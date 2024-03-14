Pitt can't afford slip-up against Wake Forest
Pitt sits in its best position entering an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in terms of its seed, but more work needs to be done.
The fourth-seeded Panthers will meet fifth-seeded Wake Forest, a 72-59 winner against Notre Dame in the second round on Wednesday, in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Washington.
Pitt (21-10), which owns a three-game winning streak, received a double bye in the tournament for the first time since joining the league. That has put the Panthers in the quarterfinals for just the third time in 11 seasons of ACC membership.
"Hopefully, we'll be fresh, rested," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said.
This will be the rubber match between the teams after they split two regular-season games, each winning at home. Pitt rallied to claim a 77-72 victory on Jan. 31 before Wake Forest registered a 91-58 blowout on Feb. 20.
The Demon Deacons (20-12) have won two games in a row since a three-game losing streak threatened to derail their season. The NCAA Tournament topic is looming around this matchup.
"I'm not worried about all that other stuff, and neither are they because we don't know what those people are thinking in the (tournament selection) room," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "We don't know where we're at right now. They're the only people that know. What I know is in front of us is that we have a great opportunity to play the Pitt Panthers."
Pitt standout Blake Hinson topped 20 points each of the past two games, giving him 14 20-point games this season. He averaged a team-best 18.8 points.
"We're playing Pitt, who we split with, and they're really, really good," Forbes said. "Blake Hinson is one of the best shooters in the country."
The Panthers' Ishmael Leggett was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He has averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds across the past 14 games.
"He settled into that (role) pretty quickly," Capel said. "He has had an unbelievable journey to where he is now. Not to just buy into the role, but thrive in it."
Pitt hits an average of an ACC-best 9.65 shots per game from 3-point range.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|5 Wake Forest 20-12
|78.5 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.5 APG
|4 Pittsburgh 21-10
|75.8 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Sallis
|32
|35.2
|18.2
|4.1
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.8
|49.2
|41.0
|78.3
|0.7
|3.5
|K. Miller
|32
|31.6
|15.4
|2.8
|3.7
|1.30
|0.00
|2.5
|46.2
|36.6
|83.1
|0.5
|2.4
|C. Hildreth
|32
|33.8
|13.4
|4.8
|2.5
|1.00
|0.20
|2.2
|45.5
|35.9
|81.3
|0.4
|4.3
|A. Carr
|32
|31.9
|13.2
|6.5
|1.5
|0.50
|1.50
|1.3
|52.7
|37.8
|79.5
|1.8
|4.7
|E. Reid III
|25
|27.5
|9.3
|7.8
|1.5
|0.60
|1.30
|1.5
|53.5
|25.9
|87.5
|2.2
|5.5
|P. Friedrichsen
|32
|18
|5.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.3
|43.7
|40.7
|69.2
|0.3
|1
|D. Monsanto
|11
|12.4
|5.1
|2.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|34.0
|34.7
|100.0
|0.1
|2.1
|M. Marsh
|19
|11.3
|2.0
|2.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|68.0
|50.0
|60.0
|0.8
|1.8
|Z. Keller
|24
|11.8
|1.8
|2.2
|0.2
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|35.6
|29.2
|36.4
|0.6
|1.6
|M. Marion
|21
|11
|1.1
|2.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|50.0
|40.0
|58.3
|0.8
|1.3
|V. Ricchiuti
|6
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Dunn
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Canka
|14
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Clark
|6
|3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|O. Kmety
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Underwood
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|32
|0.0
|78.5
|37.4
|12.5
|5.80
|4.10
|10.7
|47.7
|37.4
|79.7
|8.4
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|31
|33.2
|18.8
|4.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.2
|46.1
|42.4
|66.2
|1
|3.6
|C. Carrington
|31
|32.8
|13.6
|5.2
|4.2
|0.50
|0.30
|1.9
|40.7
|31.4
|79.3
|0.5
|4.7
|I. Leggett
|30
|28.3
|11.9
|5.5
|2.1
|1.20
|0.20
|1.3
|41.9
|34.4
|84.7
|1.7
|3.8
|J. Lowe
|31
|25.7
|9.3
|2.7
|3.2
|0.90
|0.10
|1.5
|38.8
|36.6
|84.7
|0.5
|2.2
|Z. Austin
|31
|23.3
|6.9
|4.2
|0.9
|1.00
|1.40
|0.4
|42.6
|30.0
|73.7
|1.3
|3
|G. Diaz Graham
|31
|17.5
|6.6
|3.9
|1.0
|0.80
|0.90
|1.0
|48.7
|38.9
|60.0
|1.6
|2.3
|F. Federiko
|31
|21.6
|4.9
|5.3
|1.0
|0.50
|1.40
|0.9
|64.3
|0.0
|41.3
|2.4
|2.8
|J. Diaz Graham
|16
|10.4
|3.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|36.4
|29.0
|78.9
|1
|1.5
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|5
|7.8
|3.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|70.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Jeffress
|30
|11
|1.6
|2.0
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|36.0
|25.0
|64.3
|0.8
|1.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0
|V. Stevenson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.8
|40.0
|13.9
|6.30
|4.60
|9.1
|43.7
|35.7
|70.1
|11.5
|25.7
-
8KENT
1TOL0
0152 O/U
-6
11:00am ESP+
-
9JOES
1RICH0
0142 O/U
-2.5
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
1UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
9MINN
8MIST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
9XAV
1UCONN0
0149.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm FS1
-
5BYU
4TTU0
0154 O/U
+2
12:30pm ESP2
-
9TLSA
8ECU0
0140 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm ESPU
-
9MSST
8LSU0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5BGSU
4CMU0
0131 O/U
+2.5
1:30pm ESP+
-
5VCU
4MASS0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm USA
-
12MD
5WISC0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:30pm BTN
-
5SJU
4HALL0
0143.5 O/U
+4
2:30pm FS1
-
5WAKE
4PITT0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
12WICH
5MEM0
0154 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
9FRES
1UTST0
0142 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
6JAST
3TXSO0
0140.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
8TCU
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESPN
-
9USC
1ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
12ARK
5SC0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7M-OH
2AKR0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
7STBN
2LCHI0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm USA
-
5SDSU
4UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
+4
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5UCLA
4ORE0
0130.5 O/U
-3
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4HOW0
0146 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
6NIAG
3MRST0
0129 O/U
+1
6:30pm ESP+
-
10OSU
7IOWA0
0155 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
5UTEP
4LIB0
0134 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
6WMU
3OHIO0
0147 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10KSU
2IAST0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
10MISS
7TXAM0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
10NCST
2DUKE0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESPN
-
7PROV
2CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
10TUL
7NTEX0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
6DUQ
3DAY0
0
7:30pm USA
-
6DSU
3SCST0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
8CABP
4SEA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
7COLST
2NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
7CSN
3HAW0
0
9:00pm
-
6NMST
3WKY0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
11PSU
6IND0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2WSU0
0140.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm PACN
-
5SPU
4RIDE0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
11TEMP
6SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
11BC
3UVA0
0125 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPN
-
5COOK
4SOU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm
-
11CINCY
3BAYL0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3MARQ0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm FS1
-
11UGA
6FLA0
0155 O/U
-8
9:30pm SECN
-
6NMEX
3BSU0
0153.5 O/U
-1
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6SFA
3UTA0
0
11:30pm ESP+
-
5UCRV
4LBSU0
0150 O/U
-4
11:30pm
-
6UTAH
3COLO0
0
11:30pm FS1