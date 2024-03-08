No. 2 UConn seeks to not let up against Providence
No. 2 UConn seeks to not let up against Providence
Fresh off its first top-10 road win since 2009, No. 2 UConn will make the quick trip across the state line to battle Providence in the teams' Big East regular-season finale on Saturday night.
Coach Dan Hurley has emphasized that his Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) have to continue giving their best, although the upcoming game is essentially meaningless after UConn clinched the conference's regular-season title last weekend.
"I personally feel like it's important for me to put pressure on the team to win every game because we're in that pressure point of the year," Hurley said earlier this week. "It's not OK for us to not give our best performance. We've had a great, great year. We know the position we're in, and we want to keep achieving and playing to our identity."
Following a 74-67 win on Wednesday at No. 8 Marquette, the Huskies can still make some history in their season finale. Another win would break a current four-way tie for the Big East record for single-season conference wins.
Five players average double figures in scoring for UConn, which has lost just once since its opening conference game on Dec. 20 at Seton Hall -- by 19 points Feb. 20 at then-No. 15 Creighton.
Despite the hard-fought game against Marquette, there is still room to grow. The Huskies scored just four points over the final 7:54.
"Every game matters. We're still thinking about March Madness seeding and trying to be the best that we can be and trying to get better," UConn guard Cam Spencer said. "I think (it) was kind of good for us to face some adversity down the stretch (at Marquette) and learn and grow from that, but every game matters to build momentum going into the postseason."
Alex Karaban had a game-high 23 points at Marquette, while Spencer had 17 points and eight rebounds, six assists and three steals without turning the ball over.
Tristen Newton, who averages a team-leading 15.1 points per game, added 10.
Providence (19-11, 10-9) played the Huskies tough in a 74-65 loss on Jan. 31 in Storrs, Conn., and now enters the rematch having just broken a two-game skid with a 71-58 win on Tuesday at Georgetown.
"Proud of our guys for responding after two very tough games," Providence coach Kim English said. "At Marquette and home against Villanova we just got outclassed. ... We needed to win (on Tuesday). But we also need to play well on Saturday."
Devin Carter posted his 11th double-double of the season against his former coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas, registering 24 points and 12 rebounds. He is averaging 19.2 points per game.
Most importantly, though, it was a stout defensive effort. Georgetown's 0.88 points per possession were the fewest allowed by Providence since a Jan. 17 win at DePaul, a team that is winless in conference play.
And Providence is left to ponder what could have been after standout Bryce Hopkins was lost for the season in early January due to a torn left ACL.
"I look at it as two seasons," English said. "We were in first place in the Big East -- 2-0 -- and then we lose Bryce Hopkins. It was a completely different fight. A revamping of everything."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|2 Connecticut 27-3
|81.4 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Providence 19-11
|73.2 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Newton
|30
|32.7
|15.1
|7.1
|5.9
|1.00
|0.40
|2.6
|41.1
|31.8
|79.9
|1.5
|5.6
|C. Spencer
|30
|32.7
|14.9
|4.6
|3.3
|1.50
|0.20
|1.1
|50.0
|46.0
|91.7
|1
|3.7
|A. Karaban
|29
|31.4
|14.2
|5.1
|1.5
|1.00
|0.90
|1.0
|50.7
|39.2
|90.2
|1.4
|3.8
|D. Clingan
|25
|21.4
|12.4
|6.9
|1.4
|0.50
|2.30
|0.8
|62.8
|20.0
|56.1
|2.8
|4.1
|S. Castle
|24
|26.8
|11.1
|4.3
|3.0
|0.90
|0.50
|1.5
|47.2
|28.6
|75.3
|1.6
|2.6
|H. Diarra
|30
|19.2
|6.0
|2.9
|2.4
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|48.8
|36.7
|77.8
|0.8
|2.1
|S. Johnson
|30
|17.2
|5.2
|3.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.8
|71.3
|0.0
|41.9
|1.1
|2
|S. Ball
|30
|14
|4.0
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|39.8
|33.8
|71.4
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Stewart
|27
|8.7
|2.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|43.3
|21.4
|43.8
|0.4
|0.8
|A. Hurley
|10
|1.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0
|J. Ross
|15
|5.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|9.1
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|A. Roumoglou
|16
|2.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|44.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|Y. Singare
|17
|2.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|A. Johnson Jr.
|8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|81.4
|42.0
|17.9
|6.40
|5.50
|10.0
|49.5
|36.5
|73.8
|12.0
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Carter
|29
|35
|19.2
|8.4
|3.6
|1.70
|1.00
|2.7
|47.7
|38.9
|72.5
|1
|7.3
|J. Oduro
|29
|29.5
|16.2
|7.1
|1.9
|0.90
|1.40
|2.0
|55.8
|31.0
|80.3
|2.2
|5
|B. Hopkins
|14
|33.3
|15.5
|8.6
|1.4
|1.00
|0.30
|2.4
|42.9
|18.9
|65.5
|2.3
|6.4
|T. Gaines
|30
|32.6
|8.9
|4.2
|1.2
|1.00
|0.70
|0.9
|42.1
|32.9
|75.0
|1
|3.2
|J. Pierre
|27
|29.9
|8.7
|2.4
|3.3
|1.00
|0.10
|2.0
|41.0
|38.3
|79.5
|0.3
|2
|C. Floyd Jr.
|29
|22.9
|4.7
|2.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|34.0
|23.5
|64.5
|0.7
|2.2
|R. Barron
|29
|14.4
|4.2
|1.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|44.0
|42.9
|57.1
|0.3
|1
|G. Dual
|29
|18.8
|3.2
|1.3
|2.0
|0.80
|0.60
|1.1
|30.4
|24.5
|63.2
|0.4
|0.9
|R. Castro
|30
|9.1
|3.0
|2.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|67.9
|50.0
|43.9
|0.9
|1.6
|D. Santoro
|9
|2.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|20.0
|11.1
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|E. DeLaurier
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Fonts
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|73.2
|38.3
|14.0
|6.60
|4.70
|12.4
|45.1
|33.3
|70.8
|9.0
|26.8
-
ARK
16ALA0
0176.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm ESPN
-
BRWN
YALE0
0139 O/U
-11
12:00pm
-
9CAMP
8MONM0
0143.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
GTWN
SJU0
0153 O/U
-19
12:00pm FOX
-
4LEM
2MRMK0
0134 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESP+
-
5LON
1HIPT0
0152 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP+
-
MEM
FAU0
0162 O/U
-7
12:00pm CBS
-
8MER
1SAM0
0153.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm ESP+
-
9GASO
1APP0
0145 O/U
-13.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
STL
STBN0
0154.5 O/U
-11
12:30pm USA
-
DAV
JOES0
0141 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
URI
FOR0
0147 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
SIEN
IONA0
0133 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
WKY
LIB0
0152 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
COR
CLMB0
0163 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
GW
DUQ0
0145 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
3GWEB
2NCAS0
0147 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
6IAST
KSU0
0136 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
6ME
3BRY0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NIAG
MRST0
0132 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
OKLA
TEX0
0143 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
QUIN
SPU0
0138 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
TXAM
MISS0
0143 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBS
-
6WAG
1CCSU0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WV
CINCY0
0147 O/U
-11
2:00pm ESP+
-
10CREI
NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
+2
2:30pm FOX
-
7ETSU
2UNCG0
0133 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP+
-
ND
VT0
0135 O/U
-10
2:30pm ESPU
-
RICH
GMU0
0132 O/U
-2
2:30pm USA
-
17SC
MSST0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm SECN
-
13W&M
5TOWS0
0130 O/U
-11.5
2:30pm
-
8ALB
1UVM0
0147 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
5BING
4NH0
0146 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
SHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
MTSU
LT0
0132.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
24USF
TLSA0
0146 O/U
+5
3:00pm ESP+
-
5LA
4ARST0
0151.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm ESP+
-
7UMBC
2LOW0
0162 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UTU
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-15
3:30pm
-
4UNI
1INST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0155 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
COOK
FAMU0
0140 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
CAN
MAN0
0140 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
CHAR
ECU0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLST
AF0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm
-
FAIR
MTSM0
0148.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
FIU
NMST0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
14KAN
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESPN
-
LAS
LCHI0
0143 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MIA
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
15UK
4TENN0
0167.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm CBS
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0151.5 O/U
+9.5
4:30pm SECN
-
COLO
ORST0
0144.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
8MARQ
XAV0
0158 O/U
+3
5:00pm FOX
-
SEA
TRLST0
0139 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
UCF
TCU0
0142 O/U
-8
5:00pm ESP+
-
BC
LOU0
0150.5 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm CW
-
11BAYL
TTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
3BRAD
2DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBSSN
-
CLEM
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
10NE
7STON0
0139 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
PRIN
PENN0
0141 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
PVAM
TXSO0
0143 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
11TXST
3TROY0
0140 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
UCD
LBSU0
0150 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
6WOFF
3CHAT0
0144 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
13AUB0
0151 O/U
-15
6:30pm SECN
-
7UNC
9DUKE0
0151 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESPN
-
CP
UCSD0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
8ORU
1SDST0
0148.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
UTAH
ORE0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
WYO
FRES0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
10SAC
9IDHO0
0127 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SUU
UTRGV0
0154 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
NCST
PITT0
0144 O/U
-7
7:45pm CW
-
GT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-9
8:00pm ACCN
-
GCU
CABP0
0135.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
3MORE
1UALR0
0136.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP2
-
NTEX
RICE0
0130.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
2UCONN
PROV0
0140.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm FOX
-
DEP
HALL0
0144.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm FS1
-
5FURM
4WCU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
14HAMP
6DEL0
0140.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MIZZ
LSU0
0151 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
10MRSH
2JMAD0
0152.5 O/U
-12
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
22UTST0
0160 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
MINN
NW0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
OKST
20BYU0
0152 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUF0
0141.5 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
7DU
2UMKC0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm
-
5ARIZ
USC0
0163 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
8IDST
7NAU0
0139 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
6USD
4SACL0
0148 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN
-
ASU
UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm FS1