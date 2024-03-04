Georgia will try to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday night when it hosts Mississippi in its final home game.

The late-season struggle hasn't been easy for the Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 Southeastern Conference), who go into the league matchup with the Rebels looking to turn things around after a 70-56 home loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Overall, the Bulldogs have lost 9 of 10.

"The teams at the top of our league stay the course whether shots are going in or not, and we have struggled with it all year," Georgia coach Mike White told reporters after the loss to the Aggies. "We're going to continue to preach the same messages maybe in different ways, keep swinging away at this thing. Tuesday night's another opportunity, but as I told our guys, we're going to hit adversity against Ole Miss. Shots aren't always going to fall. So, what are we going to do?"

Georgia gave up a 12-2 game-closing run to Texas A&M and is averaging 75.1 points per game while allowing 74.4.

Noah Thomasson leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game while Jabri Abdur-Rahim is putting up 12.2. They are the lone players averaging in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi (20-9, 7-9) is in the midst of its 13th 20-win season since 2000-01 and still has its NCAA Tournament hopes alive after beating Missouri 84-78 on Saturday.

"Proud of our players. It's our 20th win of the season," Rebels coach Chris Beard told reporters after the win over the Tigers. "Had a lot of objectives this first year in Oxford and that was one of them. And we're playing relevant games in the month of March; two left in the regular season."

Matthew Murrell is the leading scorer for the Rebels, averaging 17.0 points per outing. Allen Flanigan (15.3), Jaylen Murray (13.5) and Jaemyn Brakefield (12.4) all average in double figures as well.

--Field Level Media