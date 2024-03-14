After historic run, No. 2 UConn opens postseason vs. Xavier
NEW YORK -- UConn dominated the Big East like never before, and now the defending national champions are setting their sights on winning the conference tournament.
Likely locked into a No. 1 seed at next week's NCAA Tournament, the second-ranked Huskies play their conference tournament opener Thursday afternoon when they face ninth-seeded Xavier in a quarterfinal matchup. UConn is the Big East tourney's top seed.
The Huskies (28-3) are seeking their first conference tournament title since Kemba Walker sparked their run to a third national championship in 2011 when they won five games in five days in a 16-team field.
Since returning to the Big East in the 2020-21 season, the Huskies are 3-3 with a trio of close losses in the tournament semifinals. This time the Huskies are the top seed for the first time since 2006 and the prohibitive favorite to win and secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA's East Region.
"The problem for people when they play against us now is, we've got that championship confidence," UConn coach Danny Hurley said.
After winning its fifth national title as a No. 4 seed last year, the Huskies posted a conference-record 18 Big East wins and earned their last four victories by an average of 18.8 points. They ended their regular season with a 74-60 victory at Providence on Saturday, going on a 33-5 run over 12:02 to finish the first half.
"To be a part of that is special, because of how hard the Big East is and just adding to UConn history and Big East history in general is special to everybody," Huskies forward Alex Karaban said.
The Huskies head into the postseason after picking up several league honors. Hurley won Big East coach of the year, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer earned first team All-Big East, Hassan Diarra won sixth man of the year and Stephon Castle was named the freshman of the year.
Xavier (16-16) has the unenviable task of trying to slow UConn. The Musketeers earned the chance by posting a 76-72 win over Butler in the opening round on Wednesday.
"I know we have a big challenge tomorrow," Musketeers coach Sean Miller said postgame. "That speaks for itself. We're just thrilled to have the opportunity to play tomorrow."
Xavier's Desmond Claude, who was named the Big East's most improved player and is a native of Connecticut, scored 26 points against the Bulldogs. Dayvion McKnight added 16 of his 20 in the second half, and Quincy Olivari produced a strong all-around showing with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
"It's just a great feeling and then being able to win here, get the first win and have an opportunity to advance and play UConn," Olivari said. "It's a great feeling."
In the Huskies' 99-56 victory over the Musketeers in Hartford, Conn., on Jan. 28, UConn shot 58.5 percent from the floor and limited Xavier to 34.4 percent. Xavier had a chance to win when the teams met in Cincinnati on Jan. 10 but took an 80-75 loss.
--Larry Fleisher, Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Xavier 16-16
|76.3 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|16.3 APG
|1 Connecticut 28-3
|81.1 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|18.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Olivari
|32
|31.9
|19.5
|5.6
|2.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.6
|43.2
|42.1
|80.9
|0.5
|5
|D. Claude
|32
|33.7
|16.3
|4.1
|3.2
|1.00
|0.30
|2.2
|42.2
|21.0
|79.1
|1
|3.1
|D. McKnight
|32
|34.3
|12.7
|3.9
|4.9
|1.60
|0.10
|1.6
|47.2
|39.0
|81.5
|0.4
|3.5
|A. Ousmane
|32
|21.1
|6.8
|6.4
|1.3
|0.80
|1.20
|1.5
|45.6
|25.0
|45.0
|2.8
|3.5
|T. Green
|31
|13.8
|5.8
|1.0
|1.2
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|36.8
|32.7
|94.7
|0.1
|0.9
|G. Nemeiksa
|32
|19.4
|5.4
|4.4
|0.9
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|46.9
|37.2
|65.6
|1.7
|2.8
|D. Swain
|29
|19
|4.6
|3.0
|1.2
|1.00
|0.70
|0.7
|45.9
|15.4
|81.3
|1
|2.1
|S. Ciani
|29
|13.7
|2.7
|3.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|49.3
|0.0
|52.4
|1.1
|2
|L. Djokovic
|26
|13
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|31.7
|23.8
|59.4
|1
|1.7
|K. Nzeh
|17
|9.4
|2.2
|2.5
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.6
|B. Colbert
|7
|2.9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|I. Sabourin
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|R. Ducharme
|5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|76.3
|42.4
|16.3
|7.00
|3.40
|11.7
|43.8
|34.4
|74.1
|12.1
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Newton
|31
|32.8
|15.0
|7.1
|5.8
|1.00
|0.40
|2.7
|40.5
|31.5
|80.4
|1.5
|5.6
|C. Spencer
|31
|32.6
|14.7
|4.6
|3.4
|1.50
|0.20
|1.0
|49.2
|45.1
|90.5
|0.9
|3.6
|A. Karaban
|30
|31.5
|14.2
|5.1
|1.4
|1.00
|0.90
|1.0
|50.3
|40.1
|90.2
|1.4
|3.7
|D. Clingan
|26
|21.6
|12.4
|6.9
|1.4
|0.50
|2.30
|0.8
|63.7
|33.3
|56.1
|2.7
|4.2
|S. Castle
|25
|26.9
|11.2
|4.3
|3.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.4
|47.4
|30.2
|75.3
|1.6
|2.7
|H. Diarra
|31
|19.2
|5.9
|2.9
|2.5
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|48.1
|38.0
|77.8
|0.8
|2.1
|S. Johnson
|31
|17
|5.3
|3.1
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.9
|70.4
|0.0
|41.9
|1.2
|1.9
|S. Ball
|31
|13.6
|3.8
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|39.8
|33.8
|71.4
|0.4
|0.7
|J. Stewart
|28
|8.6
|2.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|42.6
|20.7
|43.8
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Ross
|16
|5.4
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|9.1
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|A. Hurley
|11
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0
|A. Roumoglou
|17
|2.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|44.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|Y. Singare
|18
|2.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|A. Johnson Jr.
|8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|81.1
|42.0
|18.0
|6.50
|5.40
|9.9
|49.2
|36.6
|73.9
|12.0
|26.6
-
8KENT
1TOL0
0152 O/U
-6
11:00am ESP+
-
9JOES
1RICH0
0142 O/U
-2.5
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
1UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
9MINN
8MIST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
9XAV
1UCONN0
0149.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm FS1
-
5BYU
4TTU0
0154 O/U
+2
12:30pm ESP2
-
9TLSA
8ECU0
0140 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm ESPU
-
9MSST
8LSU0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5BGSU
4CMU0
0131 O/U
+2.5
1:30pm ESP+
-
5VCU
4MASS0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm USA
-
12MD
5WISC0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:30pm BTN
-
5SJU
4HALL0
0143.5 O/U
+4
2:30pm FS1
-
5WAKE
4PITT0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
12WICH
5MEM0
0154 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
9FRES
1UTST0
0142 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
6JAST
3TXSO0
0140.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
8TCU
1HOU0
0137.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESPN
-
9USC
1ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
12ARK
5SC0
0144 O/U
-6.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7M-OH
2AKR0
0134.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
7STBN
2LCHI0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm USA
-
5SDSU
4UNLV0
0132.5 O/U
+4
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5UCLA
4ORE0
0130.5 O/U
-3
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4HOW0
0146 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
6NIAG
3MRST0
0129 O/U
+1
6:30pm ESP+
-
10OSU
7IOWA0
0155 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
5UTEP
4LIB0
0134 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
6WMU
3OHIO0
0147 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10KSU
2IAST0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
10MISS
7TXAM0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
10NCST
2DUKE0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESPN
-
7PROV
2CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
10TUL
7NTEX0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
6DUQ
3DAY0
0
7:30pm USA
-
6DSU
3SCST0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
8CABP
4SEA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
7COLST
2NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
7CSN
3HAW0
0
9:00pm
-
6NMST
3WKY0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
11PSU
6IND0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2WSU0
0140.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm PACN
-
5SPU
4RIDE0
0129.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP+
-
11TEMP
6SMU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
11BC
3UVA0
0125 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPN
-
5COOK
4SOU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm
-
11CINCY
3BAYL0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3MARQ0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm FS1
-
11UGA
6FLA0
0155 O/U
-8
9:30pm SECN
-
6NMEX
3BSU0
0153.5 O/U
-1
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6SFA
3UTA0
0
11:30pm ESP+
-
5UCRV
4LBSU0
0150 O/U
-4
11:30pm
-
6UTAH
3COLO0
0
11:30pm FS1