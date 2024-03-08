No. 22 Utah State can seal Mountain West title with win vs. New Mexico
Player-only meetings usually only get talked about in public when a team is struggling and trying to snap out of a funk. That wasn't the case for No. 22 Utah State leading up to its game Wednesday against San Jose State.
Utah State is far from struggling, and the aftermath of the meeting was a 90-70 victory for the Aggies (25-5, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) for their fourth straight win. They now have an opportunity to earn an outright regular-season conference championship heading into Saturday's home game against New Mexico (22-8, 10-7) in Logan, Utah.
Utah State controlled the game the entire way, building a 53-37 halftime lead thanks to 13 3-pointers, and cruising to the blowout victory while shooting 53.4 percent overall and 59.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Darius Brown II led the way with 21 points on seven 3-pointers, nine assists and five rebounds, and Mason Falslev fired in 20 points with six boards. Great Osobor added 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, while Javon Jackson chipped in with 15 points off the bench.
"It's kind of one of those feelings that's hard to explain as a coach, but I knew we were going to play terrific tonight," Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle said after Wednesday's win. "Our guys were so locked in. They had a team meeting, and it was a players-only deal. I knew the ownership of this group. I knew we were going to play at a high level tonight."
Utah State is now a full game ahead of Boise State, Nevada and UNLV, who are all tied in second place with 12-5 records in Mountain West play. The Aggies will clinch the No. 1 seed at next week's conference tournament in Las Vegas with a victory over the Lobos.
Utah State never has won an outright Mountain West regular season title.
"It's a tremendous accomplishment," Sprinkle said. "We have so much respect for the Mountain West Conference. These guys, they weren't even celebrating in the locker room. I think it shows a kind of maturity. It shows what they're about. They know what they want on Saturday."
Brown, Falslev and Jackson were a combined 14-for-18 behind the 3-point arc in the victory. Brown made his first six 3s, leading to Sprinkle calling him "unbelievable."
New Mexico also had a big win on Wednesday, thumping Fresno State 79-58.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 19 points, JT Toppin amassed 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, and Nelly Junior Joseph contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Coach Richard Pitino credited the team's success this season and impressive all-around turnaround to Mashburn and Jaelen House (10 points, five rebounds), who were honored at The Pit on Senior Night.
"When we got the job, we were 303 in the NET (rankings). We were not allowed to go recruiting," Pitino said. "We got Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jaelen House -- they never saw Albuquerque, had never been here. And they trusted what we were telling them and they've had phenomenal careers."
The Lobos (26th in NET as of Thursday) could finish anywhere from fifth to seventh in the conference standings. The top five teams receive a first-round bye into the Mountain West tournament. The Lobos would have to beat Utah State and have Boise State topple San Diego State for that best-case scenario.
