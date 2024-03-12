away team background logo
1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
27
FOR
Rams
19

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 27-19
0:23   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Connor Kochera steals)  
0:23   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:28   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
0:30   Connor Kochera misses two point layup  
0:47   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
0:49   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
1:14 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-19
1:14 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-19
1:14   Jahmere Tripp shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
1:28   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
1:30   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
1:48   Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Ogheneyole Akuwovo steals)  
1:53   Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball)  
2:08   Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound  
2:10   Hunter Adam misses two point layup  
2:18   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
2:20   Jahmere Tripp misses two point layup  
2:30   Connor Kochera turnover (traveling)  
2:40   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul  
2:41   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
2:41   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:41   Angelo Brizzi personal foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
2:55   Rams defensive rebound  
2:57   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
3:11   Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Connor Kochera steals)  
3:28 +1 Sean Logan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
3:28   Sean Logan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:28   Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)  
3:42   TV timeout  
3:53   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
3:55   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
4:18 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 21-19
4:27 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 19-19
4:32   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
4:34   Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot  
4:49   Angelo Brizzi turnover (traveling)  
5:04   Joshua Rivera turnover (offensive foul)  
5:04   Joshua Rivera offensive foul  
5:20 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 19-16
5:30   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
5:32   Japhet Medor misses two point layup  
5:38   Connor Kochera turnover (lost ball) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
5:54 +1 Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-16
5:54 +1 Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-15
5:54   Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
6:04   Bobby Durkin turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
6:10   Japhet Medor personal foul  
6:12   Connor Kochera offensive rebound  
6:14   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
6:32   Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Connor Kochera turnover (bad pass)  
7:12 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot 17-14
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41   Elijah Gray defensive rebound  
7:43   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
7:50 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point layup 17-12
8:00   Joshua Rivera offensive rebound  
8:02   Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot  
8:27 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup 17-10
8:42   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
8:44   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Rams defensive rebound  
8:54   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
9:05 +1 Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-10
9:05   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:05   Hunter Adam shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
9:26 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-9
9:26   Jahmere Tripp shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
9:27 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 14-9
9:36   Wildcats offensive rebound  
9:38   Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup  
9:53 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot 12-9
10:13 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists) 12-7
10:25   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
10:27   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup  
10:31   Reed Bailey personal foul  
10:54 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point layup 9-7
11:07 +2 Romad Dean makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 7-7
11:07   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
11:07   Angelo Brizzi blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup  
11:21   Bobby Durkin personal foul  
11:36   Reed Bailey turnover (traveling)  
11:55   TV timeout  
11:55   Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Bobby Durkin steals)  
12:02   Sean Logan personal foul  
12:03   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
12:05   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Angelo Brizzi turnover (bad pass) (Japhet Medor steals)  
12:27   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
12:29   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup  
12:42   Connor Kochera turnover (bad pass)  
13:03 +1 Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-5
13:03   Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:03   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)  
13:27 +2 Hunter Adam makes two point layup (Angelo Brizzi assists) 7-4
13:40   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
13:42   Will Richardson misses two point layup  
13:48   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
13:50   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
14:02 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point layup (Antrell Charlton assists) 5-4
14:17   Rams defensive rebound  
14:19   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
14:30   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
14:32   Sean Logan blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup  
14:58 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 5-2
15:04   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
15:06   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Connor Kochera turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
15:18   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
15:20   Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26   Rams offensive rebound  
15:28   Sean Logan blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup  
15:38   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
15:40   Reed Bailey misses two point hook shot  
15:57   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
15:59   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
16:21 +2 Sean Logan makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 2-2
16:41   Antrell Charlton turnover (out of bounds)  
16:52   Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
17:10   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
17:12   Sean Logan blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point jump shot  
17:17   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
17:19   Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot  
17:39   Bobby Durkin turnover (out of bounds)  
17:54   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
17:56   Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot  
17:58   Rams offensive rebound  
18:00   Sean Logan blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup  
18:20   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:24   Wildcats offensive rebound  
18:26   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Reed Bailey's two point layup  
18:41   Romad Dean personal foul  
18:58 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists) 0-2
19:13   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
19:15   Reed Bailey misses two point jump shot  
19:41   Wildcats defensive rebound  
19:43   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Reed Bailey vs. Abdou Tsimbila (Rams gains possession)  
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kochera 12 5 0 4/7 2/4 2/2 0 - 2 0 5 1 4
G. Huffman 5 3 4 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
S. Logan 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 4 1 0 4
B. Durkin 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 1
R. Bailey 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Adam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brizzi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Katsock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ghedini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sosnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spadone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Matheny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Loughnane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Schulte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 18 6 10/22 3/8 4/5 7 0 3 5 12 1 17
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Charlton 4 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
R. Dean 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
A. Tsimbila 2 4 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 0 3 1
J. Tripp 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/3 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Rose 0 1 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 3 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Medor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Toole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Akuwovo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 11 4 7/31 1/11 4/7 7 0 6 1 6 5 6
