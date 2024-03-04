Perfect at home, Wake Forest seeks sweep of Georgia Tech
Wake Forest might need to work on its mindset going into the final week of the regular season.
The Demon Deacons have been up and down for parts of the season, and that could put them in a shaky position with the postseason looming.
Georgia Tech visits Wake Forest on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"I think this team, for most of the year, has kind of been a team that if the shots are going, they are good on both ends," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "When they're not going, then we don't have as much attention to detail defensively."
The Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) are in a three-way tie for fifth place. After road losses to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech last week, Wake Forest can't afford a slip up in this rematch with Georgia Tech (13-16, 6-12).
Forbes said Wake Forest has given up too many second-half points in many games and it has been costly.
"For a team that has a lot to play for, it's disappointing," he said. "I've tried to take the pressure off and not talk about it, but it's obviously mounting now."
Wake Forest is 15-0 in home games this season. After Tuesday, the Demon Deacons close the regular season at home against Clemson on Saturday.
"We have a really important homestand coming up here to finish the season," Forbes said.
Georgia Tech, which is in a three-way tie for 12th place in the 15-team conference, has won back-to-back games for the first time since prior to Christmas. Saturday's 85-76 victory against Florida State came in the home finale.
"We've had our moments," Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said. "There seems to be more of a commitment to each other. I think that has been a key to us having success as of late."
The Yellow Jackets have outrebounded their last four opponents by an average of more than 13 boards per game. The effort involved in that is something appreciated.
"You can see some things happening on the floor that are some culture things I'm starting to see," Stoudamire said.
Wake Forest beat the Yellow Jackets 80-51 on Feb. 6 in Atlanta. Six Demon Deacons scored in double figures, led by Cameron Hildreth with 17 points. Teammate Andrew Carr had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets were led by Baye Ndongo with 14 points and Naithan George with 12.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 13-16
|71.2 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Wake Forest 18-11
|78.9 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|29
|31.8
|14.4
|5.9
|2.0
|0.70
|0.30
|2.0
|36.9
|32.0
|72.5
|1.1
|4.8
|B. Ndongo
|26
|27.3
|11.8
|8.1
|0.9
|0.70
|1.20
|2.5
|55.9
|30.0
|64.9
|2.5
|5.6
|K. Reeves Jr.
|29
|29.4
|10.1
|4.1
|0.9
|0.60
|0.50
|1.2
|41.2
|38.1
|83.3
|1.1
|3
|N. George
|26
|29.1
|9.1
|2.3
|4.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.8
|40.0
|30.7
|67.6
|0.4
|1.9
|K. Sturdivant
|29
|20.4
|9.0
|2.1
|2.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|41.3
|39.1
|87.5
|0.2
|1.9
|D. Coleman
|25
|19.3
|6.2
|2.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|40.6
|35.3
|58.6
|0.8
|1.7
|T. Gapare
|26
|17.5
|5.0
|3.3
|0.7
|0.40
|1.20
|0.9
|35.1
|17.0
|66.7
|0.8
|2.6
|T. Claude
|29
|17.7
|4.9
|5.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.50
|0.9
|47.5
|14.3
|65.3
|2.6
|2.7
|A. Abram
|10
|10.7
|3.4
|1.7
|1.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.9
|26.2
|20.0
|61.5
|0.2
|1.5
|I. Sacko
|20
|11.2
|2.2
|2.7
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.6
|47.4
|28.6
|30.0
|1
|1.7
|C. Murphy
|13
|7.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.1
|39.1
|38.9
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|E. Dowuona
|18
|9.6
|1.0
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.6
|M. Miguel
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|E. Nichols
|2
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|29
|0.0
|71.2
|42.1
|13.2
|4.40
|4.20
|12.3
|41.6
|32.6
|70.0
|11.9
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Sallis
|29
|35
|18.1
|4.1
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.9
|50.1
|42.3
|79.1
|0.7
|3.4
|K. Miller
|29
|31.6
|15.7
|2.8
|3.9
|1.30
|0.00
|2.6
|46.8
|34.5
|83.1
|0.5
|2.3
|C. Hildreth
|29
|33.7
|13.5
|4.8
|2.6
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|45.0
|36.6
|80.5
|0.4
|4.4
|A. Carr
|29
|31.9
|13.4
|6.5
|1.4
|0.50
|1.40
|1.3
|52.1
|38.1
|78.9
|1.8
|4.7
|E. Reid III
|22
|27.5
|9.2
|8.0
|1.4
|0.70
|1.30
|1.5
|52.3
|21.7
|86.7
|2.2
|5.8
|P. Friedrichsen
|29
|18.1
|5.8
|1.3
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.2
|44.0
|41.7
|69.2
|0.3
|1.1
|D. Monsanto
|11
|12.4
|5.1
|2.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|34.0
|34.7
|100.0
|0.1
|2.1
|Z. Keller
|22
|12
|1.9
|2.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.40
|0.5
|37.2
|31.8
|33.3
|0.6
|1.8
|M. Marsh
|16
|11.1
|1.8
|2.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.4
|65.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.8
|2.1
|M. Marion
|20
|11.3
|1.2
|2.1
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|40.0
|58.3
|0.8
|1.3
|V. Ricchiuti
|6
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Dunn
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Canka
|14
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Clark
|6
|3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|O. Kmety
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Underwood
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|29
|0.0
|78.9
|38.0
|12.7
|5.70
|4.10
|10.9
|47.7
|37.7
|79.8
|8.5
|26.3
