No. 25 Dayton meets VCU, vies to finish unbeaten at home
No. 25 Dayton meets VCU, vies to finish unbeaten at home
No. 25 Dayton can finish undefeated at home for the fourth time in program history when it faces Virginia Commonwealth in the regular-season finale on Friday night in Dayton, Ohio.
The Flyers (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic 10) also can do some damage to their conference rival as the Rams (19-11, 11-6) are in danger of falling out of the league's top four and losing a potential double bye in the A-10 tournament next week in New York.
Meanwhile, Dayton's double bye is assured as the Flyers will open in the A-10 quarterfinals next Thursday. A berth in the NCAA Tournament also is a virtual certainty, as most experts have Dayton currently slotted as a No. 6 or 7 seed.
One area of concern for Dayton -- which is 14-0 at home this season -- is a thumb injury to point guard Javon Bennett, who leads the A-10 in assist-to-turnover ratio in conference play at 4.1.
Bennett, who was injured last Friday and sat out the second half of a 77-72 loss Friday at Loyola Chicago, watched from the bench on Tuesday night as Dayton ran away from host Saint Louis 100-83.
As Bennett's status remains unclear, Kobe Elvis will continue to play the point. The junior supplied 21 points, five assists and just one turnover in directing an offense that hit 55.4 percent of its shots from the floor and 18 of 33 (54.5 percent) from beyond the arc.
Elvis and Koby Brea, who also finished with 21 points, each hit 5 of 8 shots from deep while DaRon Holmes II provided 25 points and 13 rebounds against Saint Louis.
Enoch Cheeks also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Flyers outrebounded the Billikens 38-21.
"We shared the ball really well," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "With the disruption to the group with Javon being out, I'm really proud of the way the guys responded."
Dayton last went undefeated at home in 2019-20. When the pandemic shut down the season, the Obi Toppin-led Flyers were ranked No. 3 in the nation with a 29-2 record.
VCU also has an injury concern in its backcourt as top scorer Max Shulga -- who averages 15 points per game -- has missed time with back spasms.
With Shulga playing hurt in one game and missing another, the Rams have lost two straight games. Shulga, who also is one of VCU's top 3-point threats, is considered day-to-day, coach Ryan Odom said.
Another defeat on Friday would tag VCU with its first three-game skid since the 2019-20 season.
The Rams could have used Shulga in a 69-59 loss at home Tuesday to Duquesne, as their three backcourt starters made a combined 7 of 21 shots from the field and had 10 assists and eight turnovers.
"All of our goals are still out there," Odom said. "We've gotta be ready for Brooklyn, without a doubt. We've gotta be healthy going into Brooklyn, regardless of where we're seeded."
VCU has won its last two meetings with Dayton, toppling the then-No. 18 Flyers 49-47 on Feb. 9 in a defensive standoff that Odom called a "rock fight."
VCU also handed Dayton a 68-56 defeat in the A-10 tournament championship game last year.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Shulga
|29
|32.8
|15.0
|4.9
|3.6
|1.00
|0.20
|2.0
|44.2
|41.6
|87.5
|0.3
|4.6
|J. Bamisile
|20
|22.5
|14.0
|3.6
|0.5
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|41.7
|40.5
|80.0
|0.5
|3.1
|Z. Jackson
|28
|29
|11.0
|4.3
|3.5
|1.40
|0.20
|1.6
|39.5
|28.1
|85.9
|0.4
|3.9
|S. Bairstow
|17
|32.6
|10.2
|4.9
|4.4
|0.30
|0.10
|2.1
|40.2
|23.5
|81.0
|1.1
|3.8
|T. Lawal
|30
|19
|7.9
|5.9
|0.3
|0.60
|1.00
|1.2
|67.1
|42.9
|62.7
|2.1
|3.8
|K. Kuany
|30
|16.9
|5.8
|2.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|0.7
|46.8
|38.3
|87.5
|0.8
|1.9
|J. Nelson
|29
|23
|5.8
|1.6
|2.0
|1.10
|0.00
|1.3
|37.0
|35.4
|80.0
|0.1
|1.4
|C. Fermin
|30
|22.4
|5.4
|4.2
|0.5
|0.20
|1.50
|1.0
|57.7
|0.0
|69.4
|1.9
|2.3
|A. Billups III
|22
|13
|5.2
|1.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|44.1
|38.2
|75.0
|0.4
|1
|M. Belle
|30
|15.8
|3.1
|2.9
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|1.1
|30.3
|28.6
|74.4
|1
|1.9
|R. Wheeler
|13
|5.1
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|33.3
|0.2
|0.5
|C. Odom
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|71.9
|38.9
|14.1
|6.20
|4.30
|12.1
|44.3
|36.2
|78.9
|9.1
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Holmes II
|29
|31.8
|20.1
|8.2
|2.6
|0.80
|2.20
|2.2
|55.3
|38.7
|69.5
|1.6
|6.6
|N. Santos
|29
|33.3
|11.8
|6.4
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|47.7
|41.3
|75.3
|1.6
|4.8
|K. Brea
|29
|27.8
|10.8
|3.9
|1.1
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|50.7
|49.4
|87.5
|0.4
|3.5
|K. Elvis
|29
|28
|9.4
|2.4
|3.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|37.9
|37.8
|84.2
|0.3
|2.1
|J. Bennett
|28
|29.4
|8.9
|2.2
|3.5
|1.30
|0.10
|1.0
|40.2
|32.3
|81.4
|0.6
|1.6
|E. Cheeks
|29
|30
|7.9
|4.9
|1.9
|1.20
|0.70
|1.4
|45.3
|32.9
|67.2
|1.3
|3.6
|I. Jack
|29
|9.2
|3.2
|1.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|70.9
|0.0
|71.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Z. Nwokeji
|14
|6.5
|2.4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|60.0
|50.0
|63.6
|0.6
|0.4
|B. Uhl
|11
|2.6
|1.6
|0.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|42.9
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|P. Padegimas
|21
|7.8
|1.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|47.6
|46.2
|50.0
|0.4
|0.4
|C. Napier
|5
|1.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Schuler
|8
|1.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|E. Dickey
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Grant
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|W. Maxwell
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Smith
|1
|7
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.8
|36.9
|14.8
|5.50
|4.10
|10.2
|48.0
|40.2
|73.4
|8.3
|25.6
-
9RAD
1HIPT0
0150.5 O/U
-11
12:00pm ESP+
-
9MOSU
1INST0
0148.5 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
5LON
4WINT0
0144.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
13W&M
12NCAT0
0138 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
5BELM
4UNI0
0151 O/U
+1
3:30pm ESP+
-
14HAMP
11ELON0
0147 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
9CIT
8MER0
0138.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
AKR
WMU0
0139.5 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
7CHSO
2NCAS0
0142 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BALL
BGSU0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
EMU
CMU0
0129 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
10EVAN
2DRKE0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NIU
BUF0
0150.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
OHIO
M-OH0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
VCU
25DAY0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
10VMI
7ETSU0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
KENT
TOL0
0154 O/U
-8
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6PRES
3GWEB0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
9SDAK
8ORU0
0152 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
4WIU
1UALR0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESPU
-
8PEP
6USD0
0153 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
WICH
TUL0
0155.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
11UIC
3BRAD0
0135 O/U
-12
9:30pm ESP+
-
BSU
21SDSU0
0135 O/U
-8
10:00pm FS1
-
3MORE
2UTM0
0147 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
7LMU
6PORT0
0143.5 O/U
+6.5
11:30pm ESP+