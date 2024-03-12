UCLA opens Pac-12 tourney chasing third win over Oregon State
UCLA heads into Las Vegas for the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday as the No. 5 seed and with a clear mantra in its matchup with 12th-seeded Oregon State.
"Just keep playing," said Lazar Stefanovic, following the Bruins' 59-47 victory over Arizona State on Saturday to close the regular season. "Keep playing, keep believing."
UCLA (15-16) endured plenty of challenges on the way to its worst record since Mick Cronin took over the legendary program in 2019. Those issues included a pair of four-game losing skids and a five-game losing streak that ended Saturday.
But the Bruins also had a stretch of seven victories in eight games during conference play and hope to duplicate that level of success in order to earn the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. By missing out on a top-four seed this week, UCLA will need to win four games in four days to keep its season alive.
"It's much better that we are going with a win," Stefanovic said. "And we secured the fifth spot. That's what we wanted."
In earning the No. 5 seed, UCLA opens with last-place Oregon State.
The Beavers (13-18) went on a seven-game losing streak late in the season, which began with a 71-63 loss Feb. 1 at UCLA. The Bruins swept the regular-season series, also winning 69-62 at Corvallis, Ore., on Dec. 28.
Oregon State recovered to go 2-2 in its last four games of the regular season, but it was not enough to avoid the conference cellar.
The Beavers will try to mount a surprise run at the Pac-12 tournament, three years removed from winning it and them making an unlikely run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Doing the improbable this year means reversing a vexing trend: their 1-12 record in games played away from Corvallis.
"What we talked about in the locker room is if we don't bring the fight, we won't have a chance," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said following the Beavers' 73-57 home loss Saturday to Colorado. "If we're not united, we won't have a chance. If we get down on each other out on the court, we won't have a chance."
Oregon State must also find answers for Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews, UCLA's leading scorers in each of the Bruins' two wins over the Beavers. They each averaged 15.5 points in the regular-season victories over Oregon State.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|12 Oregon State 13-18
|69.3 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|11.1 APG
|5 UCLA 15-16
|65.9 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|31
|35.6
|17.6
|2.6
|3.4
|0.60
|0.10
|2.3
|45.3
|37.1
|87.7
|0.6
|2
|T. Bilodeau
|31
|29.9
|14.4
|5.8
|1.2
|0.50
|0.40
|1.5
|52.7
|34.1
|79.8
|0.9
|4.9
|D. Akanno
|29
|28.3
|10.8
|2.9
|1.3
|0.90
|0.20
|1.6
|38.4
|32.1
|71.7
|0.5
|2.4
|M. Rataj
|28
|28.2
|8.5
|5.8
|1.6
|1.00
|0.50
|1.5
|44.4
|29.3
|73.8
|1.5
|4.3
|K. Ibekwe
|31
|17.7
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
|0.50
|1.20
|1.6
|51.6
|0.0
|45.2
|1.6
|2.4
|J. Lake
|30
|15.4
|3.6
|2.0
|1.4
|1.00
|0.00
|0.4
|53.7
|40.0
|84.3
|0.6
|1.5
|C. Wright
|28
|18.8
|3.4
|1.2
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|33.7
|26.1
|77.4
|0
|1.1
|D. Craig
|15
|8.8
|2.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|31.6
|72.7
|0.1
|0.5
|C. Marial
|30
|11.8
|2.4
|2.5
|0.2
|0.20
|1.00
|1.2
|37.1
|44.4
|80.0
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Rochelin
|26
|10.7
|2.2
|1.5
|0.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|30.5
|23.8
|80.0
|0.3
|1.2
|T. Ndong
|21
|9
|1.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|30.3
|36.4
|58.3
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Stevens
|18
|6.9
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|40.0
|16.7
|38.5
|0.3
|0.5
|G. Marrs
|16
|5.9
|0.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|36.4
|0.0
|70.0
|0.4
|0.7
|F. Palazzo
|2
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|69.3
|35.7
|11.1
|6.00
|3.70
|12.4
|44.1
|32.9
|74.0
|8.5
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Bona
|31
|26.6
|12.4
|6.0
|1.2
|1.10
|1.80
|2.4
|58.2
|0.0
|69.6
|2
|3.9
|S. Mack
|31
|27.2
|12.4
|3.6
|1.6
|1.40
|0.00
|1.6
|39.0
|29.3
|72.0
|0.6
|3
|D. Andrews
|30
|34.9
|11.9
|2.2
|3.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|37.7
|29.9
|83.3
|0.4
|1.7
|L. Stefanovic
|31
|35
|11.9
|6.0
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|38.4
|38.6
|87.4
|1.5
|4.5
|B. Buyuktuncel
|24
|17.5
|4.9
|2.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|38.5
|29.7
|62.8
|1
|1.7
|W. McClendon
|31
|20.5
|4.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|33.9
|34.7
|74.1
|0.7
|2.6
|A. Mara
|26
|9.6
|3.5
|2.1
|0.5
|0.10
|0.70
|0.7
|43.9
|0.0
|67.9
|0.6
|1.5
|B. Williams
|30
|16.9
|3.1
|2.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|35.6
|28.0
|68.4
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Vide
|22
|6.5
|1.9
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|39.5
|100.0
|75.0
|0
|0.7
|D. Williams
|9
|3.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|62.5
|0.0
|57.1
|0.4
|0.3
|K. Nwuba
|31
|8
|1.4
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|52.6
|0.8
|0.7
|I. Fibleuil
|24
|6.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|43.5
|20.0
|75.0
|0.5
|1
|L. Cremonesi
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|65.9
|37.5
|11.2
|5.80
|3.30
|10.8
|41.5
|32.8
|73.3
|10.3
|23.6
-
9JOES
8GMU0
0136 O/U
PK
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
8VT0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESPN
-
12UCF
5BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
12:30pm ESP2
-
13RICE
12WICH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
12FOR
5VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm USA
-
9FRES
8WYO0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
12ND
5WAKE0
0136.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm ESPN
-
7AAMU
2ALCN0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
9OKLA
8TCU0
0144.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
14UTSA
11TEMP0
0151 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
9USC
8WASH0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
9XAV
8BUT0
0151 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm FS1
-
10SJSU
7COLST0
0138.5 O/U
-14
4:30pm
-
10LAS
7STBN0
0138 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm USA
-
3NICH
1MCNS0
0137.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
12ORST
5UCLA0
0127 O/U
-7
5:30pm PACN
-
8COPP
1NORF0
0130 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
9CAN
1QUIN0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
9FIU
1SHOU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10GTWN
7PROV0
0143 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm FS1
-
13RUTG
12MD0
0125 O/U
-3
6:30pm PEAC
-
11AF
6NMEX0
0144.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
10KSU
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
1COLG0
0134 O/U
-7
7:00pm CBSSN
-
10NCST
7SYR0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP2
-
13VAN
12ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
14STL
6DUQ0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm USA
-
7UMES
2NCCU0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
8CABP
5UTVA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
8CSUB
5UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
11DEP
6NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm FS1
-
7IONA
2FAIR0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MICH
11PSU0
0149 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
7MTSU
2LT0
0132 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP+
-
10STAN
7CAL0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm PACN
-
8ALST
1GRAM0
0128 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11BC
6CLEM0
0145.5 O/U
-7
9:30pm ESPU
-
11CINCY
6KAN0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
14MIZZ
11UGA0
0147 O/U
-3
9:30pm SECN
-
7ABIL
6SFA0
0138 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP+
-
11ASU
6UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm PACN
-
7CSN
6UCSB0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm
-
5MTST
3MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP2