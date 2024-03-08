No. 14 Kansas faces tall task in clash vs. No. 1 Houston
No. 14 Kansas faces tall task in clash vs. No. 1 Houston
With a victory at top-ranked Houston on Saturday, No. 14 Kansas could complete the regular season in third place in the Big 12, a finish that most programs in the nation would relish.
Of course, the standard for excellence is higher for the Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7), whose season-long injury woes have undermined what was an outstanding start to the campaign that included victories over Kentucky, Tennessee and defending champion UConn.
Kansas entered its conference opener against TCU with a 12-1 record and as the second-ranked team in the nation. The Jayhawks proved unable to maintain that momentum through the Big 12 gauntlet, one that will conclude against a Houston team that is atop the league standings.
"We had arguably as good a non-conference as anybody in America: Connecticut, Tennessee, you played Kentucky," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "You had some great wins. And then we haven't been as good in conference play. But our conference is really good.
"So if we had played really well in conference instead of being 10-7 ... if we'd played great we'd be 13-4. But the feeling that happens so often here is that when you lose, the sky is falling. We did (recently) fall out of the top 10 for the first time in three years. It's not like the sky is falling."
Kansas handed the Cougars their most recent loss, a 78-65 thrashing on Feb. 3 in Lawrence, that wasn't as close as the final score would indicate. But while Houston has reeled off eight consecutive victories, the Jayhawks are 4-4 over that span and needed a 90-68 win over Sunflower State rival Kansas State on Tuesday to snap a brief two-game skid.
There are opportunities ahead for Kansas to salvage this season and make a positive impression on program annals. Completing a season sweep of the Cougars would be a good place to start.
"I'm proud of our guys. We've had a good year," Self said. "But we haven't had a special year. In order to have a great year or a special year, we've got to play good from this point forward."
By any definition, Houston (27-3, 14-3) has enjoyed a special first season in the Big 12.
The Cougars clinched at least a share of the regular-season title with a 67-59 road win over UCF on Wednesday and would secure the outright crown by defeating the Jayhawks. Houston owns a 21-game home-court winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation.
Houston, which has won a conference tournament or regular-season title in each of the last six seasons, also has dealt with injury attrition. The Cougars lost Ramon Walker Jr. (knee), Terrance Arceneaux (Achilles) and Joseph Tugler (foot) yet somehow maintained the success established in the American Athletic Conference.
The change in leagues hasn't affected the Cougars' overall results.
"We've had our share of injuries and adversity, but what we still have is our DNA," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "This is our sixth consecutive year of winning the championship. That's where the DNA comes from. Our kids know how to win."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. McCullar Jr.
|25
|34.9
|19.1
|6.2
|4.3
|1.60
|0.40
|2.6
|46.0
|34.2
|80.5
|0.8
|5.4
|H. Dickinson
|30
|32.5
|18.2
|11.0
|2.2
|1.00
|1.40
|1.8
|55.2
|33.9
|65.3
|2.6
|8.4
|K. Adams Jr.
|30
|33.4
|12.2
|4.5
|3.2
|1.20
|0.60
|1.7
|60.1
|0.0
|61.8
|1.5
|3.1
|J. Furphy
|29
|23
|9.0
|4.6
|0.9
|0.90
|0.20
|0.6
|50.6
|36.9
|77.1
|1.1
|3.5
|D. Harris Jr.
|30
|35.8
|8.5
|1.9
|6.6
|1.60
|0.40
|2.2
|43.7
|39.1
|78.3
|0.2
|1.6
|N. Timberlake
|30
|13.7
|4.7
|1.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|38.3
|30.0
|77.4
|0.1
|1.6
|E. Jackson
|30
|18.2
|4.1
|1.2
|1.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.3
|41.2
|32.4
|80.0
|0.3
|0.9
|M. Jankovich
|8
|3.6
|2.3
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|45.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|P. Braun
|30
|7.5
|2.2
|1.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.60
|0.4
|67.4
|37.5
|66.7
|0.2
|1.5
|J. McDowell
|27
|6.4
|1.7
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|31.6
|33.3
|86.7
|0.5
|0.6
|W. Evers
|5
|2.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|P. Cassidy
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|D. Wilhite
|6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|77.0
|39.3
|19.3
|7.40
|3.80
|11.4
|49.8
|34.4
|73.0
|8.1
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Cryer
|30
|32.3
|15.8
|2.3
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|0.8
|41.3
|39.1
|87.1
|0.6
|1.7
|J. Shead
|30
|31.1
|13.2
|3.8
|6.2
|2.30
|0.50
|2.0
|42.1
|32.4
|77.8
|0.9
|2.9
|E. Sharp
|30
|27.1
|12.4
|3.8
|0.9
|1.60
|0.00
|1.1
|37.0
|35.6
|84.8
|1.1
|2.7
|J. Roberts
|29
|27.3
|9.9
|6.9
|1.9
|1.30
|0.90
|1.0
|59.0
|0.0
|53.5
|2.8
|4.1
|D. Dunn
|30
|17.3
|6.0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|35.6
|32.2
|66.7
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Francis
|30
|20.2
|5.9
|5.3
|0.2
|0.90
|1.50
|0.7
|62.9
|0.0
|53.3
|2.2
|3
|T. Arceneaux
|11
|18.3
|5.5
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.50
|0.4
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|2.1
|2.5
|M. Wilson
|29
|13.7
|4.0
|2.9
|0.8
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|40.0
|19.0
|57.7
|0.9
|2
|J. Tugler
|28
|16.1
|3.8
|4.1
|0.3
|0.90
|1.10
|0.5
|55.1
|0.0
|46.3
|1.9
|2.2
|R. Walker Jr.
|24
|10.8
|2.0
|3.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|30.0
|65.4
|1.1
|1.9
|R. Elvin
|15
|2.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|20.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|C. Lath
|18
|2.9
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.1
|Total
|30
|0.0
|74.1
|40.9
|13.0
|10.20
|4.70
|8.6
|43.8
|34.7
|68.5
|14.1
|23.9
-
ARK
16ALA0
0175.5 O/U
-15.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
BRWN
YALE0
0139 O/U
-11
12:00pm
-
9CAMP
8MONM0
0143.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
GTWN
SJU0
0153 O/U
-19
12:00pm FOX
-
4LEM
2MRMK0
0134 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESP+
-
5LON
1HIPT0
0152 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
FAU0
0162 O/U
-7
12:00pm CBS
-
8MER
1SAM0
0153.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm ESP+
-
9GASO
1APP0
0145 O/U
-13.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
STL
STBN0
0155 O/U
-12
12:30pm USA
-
DAV
JOES0
0141 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
URI
FOR0
0147 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
SIEN
IONA0
0133 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
WKY
LIB0
0152 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
COR
CLMB0
0163 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
GW
DUQ0
0145 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
3GWEB
2NCAS0
0147 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
6IAST
KSU0
0136 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
6ME
3BRY0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NIAG
MRST0
0132 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
OKLA
TEX0
0143 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
QUIN
SPU0
0138 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
TXAM
MISS0
0143 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBS
-
6WAG
1CCSU0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WV
CINCY0
0147 O/U
-11
2:00pm ESP+
-
10CREI
NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm FOX
-
7ETSU
2UNCG0
0133 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP+
-
ND
VT0
0135 O/U
-10
2:30pm ESPU
-
RICH
GMU0
0132 O/U
-2
2:30pm USA
-
17SC
MSST0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm SECN
-
13W&M
5TOWS0
0130 O/U
-11.5
2:30pm
-
8ALB
1UVM0
0147 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
5BING
4NH0
0146 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
SHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU
LT0
0132.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
24USF
TLSA0
0146 O/U
+5
3:00pm ESP+
-
5LA
4ARST0
0151.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm ESP+
-
7UMBC
2LOW0
0162 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UTU
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-15
3:30pm
-
4UNI
1INST0
0148 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0155 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
COOK
FAMU0
0140 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
CAN
MAN0
0140 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
CHAR
ECU0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLST
AF0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm
-
FAIR
MTSM0
0148.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
FIU
NMST0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
14KAN
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESPN
-
LAS
LCHI0
0143 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MIA
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
15UK
4TENN0
0167.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm CBS
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0151.5 O/U
+9.5
4:30pm SECN
-
COLO
ORST0
0144.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
8MARQ
XAV0
0158 O/U
+3
5:00pm FOX
-
SEA
TRLST0
0139 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
UCF
TCU0
0142 O/U
-8
5:00pm ESP+
-
BC
LOU0
0150.5 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm CW
-
11BAYL
TTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
3BRAD
2DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CLEM
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
10NE
7STON0
0139 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
PRIN
PENN0
0141 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
PVAM
TXSO0
0143 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
11TXST
3TROY0
0140 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
UCD
LBSU0
0150 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
6WOFF
3CHAT0
0144 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
13AUB0
0151 O/U
-15
6:30pm SECN
-
7UNC
9DUKE0
0151 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESPN
-
CP
UCSD0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
8ORU
1SDST0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
UTAH
ORE0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
WYO
FRES0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
10SAC
9IDHO0
0127 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SUU
UTRGV0
0154 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
NCST
PITT0
0144 O/U
-7
7:45pm CW
-
GT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-9
8:00pm ACCN
-
GCU
CABP0
0135.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
3MORE
1UALR0
0136.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP2
-
NTEX
RICE0
0130.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
2UCONN
PROV0
0140.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm FOX
-
DEP
HALL0
0144.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm FS1
-
5FURM
4WCU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
14HAMP
6DEL0
0140.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MIZZ
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
10MRSH
2JMAD0
0152.5 O/U
-12
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
22UTST0
0160 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
MINN
NW0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
OKST
20BYU0
0152 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUF0
0141.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
7DU
2UMKC0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm
-
5ARIZ
USC0
0163 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
8IDST
7NAU0
0139 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
6USD
4SACL0
0148 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN
-
ASU
UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm FS1