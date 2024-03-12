Maryland and Rutgers skidded to the finish of the Big Ten regular season.

On Wednesday, the programs meet in the opening round of the conference tournament in Minneapolis with a chance to kick-start a potential tourney run.

"We have a new opportunity," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

Make no mistake, No. 12 seed Maryland (15-16) and 13th-seeded Rutgers (15-16) relish the ability to restart. The Terrapins lost five of six to close the regular season, including three straight, while the Scarlet Knights dropped six of seven -- all by double digits.

The Scarlet Knights trailed by only a basket at halftime of Sunday's regular-season finale against Ohio State before sputtering to a 73-51 defeat.

"It's been happening most games, and we find a way to come back," Rutgers forward Aundre Hyatt said. "But (if) we put ourselves in a drought early in the second half, it's hard to come back from."

Maryland can attest. After playing host Penn State tight for much of Sunday's game, the Terrapins allowed a 14-2 second-half run before losing 85-69.

A 16-point, seven-rebound effort from Jahmir Young helped keep Maryland afloat. The team was without Julian Reese (ankle), as coach Kevin Willard indicated a preference to allow the frontcourt veteran to rest ahead of the postseason.

"When someone logs that many minutes all season long, you gotta make sure you protect your guy," Willard said.

Maryland and Rutgers split the season series, with each school prevailing on the other's home floor.

After taking a nine-point lead with 2:56 to play, the visiting Scarlet Knights withstood a late Maryland run to hold on for a 56-53 victory Feb. 6.

The Terrapins avenged the defeat Feb. 25. Reese scored 20 points and Jordan Geronimo netted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to key a 63-46 win.

Rutgers (65.8 ppg) and Maryland (69.6) have the two lowest-scoring offenses in the Big Ten but two of the three best defenses. The Terrapins allow 65.7 points per game and the Scarlet Knights yield 66.6.

Maryland leads the all-time series 14-8. Wednesday marks the first meeting between the programs in Big Ten tournament play.

The winner advances to face fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday.

--Field Level Media