
|17:32
|Sion James defensive rebound
|17:34
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup
|17:44
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|17:44
|Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:44
|Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:44
|Alijah Martin shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|18:08
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|18:10
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup
|18:27
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|18:29
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|31-41
|18:57
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|18:59
|Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|Tre' Williams personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|19:11
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|19:13
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|19:29
|Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Vladislav Goldin steals)
|19:42
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Johnell Davis assists)
|31-38
|19:50
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|31-36
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:07
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|0:09
|Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|0:40
|Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound
|0:48
|Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Vladislav Goldin turnover (lost ball)
|1:18
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|1:20
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|1:37
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|1:39
|Alijah Martin misses two point jump shot
|2:00
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|2:02
|Gregg Glenn III misses two point layup
|2:28
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|2:30
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup (Gregg Glenn III assists)
|29-36
|2:41
|Gregg Glenn III offensive rebound
|2:43
|Brenen Lorient blocks Gregg Glenn III's two point layup
|3:06
|+3
|Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists)
|27-36
|3:06
|Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)
|3:06
|Sion James defensive rebound
|3:06
|Alijah Martin misses two point layup
|3:17
|Sion James turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)
|3:12
|Alijah Martin offensive rebound
|3:14
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|3:47
|Gregg Glenn III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:47
|+1
|Gregg Glenn III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-33
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Gregg Glenn III draws the foul)
|4:02
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup
|26-33
|4:18
|Brenen Lorient defensive rebound
|4:20
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|+3
|Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists)
|26-31
|4:47
|Kolby King turnover (traveling)
|5:08
|+3
|Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists)
|26-28
|5:23
|+2
|Sion James makes two point jump shot
|26-25
|5:45
|+2
|Brenen Lorient makes two point layup
|24-25
|5:56
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|5:58
|Sion James misses two point layup
|6:10
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|6:12
|Percy Daniels blocks Johnell Davis's two point layup
|6:20
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|6:22
|Johnell Davis blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup
|6:29
|Johnell Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tre' Williams steals)
|6:40
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|6:42
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|7:05
|+3
|Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|24-23
|7:31
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|7:33
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-20
|7:54
|Vladislav Goldin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:54
|Percy Daniels shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|7:57
|Owls offensive rebound
|7:59
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|8:08
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Tre' Williams's two point layup
|8:18
|TV timeout
|8:18
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|8:18
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|8:18
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point layup
|24-19
|8:40
|Brandon Weatherspoon turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|8:44
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|8:46
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|9:06
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|9:08
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup
|9:14
|Jaylen Forbes offensive rebound
|9:16
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point layup
|9:27
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-19
|9:27
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-18
|9:27
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|9:37
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point dunk
|22-17
|9:42
|Green Wave offensive rebound
|9:42
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Kevin Cross's two point jump shot
|10:07
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot (Nick Boyd assists)
|20-17
|10:35
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot
|20-15
|10:57
|Gregg Glenn III defensive rebound
|10:59
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|Brenen Lorient offensive rebound
|11:08
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-15
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Brenen Lorient shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|11:38
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point jump shot
|17-15
|11:46
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|11:48
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|12:06
|Sion James misses two point jump shot
|12:25
|Nick Boyd turnover (bad pass)
|12:31
|Gregg Glenn III turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Weatherspoon steals)
|12:57
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-15
|12:57
|Johnell Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:57
|Kolby King shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|13:07
|+2
|Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup
|15-14
|13:15
|Giancarlo Rosado personal foul (Gregg Glenn III draws the foul)
|13:17
|Gregg Glenn III offensive rebound
|13:19
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|Giancarlo Rosado personal foul
|13:38
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|13:40
|Giancarlo Rosado misses two point layup
|13:57
|+2
|Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|13-14
|14:18
|Sion James defensive rebound
|14:20
|Kevin Cross blocks Alijah Martin's two point layup
|14:24
|Alijah Martin offensive rebound
|14:24
|Jalen Gaffney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:24
|Tre' Williams shooting foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
|14:24
|+2
|Jalen Gaffney makes two point layup
|11-14
|14:33
|Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)
|14:49
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|11-12
|15:12
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|15:12
|Gregg Glenn III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:12
|Vladislav Goldin shooting foul (Gregg Glenn III draws the foul)
|15:12
|+2
|Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup
|11-9
|15:20
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-9
|15:20
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|15:20
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Tre' Williams shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|15:41
|+2
|Sion James makes two point jump shot
|9-7
|15:52
|Gregg Glenn III defensive rebound
|15:54
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|Collin Holloway personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|16:30
|+2
|Sion James makes two point jump shot
|7-7
|16:45
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk (Johnell Davis assists)
|5-7
|17:00
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|17:02
|Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-5
|17:18
|Johnell Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:18
|Kolby King shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|17:42
|Collin Holloway turnover (out of bounds)
|18:00
|Johnell Davis turnover (lost ball)
|18:05
|Collin Holloway personal foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|18:05
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|18:07
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|+3
|Collin Holloway makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|5-4
|18:42
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|18:44
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup
|18:50
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|18:52
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|2-4
|19:25
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:43
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup
|0-2
|20:00
|(Owls gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|50
|Field Goals
|15-36 (41.7%)
|18-40 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-9 (11.1%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|2-6 (33.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|29
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|12
|20
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|3
|11
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|10
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|41.7
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|8
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. James
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. King
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Holloway
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|8
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. James
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. King
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Holloway
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Glenn III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forbes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shapiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Panoam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|15
|3
|15/36
|1/9
|2/6
|10
|0
|3
|2
|10
|3
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Goldin
|15
|9
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|-
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|A. Martin
|12
|10
|3
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|J. Gaffney
|11
|1
|0
|4/9
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Davis
|4
|2
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|4/6
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|B. Weatherspoon
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Goldin
|15
|9
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|A. Martin
|12
|10
|3
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|J. Gaffney
|11
|1
|0
|4/9
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Davis
|4
|2
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|4/6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|B. Weatherspoon
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lorient
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greenlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Rosado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vanterpool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|27
|11
|18/40
|7/17
|7/11
|6
|0
|5
|4
|6
|7
|20
