As it concludes its regular-season slate Saturday night at home against North Carolina State, Pitt has a chance to earn a top-four seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

With a win and a Wake Forest victory over Clemson, the Panthers (20-10, 11-8 ACC) would receive a bye for the first and second rounds, moving straight to the bracket's quarterfinals.

Along with William Jeffress and KJ Marshall, Blake Hinson will be among the seniors honored before the contest against the Wolfpack (17-13, 9-10). In an 88-73 win over Florida State Tuesday night, Hinson set a single-season program record for 3-pointers made (104) during a 27-point showing.

"It does mean a lot," Hinson said of setting the mark. "I mean, when I came back I wanted to come back with a purpose. You know, do things, give back to the city with what it gave to me. So, I mean, the city witnessing that makes me proud of myself and proud I got to give that to the fans."

Hinson averages 18.8 points and 4.6 rebounds on the season.

In its last outing, NC State bowed to No. 9 Duke, 79-64. Graduate forward DJ Burns Jr. had his best performance of the campaign, scoring 27 points and adding four assists. It was the fourth time this campaign that he's paced the team in scoring and ninth that he's led it in assists.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts is solely focused on his team's finale, which serves as a chance to get ready for the conference tournament.

"We don't need anyone to be anyone else," Keatts said. "We just need the best version of them. ... We got to get hot and get hot at the right time and we've got to go and try and win the tournament. That's the way it's going to happen."

DJ Horne paces NC State with 17.2 points per game, while Burns averages 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Pitt defeated the Wolfpack 67-64 when the teams met on Feb. 7.

