With conference glory in sight, No. 5 Arizona visits rival UCLA
With conference glory in sight, No. 5 Arizona visits rival UCLA
An uncertain future looms for what has been a definitive rivalry in Western college basketball, with Thursday night's meeting in Los Angeles between UCLA and No. 5 Arizona marking the teams' last scheduled matchup.
Both programs will leave the Pac-12 Conference after this season, with UCLA headed to the Big Ten and Arizona bound for the Big 12. The two have been league counterparts since the 1978-79 season, combining to win at least a share of 28 regular-season championships in that time.
The Wildcats (23-6, 14-4) can make it 29 by closing their Pac-12 tenure with an 18th regular-season championship. They can accomplish this if they defeat both UCLA and Southern California (on Saturday).
Arizona, which has won nine of its past 10 games, holds a half-game lead over Washington State in the conference but is a game ahead in the loss column, with the Cougars playing just once more in a home matchup on Thursday with Washington.
In addition to a finale Pac-12 regular-season title, the Wildcats will look to build momentum toward the conference tournament in Las Vegas. Arizona has won nine times, including the last two in a row -- both of which culminated with championship-game defeats of UCLA.
UCLA (14-15, 9-9) is well out of the running to repeat as the regular-season Pac-12 champion, and the Bruins are on a much different trajectory than when they visited Arizona on Jan. 20.
UCLA led Arizona by as many as 17 points in the second half before falling 77-71. It was the lone blemish for the Bruins amid a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 64-60 win over Colorado on Feb. 15.
UCLA, however, has dropped four in a row after sustaining a 77-65 setback to Washington State on Saturday.
The ups and downs for a Bruins team that is on its third four-game losing streak of the season are reflective of a young roster, which UCLA coach Mick Cronin addressed at his Tuesday media availability.
"They've done the best they can do," Cronin said of his players. "It's just reality. We got stuck in a rebuilding year.
"There's very few freshmen who can get the grass cut. Doesn't mean they're not a great prospect. ... It's not an indictment on anybody."
Seven of UCLA's eight leading scorers are either freshmen or sophomores. The lone exception is junior Lazar Stefanovic, who is scoring 11.4 points per game. He scored 17 in the initial meeting at Arizona.
Chief among the Bruins' kiddie corps of leading producers is freshman Sebastian Mack, who scored 21 points in the previous meeting with Arizona. Mack is averaging 12.8 points per game.
In contrast, all four of the top-scoring Wildcats -- Caleb Love (19.4 points per game), Pelle Larsson (13.3), Oumar Ballo (13.1) and Keshad Johnson (11.9) - are seniors.
A key to Arizona's late-season stretch, however, is the one underclassman among the five Wildcats averaging in double figures.
"Kylan (Boswell), the youngest on the team, but man -- his ceiling is crazy high," Johnson said of the 10.4-point per game scoring guard. Boswell is a sophomore but will not turn 19 years old until after the season.
"He's got so much weight on his shoulders just being a young vet. I just appreciate him for making my last dance at McKale (Center) one to remember."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|29
|32.3
|19.4
|5.1
|3.5
|1.20
|0.30
|1.9
|43.5
|36.2
|86.7
|0.8
|4.3
|P. Larsson
|29
|30
|13.3
|4.3
|3.7
|1.00
|0.20
|1.7
|54.1
|42.9
|76.8
|1.1
|3.1
|O. Ballo
|29
|25.9
|13.1
|10.2
|0.9
|0.90
|1.00
|1.4
|63.5
|0.0
|50.3
|3.7
|6.5
|K. Johnson
|29
|26.7
|11.9
|5.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.90
|1.6
|53.7
|36.1
|72.4
|2.1
|3.6
|K. Boswell
|29
|27.3
|10.4
|2.4
|3.6
|1.30
|0.10
|1.8
|42.1
|40.0
|78.1
|0.2
|2.2
|M. Krivas
|29
|12.5
|6.0
|4.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.60
|0.8
|56.6
|0.0
|78.0
|1.7
|2.6
|J. Bradley
|29
|19.8
|5.9
|2.1
|2.2
|1.00
|0.00
|0.9
|44.8
|44.4
|76.6
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Lewis
|29
|18.5
|5.8
|3.1
|1.9
|1.10
|0.30
|0.8
|47.2
|32.3
|75.0
|0.9
|2.2
|P. Murauskas
|19
|5.4
|2.9
|1.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|41.9
|54.2
|70.0
|0.6
|0.7
|F. Borovicanin
|16
|6.4
|2.8
|1.9
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|43.2
|0.0
|86.7
|0.7
|1.3
|C. Martinez
|15
|3.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|20.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.1
|G. Weitman
|15
|2.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|25.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|L. Champion
|8
|1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|W. Menaugh
|9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Total
|29
|0.0
|90.3
|46.4
|19.2
|8.50
|3.60
|11.8
|49.5
|37.7
|72.3
|13.5
|29.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Mack
|29
|27.1
|12.8
|3.6
|1.7
|1.40
|0.00
|1.7
|39.6
|29.1
|72.4
|0.7
|2.9
|A. Bona
|29
|26.3
|12.2
|5.8
|1.2
|1.00
|1.80
|2.2
|59.2
|0.0
|67.2
|2
|3.8
|D. Andrews
|28
|34.9
|11.7
|2.2
|3.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|37.8
|29.1
|85.0
|0.5
|1.7
|L. Stefanovic
|29
|34.9
|11.4
|6.2
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|37.6
|35.4
|88.1
|1.6
|4.6
|B. Buyuktuncel
|22
|17.5
|5.2
|2.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|38.2
|28.6
|62.8
|1
|1.8
|W. McClendon
|29
|20.9
|4.3
|3.4
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|35.0
|36.1
|72.0
|0.8
|2.7
|A. Mara
|25
|9.9
|3.6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.10
|0.70
|0.8
|43.9
|0.0
|67.9
|0.6
|1.5
|B. Williams
|28
|16.7
|3.3
|2.2
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|37.1
|29.2
|70.6
|0.9
|1.4
|J. Vide
|20
|6.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|35.9
|100.0
|80.0
|0
|0.7
|D. Williams
|9
|3.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|62.5
|0.0
|57.1
|0.4
|0.3
|K. Nwuba
|29
|8
|1.4
|1.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|59.3
|0.0
|56.3
|0.8
|0.7
|I. Fibleuil
|24
|6.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|43.5
|20.0
|75.0
|0.5
|1
|L. Cremonesi
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|66.2
|37.7
|11.2
|5.70
|3.40
|10.8
|41.7
|31.8
|73.3
|10.5
|23.7
-
9GASO
8USA0
0151.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESP+
-
9MOSU
8MURR0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
13CCAR
5LA0
0149 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
12VALP
5BELM0
0155 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm
-
9UOP
8PEP0
0151 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
6USM0
0136 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
5BUCK
4AMER0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FAIR0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
7CLST
2YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
10EVAN
7ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
9HC
1COLG0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
MAN0
0144.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
8PFW
1OAK0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
10JU
2STET0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
3LAF0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRST
QUIN0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
7NAVY
2BU0
0132 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
NIAG
SIEN0
0137 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
WISC0
0131.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm FS1
-
UAB
TEMP0
0142 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
COPP
MORG0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NCCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm
-
SUU
SFA0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
5TNST
4WIU0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
UTU
UTRGV0
0149 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CABP
UTA0
0139.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
DSU
UMES0
0134 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
6UNA
4PEAY0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
5NKY
4WRST0
0161 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEA
ABIL0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SPU
RIDE0
0135 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UTVA
TRLST0
0140.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
UAPB
JAST0
0154 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
GRAM
AAMU0
0132 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
10MRSH
7GAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP+
-
MVSU
ALCN0
0133 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
ALST0
0131.5 O/U
PK
8:30pm
-
COLO
ORE0
0150 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP0
0144 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
HOW
NORF0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6MIL
3GB0
0145.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
LT0
0136.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WASH
18WSU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm FS1
-
5ARIZ
UCLA0
0147 O/U
+8.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
11UIC
6SIU0
0135 O/U
-6
9:30pm
-
CP
UCI0
0138 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCRV0
0135.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3MORE0
0135.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCD
UCSD0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LBSU0
0155 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
ASU
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm FS1
-
CAL
STAN0
0154.5 O/U
-4
11:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
ORST0
0142.5 O/U
+7
11:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
HAW70
72145 O/U
-8
12:00am