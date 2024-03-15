No. 5 Vols aim to avenge loss to Mississippi State
The first quarterfinal of the Southeastern Conference tournament between top-seeded Tennessee and ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Friday in Nashville means vastly different things to each team.
While the fifth-ranked Volunteers (24-7) aim to take the first step toward securing a potential No. 1 seed at next week's NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs could remove any doubt about an at-large selection by beating Tennessee for the second time this year.
Mississippi State (20-12) earned the opportunity with a 70-60 second-round victory against eighth-seeded LSU on Thursday as Bulldogs freshman guard Josh Hubbard fired in a game-high 24 points. It was the sixth straight game with at least 20 for Hubbard, who's averaging a team-high 17 points per contest.
"This shows me that when we play the way we can and we stick together we can beat anybody in the country," Hubbard said of the win. "This is a good confidence booster for us."
The result snapped a four-game losing streak that had moved the Bulldogs from safely in the NCAA field to definitely on the bubble. In addition to Hubbard's scoring, they did it with defense, limiting the Tigers to 38 percent shooting while forcing 18 turnovers and coming up with 10 steals.
Mississippi State also did a good job taking care of the ball, coughing up just 12 turnovers.
Tolu Smith is the Bulldogs' other big scoring threat at 16.3 points per game. In Mississippi State's 77-72 upset of Tennessee on Jan. 10 in Starkville, Miss., Smith complemented Hubbard's 25-point outburst with 23 points on just 10 shot attempts, going 9 of 12 at the foul line. Hubbard made 5 of 10 3-point shots that night.
While Mississippi State shoots to punch its NCAA ticket, the Volunteers want to get back on track after Kentucky ruined their senior day on Saturday with an 85-81 win in Knoxville, Tenn. SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht did his part with 40 points, going 6 of 15 from 3-point range, but his teammates were mostly shut down.
Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James, who each scored 26 at Kentucky in a 103-92 win on Feb. 3, combined for 25 in the rematch. Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi was held scoreless after putting up 11 points in the first meeting.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes noted after the game that his team has run quite a gauntlet down the stretch. The Volunteers scored consecutive Top 25 wins over Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina prior to the Kentucky matchup. They have played the 10th-toughest schedule in Division I, according to Kenpom.com.
"I really hope this is one we can learn from," Barnes said. "We were way too emotional. We've had a brutal three weeks."
Knecht, who averages 21.4 points per game, delivered 28 in the first matchup with Mississippi State. Zeigler poured in 26 on 15 shot attempts, but the rest of their teammates managed just 18 points total, going 8 of 26 (30.8 percent) from the field.
The winner of the Tennessee-Mississippi State game will meet fifth-seeded South Carolina or fourth-seeded Auburn in a Saturday semifinal.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Hubbard
|31
|26.8
|16.8
|2.2
|1.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|39.0
|36.7
|84.2
|0.3
|1.9
|T. Smith
|19
|28.3
|16.3
|8.2
|1.3
|0.70
|0.40
|2.5
|58.6
|0.0
|57.9
|3.3
|4.9
|C. Matthews
|31
|28.5
|9.6
|7.1
|2.9
|2.10
|0.70
|2.2
|63.6
|9.5
|56.3
|2.5
|4.6
|S. Moore
|29
|23.8
|8.2
|2.3
|1.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|46.7
|36.1
|71.4
|0.3
|1.9
|D. Davis
|31
|23.5
|6.6
|1.8
|2.8
|1.50
|0.10
|1.4
|37.6
|35.7
|68.6
|0.3
|1.5
|D. Jeffries
|29
|25.8
|6.1
|5.5
|1.7
|1.00
|0.50
|1.2
|38.5
|26.7
|60.8
|1.1
|4.4
|K. Murphy
|17
|14.1
|5.6
|3.5
|1.1
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|48.1
|20.8
|69.6
|1.4
|2.1
|J. Bell Jr.
|31
|16.2
|5.2
|5.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|1.4
|47.1
|0.0
|64.9
|1.8
|3.5
|T. Fort
|19
|11.8
|5.2
|1.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|38.2
|34.9
|64.3
|0.5
|1.4
|S. Jones Jr.
|31
|17.9
|4.6
|1.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|40.0
|28.6
|78.6
|0.9
|1
|A. Taylor
|7
|11
|3.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|G. Chol
|14
|7.1
|2.4
|1.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.8
|J. Scott
|11
|5.9
|1.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|40.0
|0.0
|20.0
|0.5
|1
|A. Myers
|9
|3.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|36.4
|22.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|I. Stansbury
|7
|1.1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|32
|0.0
|75.1
|41.8
|14.4
|8.00
|3.10
|12.8
|45.3
|32.8
|67.1
|12.5
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Knecht
|31
|29.8
|21.4
|4.8
|1.8
|0.70
|0.70
|1.6
|47.4
|40.5
|75.8
|0.7
|4.1
|J. Aidoo
|31
|25.3
|12.1
|7.6
|0.9
|0.70
|1.90
|1.0
|53.3
|20.0
|63.1
|2.9
|4.7
|Z. Zeigler
|31
|30.6
|11.6
|2.7
|6.0
|1.90
|0.10
|2.1
|40.4
|35.3
|71.8
|0.3
|2.4
|J. James
|31
|28.9
|8.7
|6.4
|1.9
|1.30
|0.60
|1.1
|39.7
|32.7
|82.1
|1.5
|4.9
|J. Gainey
|31
|18.6
|7.1
|1.9
|1.3
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|35.1
|28.6
|88.0
|0.5
|1.4
|S. Vescovi
|31
|26
|6.8
|3.8
|2.6
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|38.1
|34.2
|80.4
|0.8
|3
|T. Awaka
|30
|13.1
|5.1
|4.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.60
|0.7
|61.1
|0.0
|72.1
|2.1
|2.5
|J. Mashack
|31
|17.5
|4.5
|2.8
|1.3
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|44.4
|37.5
|71.1
|1.3
|1.5
|D. Jefferson
|1
|3
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|F. Dilione V
|15
|5.6
|1.9
|0.7
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|52.4
|28.6
|80.0
|0.1
|0.6
|J. Estrella
|20
|4.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|80.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.4
|C. Carr
|12
|4.5
|1.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|28.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|C. Phillips
|12
|6.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|88.9
|0.7
|0.7
|C. Coyne
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|G. Hurst
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|31
|0.0
|80.2
|41.7
|16.9
|7.90
|4.70
|10.2
|44.9
|34.6
|74.8
|11.6
|27.4
-
8MIST
1PUR0
0142.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm BTN
-
5UTEP
1SHOU0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
12:30pm CBSSN
-
8ECU
1USF0
0136.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1TENN0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
5WISC
4NW0
0137 O/U
+3
2:30pm BTN
-
5COOK
1GRAM0
0127 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
7MTSU
3WKY0
0147.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm CBSSN
-
12WICH
4UAB0
0146.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP2
-
5SC
4AUB0
0142 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
8KENT
5BGSU0
0140 O/U
+2
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5SJU
1UCONN0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm FOX
-
4HOW
1NORF0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
10OSU
2ILL0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm BTN
-
5SPU
1QUIN0
0
-1.5
6:30pm ESPW
-
7NTEX
2FAU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
4PITT
1UNC0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPN
-
7TXAM
2UK0
0159.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm SECN
-
4TTU
1HOU0
0131.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
3OHIO
2AKR0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
6DSU
2NCCU0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
4ORE
1ARIZ0
0155 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
7PROV
3MARQ0
0137 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
6IND
3NEB0
0147 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
4LBSU
1UCI0
0
9:00pm
-
3MRST
2FAIR0
0133 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPW
-
4SEA
1GCU0
0139 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP+
-
11TEMP
3CHAR0
0
9:00pm ESPU
-
7AAMU
3TXSO0
0135.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
3BAYL
2IAST0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPN
-
6FLA
3ALA0
0
9:30pm SECN
-
10NCST
3UVA0
0121 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
5SDSU
1UTST0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
3COLO
2WSU0
0
10:30pm FS1
-
3HAW
2UCD0
0136 O/U
+1
11:30pm ESP2
-
3UTA
2TRLST0
0
11:30pm ESPU