Wisconsin seeking strong home finish vs. Rutgers
Wisconsin's best, and possibly last, chance at reversing a late-season slide comes Thursday night when the slumping Badgers host Rutgers in their final home game.
Wisconsin (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) lost at home to then-No. 13 Illinois 91-83 on Saturday. After Rutgers, the Badgers close the regular season at third-ranked Purdue on Sunday.
Rutgers (15-14, 7-11) lost 67-56 at Nebraska on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights won the first matchup with Wisconsin, 78-56, in mid-February.
Wisconsin got off to a 16-4 start, including 8-1 in the Big Ten, climbing to No. 6 in the country in late January. Since then, the Badgers have lost seven of nine. But, even with the loss to Illinois, Wisconsin is 13-3 at home.
The Badgers were tied with Illinois 68-68 with 5:44 left, but then allowed a decisive 13-3 run.
"This league is hard and this is one of the better teams in the country," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said afterward. "We have enough that we have to try and get better at that'll help us going forward. Right now, it's all about Rutgers and getting ready for that."
AJ Storr, who has scored in double figures in 24 straight games, averages a team-best 16.1 points per game. Tyler Wahl averages 11.8, followed by Steven Crowl with 10.9 points and a team-high 7.6 boards.
Rutgers has lost four of its last five. The Scarlet Knights need to win one of their final two games to ensure a fifth straight winning regular season.
Against Nebraska, Rutgers shot just 32.8 percent, including 4 of 25 from deep.
"In the beginning of that game, they were really the aggressors," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said after the game. "Every way, they got down first for loose balls, they got second shots chances. That was really how they scored in the first (few minutes)."
Jeremiah Williams leads with 13.0 points per game and Clifford Omoruyi adds 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.
In the first meeting this season against Wisconsin, Omoruyi had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks, and Williams added 18 points. Rutgers hit 10 of 17 3-pointers, while the Badgers shot just 32.8 percent and were 5 of 21 beyond the arc.
Rutgers has won three of the last four meetings with Wisconsin.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|9
|27.2
|13.0
|4.0
|3.3
|1.20
|0.70
|1.6
|45.5
|22.2
|85.2
|1.6
|2.4
|C. Omoruyi
|29
|27.4
|10.8
|8.6
|0.5
|0.70
|3.00
|1.4
|52.1
|20.0
|59.6
|2.7
|5.9
|A. Hyatt
|29
|26
|10.6
|4.7
|1.3
|0.90
|0.50
|1.0
|37.7
|30.8
|73.3
|1.2
|3.5
|M. Mag
|17
|26.8
|9.1
|3.8
|1.2
|1.20
|0.40
|1.5
|38.7
|24.5
|70.3
|1.3
|2.5
|D. Simpson
|29
|26.1
|8.7
|3.3
|3.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.5
|31.2
|28.8
|86.4
|0.9
|2.4
|N. Fernandes
|29
|20.4
|6.5
|2.0
|1.7
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|36.1
|36.4
|84.8
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Davis
|28
|22.8
|5.5
|3.0
|1.9
|1.00
|0.30
|1.3
|37.4
|23.3
|51.7
|0.8
|2.2
|G. Griffiths
|29
|16.7
|5.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|31.8
|26.1
|60.0
|0.7
|1.4
|A. Williams
|23
|16
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|46.4
|40.0
|41.2
|1
|1.7
|A. Woolfolk
|24
|13.4
|3.6
|3.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|49.3
|16.7
|46.5
|1.4
|1.9
|O. Palmquist
|26
|11.3
|2.9
|1.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|45.8
|33.3
|73.3
|0.6
|1
|A. Chol
|7
|5.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|23.8
|12.5
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|E. Ogbole
|7
|7.4
|1.7
|1.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|0.4
|Z. Hayn
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Morales
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|A. Terry
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|29
|0.0
|66.3
|41.3
|12.0
|7.60
|5.30
|11.2
|39.4
|28.9
|66.4
|12.4
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Storr
|29
|28.2
|16.1
|3.7
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|1.6
|43.2
|30.4
|82.0
|1.1
|2.6
|T. Wahl
|29
|28.9
|11.8
|5.8
|1.7
|1.00
|0.60
|1.6
|56.4
|30.0
|67.0
|2
|3.7
|S. Crowl
|29
|29.1
|10.9
|7.6
|2.1
|0.30
|0.50
|1.8
|55.3
|43.6
|73.2
|2.5
|5.1
|M. Klesmit
|29
|29.2
|9.9
|1.9
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.0
|43.7
|38.3
|86.7
|0.2
|1.7
|C. Hepburn
|29
|33.2
|8.8
|3.4
|3.8
|2.10
|0.10
|1.2
|40.6
|31.0
|73.0
|0.6
|2.8
|J. Blackwell
|27
|17.6
|7.9
|3.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|46.8
|45.7
|83.6
|0.6
|2.4
|C. Essegian
|29
|7.9
|3.3
|0.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|37.4
|29.0
|90.0
|0.1
|0.8
|N. Winter
|29
|9.4
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|44.4
|30.6
|68.4
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Gilmore
|27
|9.5
|1.7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|51.7
|14.3
|76.2
|0.6
|0.8
|K. McGee
|18
|6.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|47.1
|33.3
|72.7
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Ilver
|21
|5.1
|1.0
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|36.4
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|I. Lindsey
|15
|3.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|30.8
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.3
|I. Gard
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Haertle
|9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Hodges
|7
|1.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.4
|36.8
|12.0
|5.80
|1.70
|9.8
|46.4
|34.0
|76.3
|9.9
|23.9
-
9GASO
8USA0
0151.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESP+
-
9MOSU
8MURR0
0139 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
13CCAR
5LA0
0149 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
12VALP
5BELM0
0154.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm
-
9UOP
8PEP0
0151 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
6USM0
0136 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
5BUCK
4AMER0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FAIR0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
7CLST
2YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
10EVAN
7ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
9HC
1COLG0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
MAN0
0144.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
8PFW
1OAK0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
10JU
2STET0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
3LAF0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRST
QUIN0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
7NAVY
2BU0
0132 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
NIAG
SIEN0
0137 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
WISC0
0131.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm FS1
-
UAB
TEMP0
0142 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
COPP
MORG0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NCCU0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm
-
SUU
SFA0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
5TNST
4WIU0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
UTU
UTRGV0
0149 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CABP
UTA0
0139.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
DSU
UMES0
0134 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
6UNA
4PEAY0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
5NKY
4WRST0
0161 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEA
ABIL0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SPU
RIDE0
0135 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UTVA
TRLST0
0140.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
UAPB
JAST0
0154 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
GRAM
AAMU0
0131 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
10MRSH
7GAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP+
-
MVSU
ALCN0
0133 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
ALST0
0131.5 O/U
PK
8:30pm
-
COLO
ORE0
0150 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP0
0144 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
HOW
NORF0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6MIL
3GB0
0145.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
LT0
0136.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WASH
18WSU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm FS1
-
5ARIZ
UCLA0
0147 O/U
+8.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
11UIC
6SIU0
0135 O/U
-6
9:30pm
-
CP
UCI0
0138 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCRV0
0135.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3MORE0
0135.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCD
UCSD0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LBSU0
0155 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
ASU
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm FS1
-
CAL
STAN0
0154.5 O/U
-4
11:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
ORST0
0142.5 O/U
+7
11:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
HAW70
72145 O/U
-8
12:00am