No. 15 Baylor hosts Texas, seeks to strengthen Big 12 tourney seed
No. 15 Baylor looks to clinch a top-four seed in the upcoming Big 12 Conference tournament and avoid a season sweep by Texas when the Bears host the dangerous Longhorns on Monday in Waco, Texas.
The Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) finish their home schedule after holding off No. 7 Kansas 82-74 on Saturday.
RayJ Dennis had 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and distributed 10 assists for Baylor, which won its second consecutive game after two losses and is now alone in third place in the league standings with two games to play.
"Throughout March -- that's when you want to be playing your best ball," Dennis said. "All these games finishing out the regular season and into the Big 12 tournament are important, all the way to the NCAA Tournament."
Baylor reached double-digit conference wins for the sixth straight season and the 11th time under coach Scott Drew. The school totaled just eight league campaigns with 10 or more victories prior to Drew taking the reins.
The Bears got 18 points from Jayden Nunn, 17 from Yves Missi and 11 from Ja'Kobe Walter as they fashioned a 13-2 run early in the second half to turn a one-point game into a 60-48 lead. Kansas never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
"In March, the whole world is watching college basketball," Nunn said. "So just take it one game at a time, and just play as hard as you can so that when you look back, you're not like, 'I should have done this. I should have did that.' Just go out there and do it and compete."
The Longhorns beat the Bears 75-73 in Austin on Jan. 20 on a last-second drive and layup by Tyrese Hunter.
Texas (19-10, 8-8) heads north on Interstate 35 with some momentum built by winning back-to-back games for the first time in five weeks and capturing three of its past four contests. The most recent outing was an 81-65 home win over visiting Oklahoma State on Saturday when Dylan Disu scored 17 points, Chendall Weaver added 16 and Max Abmas scored 15 points.
"We're starting to figure out what we have to do on the defensive end of the floor in order to have success in the game overall," Disu said. "We've stepped our game on defense, and that's led to success."
The Longhorns dominated the final 12 minutes, producing a 14-0 run to burst away from a game tied at 52 while getting points from five different players.
"At the end of the day, it's about getting stops and we really put a big premium on that point of the game, when they went on a run," Texas coach Rodney Terry said Saturday about that key stretch. "I told them, 'Hey guys, we're taking care of the basketball.' I think we answered the bell again today."
The Longhorns waltzed to the finish line, thanks to a 16-1 edge in second-chance points after halftime.
Texas leads the all-time series 165-97 according to its records, and the Longhorns are 35-25 against Baylor since the formation of the Big 12 Conference (prior to start of 1996-97 season). The game Monday is the final contest scheduled between the longtime rivals, as Texas is joining the Southeastern Conference after the 2023-24 school year.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Disu
|20
|26.3
|16.8
|5.0
|1.7
|1.30
|1.10
|1.8
|50.2
|51.4
|80.9
|1
|4.1
|M. Abmas
|29
|34.9
|16.5
|3.0
|4.3
|0.80
|0.10
|2.3
|42.2
|37.2
|90.8
|0.3
|2.6
|T. Hunter
|28
|31.4
|10.7
|2.9
|4.2
|1.30
|0.30
|2.8
|45.6
|34.9
|65.6
|0.5
|2.3
|D. Mitchell
|29
|29.5
|10.0
|8.2
|1.5
|1.10
|1.00
|1.6
|57.3
|0.0
|61.3
|1.9
|6.2
|K. Shedrick
|27
|17.3
|7.9
|3.2
|0.6
|0.80
|1.20
|0.9
|58.6
|37.5
|72.6
|1.2
|2
|I. Horton
|29
|19.9
|6.1
|2.3
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|37.7
|35.3
|71.4
|0.3
|2
|C. Weaver
|29
|18
|6.0
|3.2
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|0.4
|47.6
|21.2
|70.1
|1.4
|1.8
|B. Cunningham
|29
|22.2
|4.6
|4.0
|2.2
|1.00
|0.40
|0.9
|40.2
|36.2
|91.3
|1.8
|2.2
|Z. Onyema
|21
|9.8
|3.5
|2.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.70
|0.6
|54.5
|0.0
|68.4
|0.8
|1.6
|C. Johnson
|15
|5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|38.9
|28.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|D. Pryor
|7
|3.6
|0.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|20.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|A. Anamekwe
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|G. Perryman
|6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|C. Bott
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|P. Clark
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|75.7
|38.7
|15.8
|7.10
|4.70
|11.8
|47.0
|36.2
|74.8
|10.7
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walter
|29
|31.4
|14.7
|4.6
|1.6
|1.10
|0.20
|1.3
|38.2
|33.0
|83.8
|1.4
|3.2
|R. Dennis
|29
|33.5
|13.4
|3.9
|6.8
|1.40
|0.00
|3.4
|49.7
|37.8
|70.6
|0.4
|3.4
|J. Bridges
|29
|30.9
|11.2
|5.2
|1.5
|1.10
|0.60
|0.9
|44.9
|40.1
|84.9
|1.8
|3.5
|Y. Missi
|28
|23
|11.2
|5.6
|0.4
|0.60
|1.60
|1.0
|63.7
|0.0
|60.5
|2.7
|2.9
|L. Love
|23
|25.1
|11.1
|2.8
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|46.1
|49.3
|79.1
|0.7
|2.1
|J. Nunn
|29
|28.2
|10.8
|2.6
|2.2
|1.20
|0.40
|1.5
|47.6
|46.3
|68.7
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Ojianwuna
|29
|15.4
|4.9
|3.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|1.0
|72.5
|0.0
|62.5
|1.6
|1.7
|C. Lohner
|29
|8.7
|2.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|54.5
|22.2
|78.6
|0.7
|1.4
|M. Little
|28
|7.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|45.9
|36.4
|72.2
|0.2
|1.1
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|16
|6.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.6
|43.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|A. Sacks
|8
|1.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|42.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|81.6
|38.3
|15.3
|6.90
|3.20
|12.0
|48.9
|39.7
|73.3
|11.5
|23.6
-
10DUKE
NCST0
0149 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
10JU
9KNSW0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8QUEEN
7FGCU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DSU
HOW0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
NCCU
MORG0
0148.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
NICH
NW ST0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
COPP0
0135.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
SELA
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
UMES
NORF0
0135 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
HOUC
MCNS0
0153.5 O/U
-29
8:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0145 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
NCO
NAU0
0155 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
UNO
TXCC0
0154.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
COOK
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
FAMU
SOU0
0138 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0144 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
EWU
SAC0
0143.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
TEX
15BAYL0
0144 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
WEB
MTST0
0144 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
IDHO
PRST0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm