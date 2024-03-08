Sagging Virginia faces suddenly sizzling Georgia Tech

When the Virginia Cavaliers rolled to a 75-66 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 20, they were early in an eight-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets, conversely, were laboring through a 2-12 stretch.

Much has changed as the Atlantic Coast Conference teams get set for a rematch Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va., to conclude the regular season.

While Georgia Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC) has suddenly risen, winning three straight, struggling Virginia (21-9, 12-7) might be watching a potential NCAA at-large bid slip away.

The Cavaliers have lost four of their last six, including a humbling 73-48 defeat Saturday at No. 10 Duke. It was the latest in a season of uneven performances from Virginia.

In games decided by single-digit margins, the Cavaliers are 10-0. But their resume also includes several unsightly blowouts.

"However you want to look at it, this team is in third place, they're 12-7 in the ACC and have 21 wins," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "If you would have said that at the start of the year with the rebuilding needed ... I think I'll take that."

During its swoon, the offense has been woeful. In four of their last five games, the Cavaliers have scored fewer than 50 points. Overall, it has happened six times this year, the most for the program since 1947-48.

Against Duke, one of the few positives was the play of Reece Beekman, who had 18 points and seven assists. With three steals, the senior also became Virginia's all-time leader with 223, good timing considering he will be among four Cavaliers honored Saturday on Senior Night.

In Georgia Tech's 70-69 win on Wednesday night at Wake Forest, Baye Ndongo scored on a floater with 0.4 seconds left, and Miles Kelly hit 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 19 points.

It was the first home loss this year for the Demon Deacons, and it showed how far the Yellow Jackets have come. Four weeks earlier, they were blown out on their home floor by the Demon Deacons, 80-51.

"As crazy as it sounds, I think this group can play with anybody in our league on any given night," Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said.

--Field Level Media