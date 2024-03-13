Penn St. goes for more Big Ten tourney success, draws Michigan

No. 11 seed Penn State and No. 14 Michigan will look to extend their season for at least one more game when they tip off in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to play sixth-seeded Indiana in the second round on Thursday night.

Penn State (15-16) ended its regular season on a winning note, defeating visiting Maryland 85-69. The Nittany Lions are trying to win at least one game in the Big Ten tourney for the fourth consecutive year.

Michigan (8-23) is hoping to snap an eight-game skid in what has been a miserable season. The Wolverines finished the regular season with one win in their last 14 games.

Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades said his team is playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality.

"When everyone's betting against you, when everybody thinks you stink and thinks you can't win in the Big Ten," Rhoades said, "but the guys who put on the uniforms and the coaches that are working with those guys think they can -- that's house money."

Meanwhile, Michigan coach Juwan Howard sees opportunity despite a season filled with losses.

"In basketball, there is still always learning that happens," he said. "In those moments, you grow with your players."

Penn State rallied for a 79-73 win over Michigan in the teams' only meeting of the season on Jan. 7. They played at the Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Wolverines led 37-27 at the half. Penn State stormed back with 52 points in the second half.

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead Penn State in that win. Kanye Clary finished with 18 points, and D'Marco Dunn scored 13 off the bench.

Terrance Williams II scored 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting to pace Michigan against Penn State. Olivier Nkamhoua barely missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

