Up-and-down Virginia faces uphill battle at No. 10 Duke
Duke has so much to play for at this time of the season and the No. 10 Blue Devils insist they're in the right frame of mind to do so.
"March is my favorite month," Duke guard Jeremy Roach said.
Duke takes on visiting Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday in Durham, N.C., looking to continue what has been a smooth late-season stretch with one exception.
The Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC) enter the weekend within one game of first-place North Carolina in the league standings with three games remaining for each team.
Virginia (21-8, 12-6) is still in contention for a share of first place in the ACC, but it will have to beat Duke and get help. The Cavaliers ended a two-game skid by winning 72-68 on Wednesday at Boston College.
"If you've watched us this year, you know we squeak some of them out and we're far from perfect," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "But the kids, they do battle."
Duke regained its focus after last weekend's four-point loss at Wake Forest and subsequent court storming that became an issue for days. On Wednesday night, the Blue Devils drilled visiting Louisville 84-59.
Then they were ready to look ahead.
"We have to move on quickly and get ready for a really tough game on Saturday," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "We have to find something during this period that we haven't found yet."
Duke doesn't have the frontline size that it often has enjoyed in recent seasons. But the rebounding has been a positive in many situations.
"We've learned we have to gang rebound," Scheyer said. "We're smaller, and we've done a great job defensive rebounding."
Roach had 19 points in the Louisville game, and his vibe heading toward the postseason is bound to be important for the Blue Devils.
"He plays the best when the moment is the biggest," Scheyer said.
That will likely be necessary to some degree with guard Caleb Foster out with an injury for an undetermined amount of time. His right foot was in a boot Wednesday, when he missed a game for the first time this season.
"I don't know what that time is (before he'll return)," Scheyer said. "We have to adjust. We have to step up. ... You can't look at the team the same way without Caleb. We have to look at things differently, that's just the bottom line."
Duke's Kyle Filipowski seemed fine after the knee injury from the Wake Forest court storming. He compiled nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Cardinals.
"The biggest thing he has done is just being present in the moment," Scheyer said.
Scheyer, in his second season as his alma mater's head coach, will be going for 50th victory as Duke's coach (49-15).
This is the only meeting in the the regular season. Last February, Virginia won a home game against Duke, but the Blue Devils got revenge by winning the ACC Tournament championship game. The teams have alternated victories across their last seven meetings.
The Cavaliers haven't played at Duke since February 2022.
"What an opportunity for us," Bennett said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Beekman
|29
|31.8
|13.9
|3.4
|5.9
|2.10
|0.50
|2.0
|45.1
|30.5
|75.5
|0.3
|3.1
|I. McKneely
|28
|31.8
|12.3
|3.0
|1.6
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|42.4
|45.3
|87.5
|0.1
|2.9
|R. Dunn
|29
|27.1
|8.4
|7.1
|0.8
|1.30
|2.30
|0.8
|55.3
|20.0
|53.4
|2.2
|4.9
|J. Groves
|29
|19.6
|7.4
|2.6
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|48.5
|48.8
|72.7
|0.7
|1.9
|A. Rohde
|29
|25.8
|4.6
|1.8
|2.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|30.5
|27.7
|42.9
|0
|1.8
|L. Bond III
|22
|13.2
|4.5
|3.1
|0.7
|0.60
|0.20
|0.4
|46.3
|50.0
|64.3
|1.3
|1.8
|J. Minor
|27
|13.8
|4.4
|3.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|47.5
|0.0
|59.5
|1.5
|1.7
|B. Buchanan
|29
|15.3
|3.7
|3.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.90
|0.5
|42.4
|0.0
|52.3
|1.4
|1.9
|E. Gertrude
|14
|10.4
|3.7
|1.3
|0.4
|0.80
|0.50
|0.7
|36.4
|6.7
|61.1
|0.1
|1.1
|T. Murray
|28
|11.9
|2.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|50.9
|46.4
|61.1
|0.1
|1.1
|D. Harris
|19
|14.9
|2.5
|2.1
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|28.8
|12.5
|50.0
|0.2
|1.8
|B. Walker
|6
|2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|T. How
|8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|63.7
|35.9
|15.0
|7.30
|5.20
|8.2
|43.8
|36.5
|64.7
|8.6
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|28
|30.6
|16.6
|8.3
|2.9
|1.00
|1.60
|2.3
|50.0
|34.4
|66.2
|2.1
|6.2
|J. Roach
|27
|31.4
|14.4
|2.6
|3.0
|1.20
|0.10
|1.3
|49.6
|48.0
|86.5
|0.5
|2.1
|J. McCain
|28
|30.4
|13.6
|4.9
|1.8
|1.10
|0.00
|1.2
|46.0
|41.8
|85.7
|0.8
|4.1
|M. Mitchell
|25
|29.2
|12.8
|6.2
|1.2
|0.80
|0.60
|1.4
|55.4
|25.0
|65.7
|2.2
|4
|T. Proctor
|24
|28.6
|10.2
|2.8
|3.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.3
|44.0
|35.7
|76.1
|0.1
|2.7
|C. Foster
|27
|25.3
|7.7
|2.4
|2.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|43.7
|40.6
|68.8
|0.4
|2
|R. Young
|28
|11.6
|3.1
|3.5
|1.0
|0.20
|0.50
|0.9
|59.6
|0.0
|69.0
|1.4
|2.1
|S. Stewart
|25
|7.5
|2.4
|3.0
|0.2
|0.50
|0.40
|0.4
|54.3
|0.0
|52.4
|1.4
|1.7
|J. Blakes
|25
|9.8
|2.0
|0.7
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.2
|45.9
|31.3
|92.3
|0.1
|0.6
|T. Power
|19
|6.9
|1.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|34.4
|37.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.5
|C. Reeves
|3
|5.3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|S. Hubbard
|7
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|N. Begovich
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|28
|0.0
|80.5
|39.4
|15.7
|6.50
|3.60
|10.0
|48.6
|38.6
|72.6
|10.2
|26.4
-
BUT
DEP68
54148 O/U
+12.5
12:00pm FS1
-
COLG
LEH49
43141.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm CBSSN
-
24FLA
18SC56
49145.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
GT44
49152 O/U
+4
12:00pm ESP2
-
HC
BU61
73134.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
NOVA
PROV46
39136 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm FOX
-
TUL
FAU33
51164 O/U
-16.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
FOR
JOES29
46143 O/U
-8
12:30pm
-
13ILL
WISC11
18152 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm BTN
-
7KAN
15BAYL12
12144 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ABC
-
M-OH
EMU17
9135 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
MONM
ELON14
21149 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
STONEH
CCSU20
21135.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm
-
TLSA
TEMP20
8136.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
WOFF
VMI22
16153.5 O/U
+14
1:00pm
-
ARK
16UK0
0165 O/U
-13.5
1:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
PRES0
0141.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
DUQ
GMU0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
GW
LAS0
0154 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
GWEB
WINT0
0150 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0141 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
CHAR0
0151.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MER
FURM0
0151 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
MRMK
SHU0
0138 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
NAVY
AMER0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
NCAS
RAD0
0147.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
NH
BING0
0146 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP2
-
ORE
6ARIZ0
0159 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESPN
-
SDAK
UND0
0152.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
SDST
NDST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
TOL
BUF0
0156 O/U
+10.5
2:00pm
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0133 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
CHAT0
0144 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
WMU
BALL0
0146 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
5MARQ
12CREI0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
2:30pm FOX
-
MASS
DAV0
0140.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
CIT
SAM0
0151.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm
-
LOW
UVM0
0142 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
UTSA
SMU0
0159.5 O/U
-17.5
3:00pm
-
PSU
MINN0
0151 O/U
-7
3:15pm BTN
-
COOK
SOU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
3:30pm
-
CMU
KENT0
0135.5 O/U
-10
3:30pm
-
LIND
MORE0
0133 O/U
-21
3:30pm
-
LSU
VAN0
0145 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
DEL
STON0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
UMES0
0141 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
8IAST
UCF0
0133.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAM
NW ST0
0146 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
LEM
SFU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
ME
ALB0
0150.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MSST
11AUB0
0146 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
WEB0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CAMP0
0146.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
COPP0
0138 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NCST
9UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-11
4:00pm ESPN
-
NE
DREX0
0137 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
NJIT
BRY0
0149.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
NORF
DSU0
0137 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
25USF
CHAR0
0132 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
STL
URI0
0161 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
TNTC
UALR0
0143 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
UTA
UTVA0
0146 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
USC
WASH0
0155.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm CBS
-
WYO
COLST0
0146 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
FDU
WAG0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
HIPT
LON0
0154 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
SCST
MORG0
0147 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
SELA
TXCC0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
WIU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
HOUC0
0149.5 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
TNST
UTM0
0156 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
ALST
AAMU0
0138 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0123.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FAMU
GRAM0
0134 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
MONT
IDHO0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
MTST
EWU0
0153 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
NICH
MCNS0
0143.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm
-
NMST
JVST0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
PRST
SAC0
0131.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
IOWA
NW0
0152 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm BTN
-
WAKE
VT0
0149.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm CW
-
DART
BRWN0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
DET
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CLST0
0148 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
JAST
TXSO0
0137 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
NIU
AKR0
0139.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
UNO
UIW0
0160 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
PITT
BC0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
UGA0
0146 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TTU
WV0
0152 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESP2
-
UVA
10DUKE0
0124.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
VCU
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
GB
MIL0
0143 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPU
-
WKY
FIU0
0162 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
ALCN
PVAM0
0143.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm
-
MVSU
UAPB0
0143 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm
-
CLMB
PENN0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
COR
PRIN0
0156 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
HARV
YALE0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
KSU
CINCY0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
BUCK0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
WRST0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
RICE
WICH0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RMU
PFW0
0149 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
SF
SACL0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
19WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm PACN
-
UTEP
LIB0
0137 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
XAV
GTWN0
0156 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm FS1
-
CLEM
ND0
0131.5 O/U
+6
7:45pm CW
-
UCSD
CSN0
0149 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
SYR
LOU0
0156 O/U
+5
8:00pm ACCN
-
DU
STTHMN0
0154.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
HAW
UCRV0
0139.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
1HOU
OKLA0
0129.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
LMU
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
MIST
2PUR0
0145 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm FOX
-
MTSU
SHOU0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
NMEX
BSU0
0154 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
4TENN
14ALA0
0170.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESPN
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0135 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm
-
MISS
MIZZ0
0144 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0145.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
TRLST
SUU0
0151.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
ABIL
UTU0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
UTAH0
0153.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm PACN
-
TCU
BYU0
0157 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0138.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
CSUB
CP0
0129 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
23GONZ
17SMC0
0141 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
LBSU
UCI0
0155.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
GCU0
0141 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
SJSU
UNLV0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UOP
USD0
0152 O/U
-10
10:00pm