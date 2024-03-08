No. 24 South Florida seeks 16th straight win in AAC finale at Tulsa
South Florida will try to extend the NCAA's longest active winning streak when the No. 24 Bulls visit Tulsa in the teams' American Athletic Conference regular-season finale on Saturday.
South Florida (23-5, 16-1) has won 15 straight games, most recently knocking off Tulane 85-72 on Tuesday night.
'It's really cool, but it's not for me. It's cool for our university," Bulls first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "I get text messages from all across the country, 'Man, do you know how cool that is that people are recognizing what's going on in Tampa, Florida?' All across the country. You want an impact. You want to make sure people feel special."
The Bulls had to win 13 consecutive games just to debut in the AP Top 25 last week, the first time they earned that distinction in program history.
South Florida then beat Charlotte 76-61 on Saturday in its only game last week before it defeated Tulane.
Chris Youngblood scored a career-high 29 points against Tulane while contributing five assists. Kasean Pryor added 13 points and Selton Miguel finished with 12 for the Bulls, who clinched the conference's regular-season title with the win.
With just its second winning season since 2012, South Florida is in prime position to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that year.
"Just blessed. Just blessed to be in this position," Miguel said. "There's been a lot of ups and downs, but finishing as a champion and finishing with a new family means a lot to me. We're brothers for lifetime."
Abdur-Rahim was hired away from Kennesaw State last March, impressing South Florida officials with his high character, stellar recruiting abilities and track record of winning games.
After taking over at Kennesaw State, he won just one game in his first season in 2019-20, bumped that total to 13 wins in his third season, and then capped his final year with the Owls by winning both the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
"I'm in the business of molding men," Abdur-Rahim said. "I want them to know what it's like at the top. I want them to know what it's like to be counted on every day, to have to produce every day."
The Bulls beat Tulsa 69-50 in their first meeting of the season on Feb. 14. Kobe Knox was the leading scorer for USF in that win, with 14 points.
Tulsa (15-14, 6-11) has alternated wins and losses in the past five games, most recently knocking off Temple 72-67 on Saturday.
The 15 overall wins are 10 more than Tulsa posted last season, and the six victories in conference play are five more than a year ago.
PJ Haggerty had 29 points and 10 rebounds against UTSA on Feb. 28 as well as 21 points and five assists against Temple, earning the conference's Freshman of the Week honors for the 13th time in 17 weeks this season, which extended his conference record.
Against Temple, the Golden Hurricane turned the ball over just eight times, something coach Eric Konkol said has been key to Tulsa wins.
"That's been the biggest indicator of our success," he said after his team beat Charlotte 69-67 on Feb. 24, when Tulsa also gave the ball away eight times. "Low turnover games we've been able to win. When we turn it over a lot, we lose. That's the game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|24 South Florida 23-5
|75.6 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Tulsa 15-14
|74.8 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Youngblood
|28
|29.6
|15.5
|2.6
|2.2
|0.60
|0.60
|1.4
|45.5
|42.8
|82.2
|0.9
|1.7
|S. Miguel
|28
|28.7
|14.8
|3.4
|2.3
|1.10
|0.40
|1.7
|42.3
|39.3
|79.3
|0.5
|2.9
|K. Pryor
|27
|25.6
|12.1
|7.4
|1.7
|1.20
|0.70
|1.6
|42.9
|32.5
|82.4
|1.4
|6
|K. Knox
|28
|26.7
|8.7
|3.0
|1.6
|0.50
|0.80
|0.9
|41.9
|30.8
|57.4
|1.1
|1.9
|J. Reid
|28
|23.4
|7.0
|2.5
|3.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.5
|45.3
|50.0
|75.3
|0.2
|2.4
|J. Placer
|23
|17.5
|5.8
|1.3
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|41.5
|39.1
|84.6
|0.1
|1.2
|B. Stroud
|26
|21.6
|5.2
|5.9
|1.5
|1.20
|0.30
|0.9
|45.0
|25.6
|47.5
|1.9
|4
|S. Hines Jr.
|26
|15.8
|4.3
|3.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|44.8
|15.0
|74.4
|1.3
|2.2
|C. Walker Jr.
|26
|13.3
|3.8
|3.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|53.6
|0.0
|86.7
|1.1
|2.2
|D. Ogunleye
|6
|9.2
|1.3
|1.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|1.5
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0.8
|G. Jones III
|8
|5.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Tobiloba
|9
|4.1
|0.4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|A. Balagam
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Smith
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|75.6
|39.8
|15.0
|7.10
|3.50
|10.8
|44.1
|36.7
|74.3
|9.9
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Haggerty
|29
|33.3
|20.5
|5.3
|3.6
|1.90
|0.00
|2.6
|48.5
|28.2
|78.3
|1
|4.3
|C. Williams
|29
|31
|12.9
|3.1
|3.6
|2.00
|0.20
|2.9
|39.2
|32.5
|74.3
|0.6
|2.6
|K. Willis
|2
|23.5
|12.5
|3.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|53.8
|50.0
|60.0
|0
|3
|J. Garcia
|29
|22.2
|9.5
|6.0
|0.9
|0.40
|1.40
|1.6
|42.8
|33.0
|78.6
|1.5
|4.5
|I. Barnes
|29
|29.6
|8.3
|3.7
|1.0
|1.10
|0.30
|1.2
|45.1
|33.0
|65.9
|1
|2.7
|T. Archie
|29
|14.9
|7.6
|1.4
|1.3
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|46.7
|38.0
|77.1
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Williams
|29
|24.1
|4.9
|4.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|1.3
|46.0
|30.5
|45.0
|0.9
|3.1
|M. Reed
|29
|16.5
|4.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0.10
|0.20
|0.8
|46.7
|30.6
|67.4
|1.2
|3.2
|J. McWright
|25
|14.8
|3.2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|34.7
|31.3
|84.0
|0
|1
|J. Hall
|23
|11
|1.9
|2.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|30.6
|25.0
|56.3
|0.5
|1.8
|M. Keita
|23
|7.9
|1.1
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.7
|0.8
|B. Radford
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Seals
|10
|3.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.8
|38.2
|12.5
|7.90
|3.40
|13.2
|44.0
|32.5
|73.9
|8.8
|26.4
-
ARK
16ALA0
0176.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm ESPN
-
BRWN
YALE0
0139 O/U
-11
12:00pm
-
9CAMP
8MONM0
0143.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
GTWN
SJU0
0153 O/U
-19
12:00pm FOX
-
4LEM
2MRMK0
0134 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESP+
-
5LON
1HIPT0
0152 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
FAU0
0162 O/U
-7
12:00pm CBS
-
8MER
1SAM0
0153.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm ESP+
-
9GASO
1APP0
0145 O/U
-13.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
STL
STBN0
0154.5 O/U
-11
12:30pm USA
-
DAV
JOES0
0141 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
URI
FOR0
0147 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
SIEN
IONA0
0133 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
WKY
LIB0
0152 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
COR
CLMB0
0163 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
GW
DUQ0
0145 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
3GWEB
2NCAS0
0147 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
6IAST
KSU0
0136 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
6ME
3BRY0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NIAG
MRST0
0132 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
OKLA
TEX0
0143 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
QUIN
SPU0
0138 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
TXAM
MISS0
0143 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBS
-
6WAG
1CCSU0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WV
CINCY0
0147 O/U
-11
2:00pm ESP+
-
10CREI
NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm FOX
-
7ETSU
2UNCG0
0133 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP+
-
ND
VT0
0135 O/U
-10
2:30pm ESPU
-
RICH
GMU0
0132 O/U
-2
2:30pm USA
-
17SC
MSST0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm SECN
-
13W&M
5TOWS0
0130 O/U
-11.5
2:30pm
-
8ALB
1UVM0
0147 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
5BING
4NH0
0146 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
SHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU
LT0
0132.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
24USF
TLSA0
0146 O/U
+5
3:00pm ESP+
-
5LA
4ARST0
0151.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm ESP+
-
7UMBC
2LOW0
0162 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UTU
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-15
3:30pm
-
4UNI
1INST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0155 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
COOK
FAMU0
0140 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
CAN
MAN0
0140 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
CHAR
ECU0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLST
AF0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm
-
FAIR
MTSM0
0148.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
FIU
NMST0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
14KAN
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESPN
-
LAS
LCHI0
0143 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MIA
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
15UK
4TENN0
0167.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm CBS
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0151.5 O/U
+9.5
4:30pm SECN
-
COLO
ORST0
0144.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
8MARQ
XAV0
0158 O/U
+3
5:00pm FOX
-
SEA
TRLST0
0139 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
UCF
TCU0
0142 O/U
-8
5:00pm ESP+
-
BC
LOU0
0150.5 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm CW
-
11BAYL
TTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
3BRAD
2DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CLEM
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
10NE
7STON0
0139 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
PRIN
PENN0
0141 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
PVAM
TXSO0
0143 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
11TXST
3TROY0
0140 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
UCD
LBSU0
0150 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
6WOFF
3CHAT0
0144 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
13AUB0
0151 O/U
-15
6:30pm SECN
-
7UNC
9DUKE0
0151 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESPN
-
CP
UCSD0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
8ORU
1SDST0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
UTAH
ORE0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
WYO
FRES0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
10SAC
9IDHO0
0127 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SUU
UTRGV0
0154 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
NCST
PITT0
0144 O/U
-7
7:45pm CW
-
GT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-9
8:00pm ACCN
-
GCU
CABP0
0135.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
3MORE
1UALR0
0136.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP2
-
NTEX
RICE0
0130.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
2UCONN
PROV0
0140.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm FOX
-
DEP
HALL0
0144.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm FS1
-
5FURM
4WCU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
14HAMP
6DEL0
0140.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MIZZ
LSU0
0151 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
10MRSH
2JMAD0
0152.5 O/U
-12
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
22UTST0
0160 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
MINN
NW0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
OKST
20BYU0
0152 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUF0
0141.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
7DU
2UMKC0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm
-
5ARIZ
USC0
0163 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
8IDST
7NAU0
0139 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
6USD
4SACL0
0148 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN
-
ASU
UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm FS1