No. 6 Arizona gets quick chance to avenge loss to USC
No. 6 Arizona gets quick chance to avenge loss to USC
LAS VEGAS -- Sixth-ranked Arizona enters the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 1 seed and possesses plenty of motivation as it heads into a quick rematch against ninth-seeded Southern California on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
The Wildcats (24-7) have redemption on their minds after turning in one of their worst performances of the season Saturday at USC (15-17). The Trojans won 78-65, forcing 18 turnovers and holding Arizona to 38.7 percent shooting from the field.
"We just didn't seem to have great rhythm on offense all day, so we're going to give USC credit on defense," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We never got a rhythm. So that's something we've got to take a look at and figure out."
USC, which advanced in the Pac-12 tournament with an 80-74 victory over eighth-seeded Washington on Wednesday, gets outstanding guard play from Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier and has the length to help neutralize Arizona's strong inside game.
The Trojans' Kobe Johnson said his team's physicality was the key factor in the Saturday win at Los Angeles.
"I think we came into that game very physical and we matched their pressure," Johnson said. "I think we've got to come out, just apply the pressure and physicality to them right away because I felt like last game, we did a perfect job shutting down their best players with physicality. As long as we do that, we'll be in a good spot to do it again."
Arizona's Caleb Love, who was announced as the Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday, managed just two points on 1-of-10 shooting at USC. Pelle Larsson, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, scored five points and committed five turnovers before fouling out.
Love, who is averaging 18.7 points per game, will look to bounce back.
"We were flying around in our zone and our man defense and we rebounded the ball," USC coach Andy Enfield said of the Saturday meeting. "I think it should be a great game (Thursday). But we just have to play with tremendous energy like we did on Saturday."
Lloyd, who is 85-18 in three seasons at Arizona and has never lost back-to-back games, said his team might have been in an emotional lull Saturday after clinching the conference regular-season title two nights earlier at UCLA.
Will the focus be different as the Wildcats aim for their third consecutive Pac-12 tournament title?
"If I knew how to make sure we didn't have a night like this, I would probably have won 25 national championships by now," Lloyd said Saturday.
"But I don't know. That's the hard thing, you have to help your team through those moments. ... Hopefully we'll learn from it and it'll help prepare for what's coming next."
USC, which lost at Arizona 82-67 on Jan. 17, has been playing better than its record indicates after getting healthier late in the season. The Trojans have won four games in a row and five of their past six.
Ellis scored 25 points Wednesday against Washington, making 5 of 10 3-point attempts.
--Anthony Gimino, Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|28
|33.6
|16.9
|3.5
|3.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.8
|43.5
|42.3
|72.0
|0.3
|3.2
|I. Collier
|26
|29.7
|16.4
|2.9
|4.3
|1.50
|0.20
|3.2
|49.2
|33.8
|67.7
|0.7
|2.2
|K. Johnson
|30
|30.9
|10.8
|4.5
|3.3
|2.30
|0.80
|2.1
|39.7
|30.6
|72.6
|0.5
|4
|D. Rodman
|31
|27.3
|8.5
|5.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.50
|1.1
|45.0
|37.3
|75.4
|1.9
|3.2
|V. Iwuchukwu
|30
|15.8
|5.7
|3.8
|0.6
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|51.7
|0.0
|69.7
|1.5
|2.3
|J. Morgan
|30
|20.5
|5.6
|3.7
|1.4
|0.40
|2.30
|1.0
|55.6
|0.0
|60.9
|1.4
|2.3
|O. Sellers
|32
|14.5
|5.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|46.7
|42.9
|82.6
|0.2
|0.8
|B. James
|24
|19
|4.9
|2.9
|2.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|37.4
|27.3
|67.6
|0.3
|2.7
|K. Wright
|27
|12.3
|4.1
|2.7
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|58.4
|0.0
|71.4
|1.3
|1.4
|H. Hornery
|25
|14.4
|3.5
|2.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|32.5
|28.3
|80.0
|0.8
|2.1
|A. Page
|27
|10.7
|3.1
|2.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.9
|49.2
|31.3
|53.1
|0.7
|1.4
|B. Gardner
|1
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Brooker
|6
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Plough
|5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|32
|0.0
|74.9
|37.3
|15.8
|7.50
|5.20
|12.5
|45.4
|35.8
|69.5
|10.1
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|31
|32.2
|18.7
|4.9
|3.4
|1.20
|0.30
|2.0
|43.0
|35.2
|87.2
|0.7
|4.2
|O. Ballo
|31
|25.7
|13.1
|10.0
|0.9
|0.90
|1.00
|1.4
|64.0
|0.0
|51.2
|3.6
|6.4
|P. Larsson
|31
|29.6
|13.0
|4.1
|3.7
|1.00
|0.20
|1.8
|53.5
|41.7
|76.0
|1.1
|3.1
|K. Johnson
|31
|26.9
|11.9
|5.8
|1.9
|0.90
|0.80
|1.6
|53.2
|38.8
|72.5
|2.1
|3.8
|K. Boswell
|31
|27.2
|10.2
|2.5
|3.6
|1.30
|0.10
|1.8
|41.6
|40.4
|77.1
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Bradley
|31
|19.7
|6.2
|2.2
|2.1
|1.00
|0.00
|0.9
|45.2
|45.0
|79.2
|0.4
|1.8
|K. Lewis
|31
|18.7
|6.1
|3.2
|2.0
|1.10
|0.30
|0.8
|47.8
|33.3
|77.4
|0.9
|2.3
|M. Krivas
|31
|12.7
|5.8
|4.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.8
|56.8
|0.0
|77.0
|1.7
|2.6
|P. Murauskas
|21
|5.2
|2.8
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|41.3
|50.0
|70.0
|0.6
|0.7
|F. Borovicanin
|18
|6.1
|2.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|41.0
|0.0
|86.7
|0.7
|1.1
|C. Martinez
|17
|3.8
|1.0
|0.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|46.7
|16.7
|66.7
|0.1
|0.1
|L. Champion
|8
|1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|W. Menaugh
|10
|1.3
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|G. Weitman
|17
|2.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|25.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|89.5
|46.4
|19.0
|8.30
|3.40
|11.9
|49.2
|37.4
|72.4
|13.4
|29.5
-
8KENT
1TOL0
0152 O/U
-6
11:00am ESP+
-
9JOES
1RICH0
0142 O/U
-2.5
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
1UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
9MINN
8MIST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
9XAV
1UCONN0
0149.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm FS1
-
5BYU
4TTU0
0154 O/U
+2
12:30pm ESP2
-
9TLSA
8ECU0
0140 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm ESPU
-
9MSST
8LSU0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5BGSU
4CMU0
0131 O/U
+2.5
1:30pm ESP+
-
5VCU
4MASS0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm USA
-
12MD
5WISC0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:30pm BTN
-
5SJU
4HALL0
0143.5 O/U
+4
2:30pm FS1
-
5WAKE
4PITT0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
12WICH
5MEM0
0154 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
9FRES
1UTST0
0142 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
6JAST
3TXSO0
0140.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
8TCU
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESPN
-
9USC
1ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
12ARK
5SC0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7M-OH
2AKR0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
7STBN
2LCHI0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm USA
-
5SDSU
4UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
+4
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5UCLA
4ORE0
0130.5 O/U
-3
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4HOW0
0146 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
6NIAG
3MRST0
0129 O/U
+1
6:30pm ESP+
-
10OSU
7IOWA0
0155 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
5UTEP
4LIB0
0134 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
6WMU
3OHIO0
0147 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10KSU
2IAST0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
10MISS
7TXAM0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
10NCST
2DUKE0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESPN
-
7PROV
2CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
10TUL
7NTEX0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
6DUQ
3DAY0
0
7:30pm USA
-
6DSU
3SCST0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
8CABP
4SEA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
7COLST
2NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
7CSN
3HAW0
0
9:00pm
-
6NMST
3WKY0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
11PSU
6IND0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2WSU0
0140.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm PACN
-
5SPU
4RIDE0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
11TEMP
6SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
11BC
3UVA0
0125 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPN
-
5COOK
4SOU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm
-
11CINCY
3BAYL0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3MARQ0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm FS1
-
11UGA
6FLA0
0155 O/U
-8
9:30pm SECN
-
6NMEX
3BSU0
0153.5 O/U
-1
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6SFA
3UTA0
0
11:30pm ESP+
-
5UCRV
4LBSU0
0150 O/U
-4
11:30pm
-
6UTAH
3COLO0
0
11:30pm FS1