Miami out to snap 7-game skid vs. Boston College
Host Miami will try to end their seven-game losing streak Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against Boston College.
The teams have identical records of 15-14 and 6-12 in ACC play.
In the league standings, they are in a three-way tie for next-to-last place with Georgia Tech.
Miami, which went to the Final Four last year, was 15-7 when their losing skid started with an embarrassing 60-38 loss at Virginia on Feb. 5.
It was the Hurricanes' lowest-scoring game in 39 years.
During this losing streak, Miami has played well at times - most notably two losses, decided by a total of just seven points, to seventh-ranked North Carolina.
Miami also lost at Boston College 85-77 during the current skid. The Eagles' Mason Madsen had career highs in 3-pointers (seven) and points (25) in that contest.
The 6-foot-4 Madsen, along with 7-footer Quinten Post, gave Miami the most trouble. Madsen was 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Post was 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 5 from deep.
Miami has been off since a 75-71 road loss at North Carolina on Feb. 26.
"We gave a valiant effort," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.
Boston College dropped a 90-65 decision to visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday. Post had game highs in points (30) and rebounds (12), but the Eagles bench was just 4 of 20 from the floor.
"We have to play better," Boston College coach Earl Grant said. "Post was tremendous. But it's a team game."
Post, who is out of college eligibility after this season, leads Boston College in points (16.7), rebounds (7.9) and blocks (1.9).
Madsen, despite the monster game against Miami, is averaging just 8.3 points.
The Hurricanes, who lack quality depth, play a regular rotation of just six players, with even minor injuries creating the ability to wreak havoc.
In Miami's most recent game, starters Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar were out injured. Their status for Wednesday hasn't been announced.
For the season, Pack has missed six games; Poplar and Matthew Cleveland have missed three each; and Norchad Omier and Kyshawn George have missed one each.
Among Miami's regulars, only Bensley Joseph has yet to miss a game.
Omier leads Miami in scoring (17.3) and rebounds (9.5). Pack tops Miami in assists (3.6); and Joseph - a defensive ace - is No. 1 in steals (1.6).
- Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 15-14
|75.3 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 15-14
|76.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|28
|31.8
|16.7
|8.0
|2.9
|0.80
|1.90
|2.6
|51.2
|44.2
|81.5
|1.9
|6.1
|C. Harris Jr.
|28
|30.2
|13.1
|3.2
|2.1
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|41.2
|36.2
|70.5
|0.4
|2.8
|J. Zackery
|29
|33.2
|11.6
|3.1
|4.2
|1.80
|0.10
|1.8
|48.1
|39.1
|84.3
|0.5
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|29
|29.8
|10.6
|6.0
|1.2
|0.50
|0.90
|1.0
|58.8
|35.6
|72.4
|2.2
|3.8
|M. Madsen
|29
|20.5
|8.3
|2.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|44.8
|42.9
|100.0
|0.3
|2.6
|P. Aligbe
|28
|20.1
|5.4
|3.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|43.8
|15.6
|62.8
|1
|2.8
|D. Hand Jr.
|27
|14.4
|5.4
|1.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|38.0
|37.5
|72.7
|0.3
|1.5
|C. Kelley III
|27
|15.4
|3.7
|1.4
|1.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|35.4
|25.0
|64.3
|0.3
|1.1
|E. Strong
|14
|6.6
|2.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|28.6
|50.0
|0.4
|0.4
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Atiyeh
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Mighty
|28
|5.9
|0.8
|1.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|36.8
|0.0
|42.9
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|75.3
|37.2
|14.3
|6.10
|3.70
|10.5
|46.3
|36.7
|75.0
|8.9
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Omier
|28
|30.5
|17.3
|9.5
|1.2
|1.50
|0.80
|2.3
|57.0
|37.9
|75.6
|3
|6.5
|M. Cleveland
|26
|32.8
|13.7
|6.0
|1.7
|1.40
|0.40
|2.0
|49.3
|36.5
|79.4
|1.7
|4.3
|N. Pack
|23
|33.4
|13.7
|2.6
|3.6
|1.00
|0.30
|1.9
|40.5
|36.4
|77.6
|0.4
|2.2
|W. Poplar
|26
|31.4
|13.7
|4.9
|2.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.9
|44.1
|41.1
|86.0
|0.6
|4.3
|B. Joseph
|29
|30.9
|9.5
|3.4
|3.5
|1.60
|0.70
|2.0
|41.5
|37.3
|80.9
|0.5
|2.9
|K. George
|28
|22.8
|7.8
|3.1
|2.3
|0.90
|0.40
|1.6
|42.5
|41.3
|77.8
|0.5
|2.6
|C. Watson
|22
|13.8
|3.0
|1.7
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|37.3
|24.1
|62.5
|0.2
|1.5
|P. Djobet
|13
|11.2
|2.5
|1.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|39.3
|37.5
|50.0
|0.6
|1.1
|M. Nwoko
|26
|8.6
|2.5
|2.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|62.5
|0.9
|1.1
|A. Casey
|23
|10
|2.0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.2
|39.1
|0.0
|58.8
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Robinson
|14
|7.1
|0.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|28.6
|0.1
|0.9
|N. Cassano
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mastin
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|76.8
|39.6
|14.5
|7.20
|3.20
|12.2
|46.0
|37.1
|75.4
|9.7
|26.8
