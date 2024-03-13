Ole Miss, Texas A&M eye deep SEC run to earn NCAA berth
No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 10 seed Ole Miss need a deep run in the Southeastern Conference tournament if they hold any March Madness aspirations.
Desperate for a couple of wins, the teams meet Thursday night in downtown Nashville, Tenn.
The winner will advance to Friday's matchup against second-seeded Kentucky, which was victorious at SEC regular-season champion Tennessee in the campaign's finale Saturday.
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams' group is part of bracket analyst Joe Lunardi's "First Four Out" category, meaning the Aggies (18-13) could use a win over the Rebels (20-11) and a shocker over the Wildcats to bolster their postseason chances.
Winners of three straight games, the Aggies have done it before.
Just two years ago as an eight seed in Tampa, Fla., they beat No. 9 seed Florida, No. 1 seed Auburn and No. 4 seed Arkansas before falling to second-seeded Tennessee in the tournament's title game.
"I would say we have more experience going into this tournament," Williams said. "I think they're still trying really hard and are receptive to what the coaches are asking of them. They're excited for what's ahead."
In the first meeting at College Station, Texas, on Jan. 27, the Rebels won 71-68, a victory that moved them to 17-3.
However, they have won just three times since -- 86-82 at home against rival Mississippi State after beating Texas A&M, then Missouri -- which went 0-18 in the conference -- twice by single digits.
The teams met last Saturday in Oxford, Miss., with the Rebels suffering a stinging 86-60 trouncing by the Aggies on Senior Day.
Mississippi coach Chris Beard, who received a contract extension Wednesday, was apologetic to the fans, season ticket-holders and students who postponed their spring break to support the players at the final home game.
In his first season at Ole Miss, Beard said he hoped the university would reimburse those who paid money to attend.
"There wasn't a lot of Ole Miss basketball out there tonight," said Beard, whose Rebels were one of only three teams to start the season 13-0. "Basketball is a lot like life. It comes down to pride: You either have it or you don't.
"Nobody's going to feel sorry for you."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|31
|32.9
|16.3
|3.6
|2.3
|1.60
|0.30
|1.7
|46.5
|39.3
|75.2
|0.5
|3.1
|A. Flanigan
|31
|30.6
|14.7
|6.1
|2.8
|1.50
|0.70
|2.2
|43.1
|28.0
|82.4
|1.2
|4.8
|J. Murray
|31
|32
|13.9
|2.4
|4.0
|1.40
|0.40
|1.7
|41.7
|38.5
|76.6
|0.4
|2
|J. Brakefield
|31
|29.1
|12.5
|4.9
|2.3
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|47.2
|36.1
|77.2
|1.5
|3.4
|T. Caldwell
|31
|18.3
|5.6
|2.3
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|40.1
|35.7
|75.5
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Cisse
|25
|17.4
|4.6
|4.4
|0.3
|0.70
|1.40
|1.0
|55.9
|0.0
|26.3
|2
|2.4
|B. Murray
|22
|20.1
|4.4
|2.5
|1.5
|0.70
|0.40
|0.8
|37.9
|37.0
|82.4
|0.7
|1.8
|J. Sharp
|30
|16
|3.3
|4.1
|0.6
|0.60
|2.40
|0.5
|59.7
|0.0
|52.6
|1.7
|2.3
|R. Marshall
|19
|4.9
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|62.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|R. Cowherd
|11
|8.1
|0.9
|0.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Nunez
|29
|6.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|30.0
|41.7
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|C. McGrath
|7
|1.6
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|C. Brent
|6
|1.7
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.1
|37.0
|15.1
|8.00
|5.70
|10.7
|44.8
|36.9
|73.3
|10.4
|23.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|31
|32.6
|18.0
|3.5
|4.1
|2.00
|0.00
|2.8
|36.2
|30.2
|83.3
|0.4
|3.1
|T. Radford
|26
|31.8
|15.5
|5.9
|2.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|41.3
|27.0
|69.3
|2.5
|3.3
|H. Coleman III
|27
|25
|9.7
|6.2
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.9
|56.7
|0.0
|67.7
|2.5
|3.7
|J. Carter
|31
|25.7
|7.1
|4.9
|0.6
|0.80
|0.20
|0.6
|31.8
|23.5
|63.9
|1.6
|3.3
|S. Washington
|29
|22.6
|6.7
|5.4
|0.8
|0.70
|0.90
|0.7
|47.6
|25.0
|68.7
|2.4
|3
|A. Garcia
|31
|29
|6.0
|9.4
|1.6
|1.40
|0.70
|1.0
|53.8
|44.4
|71.4
|4.4
|5
|H. Hefner
|30
|15.6
|5.7
|1.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|34.5
|29.4
|59.5
|0.6
|1.2
|M. Obaseki
|30
|12
|5.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|39.9
|40.0
|54.2
|0.2
|0.9
|E. Lawrence
|23
|6.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|27.1
|14.6
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|B. Lindsay
|8
|6.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|18.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|W. Leveque
|30
|10.1
|1.6
|2.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.60
|0.3
|28.3
|0.0
|89.5
|1.5
|1.1
|J. Lee
|8
|2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|73.4
|46.1
|11.3
|7.10
|2.90
|9.7
|39.7
|27.8
|70.2
|17.3
|25.4
-
8KENT
1TOL0
0152 O/U
-6
11:00am ESP+
-
9JOES
1RICH0
0142 O/U
-2.5
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
1UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
9MINN
8MIST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
9XAV
1UCONN0
0149.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm FS1
-
5BYU
4TTU0
0154 O/U
+2
12:30pm ESP2
-
9TLSA
8ECU0
0140 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm ESPU
-
9MSST
8LSU0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5BGSU
4CMU0
0131 O/U
+2.5
1:30pm ESP+
-
5VCU
4MASS0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm USA
-
12MD
5WISC0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:30pm BTN
-
5SJU
4HALL0
0143.5 O/U
+4
2:30pm FS1
-
5WAKE
4PITT0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
12WICH
5MEM0
0154 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
9FRES
1UTST0
0142 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
6JAST
3TXSO0
0140.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
8TCU
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESPN
-
9USC
1ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
12ARK
5SC0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7M-OH
2AKR0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
7STBN
2LCHI0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm USA
-
5SDSU
4UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
+4
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5UCLA
4ORE0
0130.5 O/U
-3
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4HOW0
0146 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
6NIAG
3MRST0
0129 O/U
+1
6:30pm ESP+
-
10OSU
7IOWA0
0155 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
5UTEP
4LIB0
0134 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
6WMU
3OHIO0
0147 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10KSU
2IAST0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
10MISS
7TXAM0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
10NCST
2DUKE0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESPN
-
7PROV
2CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
10TUL
7NTEX0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
6DUQ
3DAY0
0
7:30pm USA
-
6DSU
3SCST0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
8CABP
4SEA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
7COLST
2NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
7CSN
3HAW0
0
9:00pm
-
6NMST
3WKY0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
11PSU
6IND0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2WSU0
0140.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm PACN
-
5SPU
4RIDE0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
11TEMP
6SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
11BC
3UVA0
0125 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPN
-
5COOK
4SOU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm
-
11CINCY
3BAYL0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3MARQ0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm FS1
-
11UGA
6FLA0
0155 O/U
-8
9:30pm SECN
-
6NMEX
3BSU0
0153.5 O/U
-1
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6SFA
3UTA0
0
11:30pm ESP+
-
5UCRV
4LBSU0
0150 O/U
-4
11:30pm
-
6UTAH
3COLO0
0
11:30pm FS1