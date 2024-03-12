DAVID
FORD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|27-19
|0:23
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Connor Kochera steals)
|0:23
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:28
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|0:30
|Connor Kochera misses two point layup
|0:47
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|0:49
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-19
|1:14
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-19
|1:14
|Jahmere Tripp shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|1:28
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|1:30
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Ogheneyole Akuwovo steals)
|1:53
|Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball)
|2:08
|Jahmere Tripp defensive rebound
|2:10
|Hunter Adam misses two point layup
|2:18
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|2:20
|Jahmere Tripp misses two point layup
|2:30
|Connor Kochera turnover (traveling)
|2:40
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul
|2:41
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|2:41
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:41
|Angelo Brizzi personal foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|2:55
|Rams defensive rebound
|2:57
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Connor Kochera steals)
|3:28
|+1
|Sean Logan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-19
|3:28
|Sean Logan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:28
|Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|3:55
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|21-19
|4:27
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|19-19
|4:32
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|4:34
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (traveling)
|5:04
|Joshua Rivera turnover (offensive foul)
|5:04
|Joshua Rivera offensive foul
|5:20
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|19-16
|5:30
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|5:32
|Japhet Medor misses two point layup
|5:38
|Connor Kochera turnover (lost ball) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|5:54
|+1
|Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-16
|5:54
|+1
|Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-15
|5:54
|Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|6:04
|Bobby Durkin turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|6:10
|Japhet Medor personal foul
|6:12
|Connor Kochera offensive rebound
|6:14
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|6:32
|Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Connor Kochera turnover (bad pass)
|7:12
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot
|17-14
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Elijah Gray defensive rebound
|7:43
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point layup
|17-12
|8:00
|Joshua Rivera offensive rebound
|8:02
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|17-10
|8:42
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|8:44
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|Rams defensive rebound
|8:54
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|9:05
|+1
|Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-10
|9:05
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:05
|Hunter Adam shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|9:26
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-9
|9:26
|Jahmere Tripp shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|9:27
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|14-9
|9:36
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|9:38
|Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup
|9:53
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot
|12-9
|10:13
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|12-7
|10:25
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|10:27
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup
|10:31
|Reed Bailey personal foul
|10:54
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point layup
|9-7
|11:07
|+2
|Romad Dean makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|7-7
|11:07
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|11:07
|Angelo Brizzi blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup
|11:21
|Bobby Durkin personal foul
|11:36
|Reed Bailey turnover (traveling)
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Bobby Durkin steals)
|12:02
|Sean Logan personal foul
|12:03
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|12:05
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (bad pass) (Japhet Medor steals)
|12:27
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|12:29
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point layup
|12:42
|Connor Kochera turnover (bad pass)
|13:03
|+1
|Joshua Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|13:03
|Joshua Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:03
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Joshua Rivera draws the foul)
|13:27
|+2
|Hunter Adam makes two point layup (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|7-4
|13:40
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|13:42
|Will Richardson misses two point layup
|13:48
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|13:50
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point layup (Antrell Charlton assists)
|5-4
|14:17
|Rams defensive rebound
|14:19
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|14:32
|Sean Logan blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup
|14:58
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|5-2
|15:04
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|15:06
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Connor Kochera turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|15:18
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|15:20
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:26
|Rams offensive rebound
|15:28
|Sean Logan blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup
|15:38
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|15:40
|Reed Bailey misses two point hook shot
|15:57
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|15:59
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|+2
|Sean Logan makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|2-2
|16:41
|Antrell Charlton turnover (out of bounds)
|16:52
|Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|17:10
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|17:12
|Sean Logan blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point jump shot
|17:17
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|17:19
|Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot
|17:39
|Bobby Durkin turnover (out of bounds)
|17:54
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|17:56
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|17:58
|Rams offensive rebound
|18:00
|Sean Logan blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup
|18:20
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:24
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|18:26
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Reed Bailey's two point layup
|18:41
|Romad Dean personal foul
|18:58
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Kyle Rose assists)
|0-2
|19:13
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|19:15
|Reed Bailey misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|19:43
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Reed Bailey vs. Abdou Tsimbila (Rams gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|19
|Field Goals
|10-22 (45.5%)
|7-31 (22.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|1-11 (9.1%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|16
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|17
|6
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|6
|4
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|7
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kochera
|12
|5
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4
|G. Huffman
|5
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Logan
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|B. Durkin
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Bailey
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Adam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spadone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Loughnane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schulte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|18
|6
|10/22
|3/8
|4/5
|7
|0
|3
|5
|12
|1
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Charlton
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Dean
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|J. Tripp
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Rose
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Medor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|11
|4
|7/31
|1/11
|4/7
|7
|0
|6
|1
|6
|5
|6
