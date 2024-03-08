Texas and Oklahoma will look to make an impression in advance of the NCAA Tournament when they square off for the final time in the regular season as members of the Big 12 on Saturday in a key conference clash at Austin, Texas.

Both teams are expected to get invites to the NCAA Tournament in two weeks and can help their standing for next week's Big 12 tournament with victory in their regular-season finale. Texas (19-11, 8-9 Big 12) and Oklahoma (20-10, 8-9) are tied for eighth place in the league standings and can finish no better than sixth.

The most likely scenario in the topsy-turvy Big 12 mashup sees the Longhorns and Sooners meeting in game No. 4 of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City as the eighth and ninth seeds.

Texas closes its home schedule after losing 93-85 at No. 11 Baylor on Monday. The Longhorns were up by 14 points early in the first half and by eight at halftime but went without a field goal for almost 10 minutes and succumbed to Baylor's rally.

Max Abmas racked up a season-best 33 points while Kadin Shedrick tallied 14 and Tyrese Hunter added 12 for the Longhorns in the loss. Dylan Disu, Texas' top scorer, was limited to three points after struggling with a stomach virus before the game and then left in the second half with a left knee injury.

Disu will be a game-time decision to play on Saturday.

Despite the loss to Baylor and mixed results in a talented conference, Texas coach Rodney Terry thinks his team can play with anybody.

"Have we had a stumble here and there? Just like everybody in this league has, yeah. We've had that," Terry said. "But we're one of the best teams in the country. We've stood toe to toe."

The Sooners head to Austin on the heels of a 74-71 overtime win at home over Cincinnati on Tuesday. Oklahoma trailed by as many as 13 points and by 10 with less than 12 minutes remaining but battled back to force overtime and pull off the victory.

Le'Tre Darthard scored a season-high 18 points and had three free throws in the extra period as the Sooners won for just the second time in their past six games. Oklahoma got 16 points each from Rivaldo Soares (nine rebounds) and Jalon Moore (seven rebounds) and prevailed without leading scorer Javian McCollum due to a shoulder injury.

"I can't say enough about how much resolve and grit my guys have had, and especially those seniors who are done after this year," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said.

The Longhorns have captured six straight and seven of the last eight games against Oklahoma, including a 75-60 win on the road on Jan. 23.

