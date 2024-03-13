Quinten Post, Boston College take aim at Clemson
Quinten Post, Boston College take aim at Clemson
WASHINGTON -- Quinten Post will look to continue his strong play on Wednesday night when 11th-seeded Boston College challenges sixth-seeded Clemson in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Post punished Miami for the third time this season when he recorded 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Eagles' 81-65 victory over the 14th-seeded Hurricanes in the first round on Tuesday.
"He's been playing with good energy, good passion -- he's been doing it all year," Boston College coach Earl Grant said. "I think that's the biggest thing, just the brotherhood and wanting to continue to play with his brothers."
While the 7-footer had tallied 42 points and 15 rebounds in the Eagles' two regular-season wins over Miami, he now will face the Tigers (21-10) for the first time this season.
A stomach flu sidelined Post for the Eagles' only meeting against Clemson this season, which Boston College (18-14) lost 89-78 on Jan. 13.
Post, who leads the Eagles with averages of 17.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, said Tuesday that January's result doesn't represent how well Boston College matches up with the Tigers. The fifth-year senior also said he is eager for his first tussle this season with Clemson's bigs, particularly 6-foot-10 center PJ Hall.
"He's a great inside player," Post said. "It'll be a fun challenge."
Hall's 18.8 scoring average is tied for the second-highest in the ACC, while Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin's 9.6 rebounds per game are the third-most in the conference.
That duo will be key to the diversified offense that Clemson coach Brad Brownell is seeking after the Tigers lost 81-76 at Wake Forest in Saturday's regular-season finale.
"We need a mix to our game," Brownell said. "Part of that is PJ and Ian and (RJ Godfrey) scoring in the paint."
While Hall and Schieffelin power Clemson near the rim, guard Joseph Girard III provides a scoring touch from the perimeter. Girard averages three made 3-pointers per game and totes the Tigers' second-highest scoring average (15.7 points per game).
Girard canned five 3-pointers and matched Hall with 26 points in Clemson's win over the Eagles in January.
Jaeden Zackery's 18 points against the Tigers led Boston College. The guard distributes a team-best 4.2 assists per game and logged 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the Eagles' first-round victory on Tuesday.
Zackery averages 11.5 points per game for the Eagles, which trails only Claudell Harris Jr. (13.3) and Post. Devin McGlockton contributes 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Boston College has won three straight games, but its climb to the NCAA Tournament remains steep. The Eagles likely will need to win the ACC tournament title to secure a bid to the national bracket.
Meanwhile, ESPN's Joe Lunardi slotted Clemson as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament field in his bracket projection on Tuesday.
"For us to have a quote-unquote 'great' year," Brownell said, "we need to win some more games."
--Tanner Malinowski, Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|11 Boston College 18-14
|75.0 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|14.2 APG
|6 Clemson 21-10
|78.1 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|31
|31.6
|17.0
|8.1
|2.8
|0.90
|1.80
|2.5
|51.6
|44.0
|81.9
|2
|6.1
|C. Harris Jr.
|31
|30.7
|13.3
|3.6
|2.2
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|41.1
|36.7
|71.6
|0.4
|3.3
|J. Zackery
|32
|33.6
|11.5
|3.2
|4.3
|1.80
|0.10
|1.9
|47.9
|38.0
|82.5
|0.6
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|32
|30
|10.4
|6.2
|1.2
|0.60
|0.90
|1.0
|58.1
|34.6
|70.5
|2.4
|3.8
|M. Madsen
|32
|21.6
|8.3
|3.1
|1.3
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|41.9
|40.6
|96.8
|0.4
|2.8
|P. Aligbe
|31
|19.5
|5.3
|3.6
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|44.4
|14.7
|62.0
|0.9
|2.7
|D. Hand Jr.
|30
|14
|5.2
|1.8
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|38.1
|37.3
|72.2
|0.3
|1.5
|C. Kelley III
|27
|15.4
|3.7
|1.4
|1.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|35.4
|25.0
|64.3
|0.3
|1.1
|E. Strong
|16
|6.2
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|48.4
|25.0
|37.5
|0.3
|0.4
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|31
|5.9
|0.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|42.9
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|75.0
|38.0
|14.2
|6.10
|3.50
|10.8
|46.1
|36.4
|74.2
|9.2
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Hall
|31
|29.5
|18.8
|6.8
|1.5
|0.80
|1.60
|1.7
|49.0
|31.8
|78.8
|1.7
|5.1
|J. Girard III
|31
|32.6
|15.7
|3.2
|2.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|43.7
|42.5
|95.6
|0.3
|2.9
|C. Hunter
|31
|32.5
|12.6
|2.4
|2.9
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|42.5
|33.3
|87.0
|0.5
|1.9
|I. Schieffelin
|31
|26.9
|9.7
|9.6
|2.2
|0.60
|0.50
|1.2
|57.9
|52.8
|76.7
|2.9
|6.7
|R. Godfrey
|31
|15.5
|5.9
|3.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.0
|59.4
|33.3
|56.1
|0.9
|2.4
|C. Wiggins
|31
|18.5
|5.8
|2.3
|1.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.8
|44.9
|33.8
|71.4
|0.6
|1.7
|A. Hemenway
|5
|16
|5.2
|0.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|38.1
|42.1
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Clark
|20
|21.7
|4.2
|4.8
|1.4
|0.80
|0.60
|0.6
|37.5
|29.5
|78.6
|1.1
|3.8
|J. Beadle
|29
|11.4
|3.2
|1.0
|0.9
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|47.3
|14.3
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Hunter
|31
|15.2
|2.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|39.5
|28.1
|44.4
|0.2
|1.4
|B. Leyte
|20
|4.6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|54.5
|33.3
|40.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. Latiff
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Kelly
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|31
|0.0
|78.1
|39.3
|14.8
|4.50
|4.00
|10.2
|47.1
|35.8
|79.0
|9.3
|27.5
-
9JOES
8GMU0
0136 O/U
PK
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
8VT0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESPN
-
12UCF
5BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
12:30pm ESP2
-
13RICE
12WICH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
12FOR
5VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm USA
-
9FRES
8WYO0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
12ND
5WAKE0
0136.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm ESPN
-
7AAMU
2ALCN0
0140 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
9OKLA
8TCU0
0144.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
14UTSA
11TEMP0
0151 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
9USC
8WASH0
0153.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm PACN
-
9XAV
8BUT0
0151 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm FS1
-
10SJSU
7COLST0
0138.5 O/U
-15
4:30pm
-
10LAS
7STBN0
0138 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm USA
-
3NICH
1MCNS0
0137.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
12ORST
5UCLA0
0127 O/U
-7
5:30pm PACN
-
8COPP
1NORF0
0130 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
9CAN
1QUIN0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
9FIU
1SHOU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10GTWN
7PROV0
0143 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm FS1
-
13RUTG
12MD0
0125 O/U
-3
6:30pm PEAC
-
11AF
6NMEX0
0144.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
10KSU
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
1COLG0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
10NCST
7SYR0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP2
-
13VAN
12ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
14STL
6DUQ0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm USA
-
7UMES
2NCCU0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
8CABP
5UTVA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
8CSUB
5UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
11DEP
6NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm FS1
-
7IONA
2FAIR0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MICH
11PSU0
0150.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
7MTSU
2LT0
0132 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP+
-
10STAN
7CAL0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm PACN
-
8ALST
1GRAM0
0128 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11BC
6CLEM0
0147 O/U
-7
9:30pm ESPU
-
11CINCY
6KAN0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
14MIZZ
11UGA0
0147 O/U
-3
9:30pm SECN
-
7ABIL
6SFA0
0138 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP+
-
11ASU
6UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm PACN
-
7CSN
6UCSB0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm
-
5MTST
3MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP2