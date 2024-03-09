With double-bye in sight, Nebraska bids to topple Michigan
Nebraska can clinch a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament when it takes on last-place Michigan in the regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Cornhuskers (21-9, 11-8 in the Big Ten) are tied for third place in the conference with Wisconsin and Northwestern, and a win Sunday would cement Nebraska as a double-bye in next week's conference tournament in Minneapolis.
Keisei Tominaga scored 18 points to pace Nebraska to a 67-56 victory against visiting Rutgers last Sunday. Juwan Gary and Josiah Allick each had double-doubles for the Cornhuskers.
Tominaga leads a quartet of double-figure scorers for Nebraska with 14.0 points per game.
Nebraska has won five of its last six games, and a victory Sunday would give the Cornhuskers their best conference finish since tying for second in the Big Eight in 1992-93.
"With the week off, we've had a chance to put a game plan in and hopefully finish this thing the right way on Sunday," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We got one more chance on the road, and hopefully we go out and play well and give ourselves a chance."
They'll have that chance against Michigan (8-22, 3-16), which tied the school record for season losses (2007-08) following an 84-61 setback at Ohio State last Sunday.
The Wolverines have lost seven straight games for the first time since the 2004-05 team dropped 10 in a row, but Michigan coach Juwan Howard continues to preach positivity.
"It starts with leadership and that's me," Howard said. "If I come in with a negative attitude, I come in pointing fingers or doubting our group, all that's going to do is make things worse. I'll continue teaching, as well as feeding life into our group with confidence and positive energy."
Michigan is locked into the No. 14 seed in the conference tournament and will face the No. 11 seed on Wednesday in the first round.
Point guard Dug McDaniel (16.6 points per game) and Terrance Williams II (12.3 ppg) lead the Wolverines' active players.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Tominaga
|28
|25.8
|14.0
|2.2
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|45.0
|35.9
|88.9
|0.3
|1.9
|R. Mast
|28
|30.5
|12.8
|7.9
|3.0
|0.40
|0.50
|1.8
|43.7
|34.6
|83.3
|2
|5.8
|B. Williams
|30
|29.3
|12.5
|5.7
|2.4
|1.10
|0.60
|1.8
|43.5
|38.4
|84.4
|1
|4.7
|J. Gary
|24
|27.2
|12.0
|6.2
|1.2
|1.10
|0.80
|0.8
|49.8
|32.5
|66.7
|2.4
|3.8
|C. Wilcher
|30
|18.2
|8.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|45.6
|40.7
|93.9
|0.4
|1.2
|J. Allick
|29
|23.3
|6.9
|5.1
|1.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|52.8
|36.4
|64.0
|1.9
|3.2
|J. Lawrence
|30
|23.6
|6.8
|3.3
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|2.1
|40.6
|35.2
|76.3
|0.3
|3
|E. Rice
|17
|9.9
|4.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|41.3
|37.0
|71.9
|0.2
|1.4
|S. Hoiberg
|30
|19.7
|3.6
|3.0
|1.8
|1.00
|0.10
|0.7
|38.2
|32.6
|69.4
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Coleman
|11
|12.7
|2.5
|1.8
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.5
|23.5
|19.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1.7
|M. Diop
|15
|3.9
|0.8
|0.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.6
|C. Jacobsen
|17
|2.7
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Grace III
|12
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0
|H. Burt
|6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|30
|0.0
|76.5
|41.2
|15.3
|6.30
|2.60
|11.3
|44.6
|35.7
|75.9
|9.9
|28.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|24
|35.6
|16.6
|3.8
|4.6
|1.10
|0.00
|2.4
|41.4
|36.2
|77.4
|0.7
|3.1
|O. Nkamhoua
|26
|33.4
|14.8
|7.1
|2.7
|0.60
|0.80
|2.8
|51.2
|33.3
|67.1
|1.9
|5.2
|T. Williams II
|29
|33.2
|12.3
|4.4
|1.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|43.4
|39.5
|76.5
|1.6
|2.8
|N. Burnett
|30
|31
|9.6
|4.1
|2.3
|0.90
|0.40
|1.6
|40.9
|34.8
|72.4
|0.8
|3.3
|T. Reed Jr.
|30
|26.5
|8.9
|7.2
|0.6
|0.60
|1.50
|2.3
|51.5
|33.3
|58.3
|2.5
|4.7
|W. Tschetter
|29
|17.2
|7.0
|2.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|59.7
|56.0
|72.2
|0.9
|1.4
|J. Llewellyn
|18
|18.4
|5.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.10
|1.7
|37.9
|42.2
|68.8
|0.2
|1.1
|T. Jackson
|26
|15.8
|5.1
|2.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|1.1
|40.6
|26.5
|69.8
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Howard
|9
|11.8
|2.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|36.4
|30.8
|66.7
|0.2
|1
|Y. Khayat
|16
|5.6
|1.3
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|28.6
|25.0
|77.8
|0.4
|0.8
|G. Washington III
|20
|7.2
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|18.5
|22.2
|80.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|9
|1.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Burns
|9
|2.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Selvala
|11
|2.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|H. Hochberg
|9
|2
|0.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|20.0
|0.2
|0.4
|Total
|30
|0.0
|73.6
|39.3
|12.5
|4.20
|3.60
|13.0
|44.8
|36.4
|69.8
|10.6
|24.8
-
5LON
2NCAS0
0140 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
8MONM
1CHAR0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm
-
NEB
MICH0
0150 O/U
+6
12:00pm BTN
-
WISC
3PUR0
0148 O/U
-10
12:30pm FOX
-
5BUCK
1COLG0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
OSU
RUTG0
0135 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
4PEAY
2STET0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
2DRKE
1INST0
0151 O/U
-2.5
2:10pm CBS
-
5TOWS
4UNCW0
0129.5 O/U
-3
2:30pm
-
SMU
UAB0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
TEMP
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
5FURM
1SAM0
0154 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
6LEH
2BU0
0138 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
MIST
IND0
0141 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm CBS
-
4ARST
1APP0
0144.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
8UNO
5SELA0
0145 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
7STON
2DREX0
0138 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
7ETSU
3CHAT0
0140 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
12ILL
IOWA0
0171 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
5NDST
4STTHMN0
0133.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MD
PSU0
0141 O/U
-1
7:30pm BTN
-
10SAC
1EWU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
6DEL
3HOFS0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
7TXAMC
6NW ST0
0135 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESP+
-
11TXST
2JMAD0
0140 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
6NEOM
3UND0
0144.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm
-
8IDST
2NCO0
0143 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
HAW57
74131 O/U
-7
12:00am
-
6PORT
3SF51
72143.5 O/U
-16.5
12:30am ESP2