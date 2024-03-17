Knowling's buzzer-beater lifts Yale over Brown 62-61 for Ivy League title, NCAA tourney berth
NEW YORK (AP) Matt Knowling hit a jumper at the buzzer and Yale closed the game on an 8-1 run to beat Brown 62-61 in the championship game of the Ivy League Tournament at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium on Sunday, sending the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time.
Kino Lilly Jr. sank two free throws to give the fourth-seeded Bears (13-18) a 60-54 lead with 27 seconds remaining. Bez Mbeng answered with a three-point play for No. 2 seed Yale (22-9) to make it a one-possession game. Nana Owusu-Anane hit the second of two free throws for Brown, but John Poulakidas buried a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs trailed 61-60 with 14 seconds left.
Poulakidas fouled Malachi Ndur, who missed two foul shots to set the stage for Knowling.
It was a tough finish for the Bears, who beat Yale 84-81 in the final game of the regular season. Brown won six in a row to end the season and grab the tourney's fourth and final berth. The Bears beat top-seeded Princeton 90-80 in the semifinals in search of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1986. Their only other trip to the Big Dance came in 1939.
Yale, which knocked off No. 3 seed Cornell 69-57 to reach the final, last appeared in the NCAA tourney in 2022. The Bulldogs have won 3 of 5 championships since the Ivy began playing a four-team league tournament.
Knowling and August Mahoney scored seven points apiece to guide Yale to a 26-22 advantage at halftime. Lilly had seven at the break for Brown.
Yale stayed in front until back-to-back baskets by Ndur and Kalu Anya gave Brown a 46-44 lead with 8:22 left to play. The Bears never trailed from there until the final shot.
Poulakidas led the Bulldogs with 18 points, sinking 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Mahoney added 15 points and five rebounds. Knowling totaled 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Danny Wolf had 13 rebounds to go with nine points.
Lilly made three 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead Brown. Anya had 12 points and seven rebounds. Ndur pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks off the bench.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Danny Wolf gains possession)
|19:46
|Danny Wolf misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|Bears defensive rebound
|19:33
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|19:23
|Bez Mbeng turnover (lost ball) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)
|18:52
|+3
|Lyndel Erold makes three point jump shot (Nana Owusu-Anane assists)
|3-0
|18:27
|Kino Lilly Jr. shooting foul (August Mahoney draws the foul)
|18:27
|+1
|August Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-1
|18:27
|+1
|August Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-2
|18:12
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|18:01
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. defensive rebound
|17:38
|Danny Wolf blocks Nana Owusu-Anane's two point layup
|17:36
|Kalu Anya offensive rebound
|17:29
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|Bears offensive rebound
|17:27
|Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:12
|+2
|Danny Wolf makes two point layup (John Poulakidas assists)
|3-4
|16:39
|Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:24
|Danny Wolf misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Lyndel Erold defensive rebound
|16:04
|Kalu Anya turnover (bad pass) (Danny Wolf steals)
|15:59
|Matt Knowling misses two point layup
|15:57
|Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound
|15:57
|Matt Knowling personal foul
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:45
|+2
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes two point jump shot (Malachi Ndur assists)
|5-4
|15:24
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point jump shot
|5-6
|14:59
|Kimo Ferrari misses two point jump shot
|14:57
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|14:46
|Malachi Ndur shooting foul (Matt Knowling draws the foul)
|14:46
|Matt Knowling misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:46
|+1
|Matt Knowling makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|14:29
|Kino Lilly Jr. turnover (lost ball) (August Mahoney steals)
|14:27
|Kimo Ferrari personal foul
|14:09
|John Poulakidas misses two point layup
|14:07
|Bears defensive rebound
|13:39
|Danny Wolf blocks Nana Owusu-Anane's two point layup
|13:37
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|13:29
|August Mahoney misses two point layup
|13:27
|Nick Townsend offensive rebound
|13:24
|John Poulakidas misses two point jump shot
|13:22
|Kimo Ferrari defensive rebound
|13:10
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|12:48
|+2
|John Poulakidas makes two point layup (Nick Townsend assists)
|5-9
|12:31
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|12:06
|+2
|John Poulakidas makes two point jump shot (Nick Townsend assists)
|5-11
|11:45
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|Malachi Ndur offensive rebound
|11:41
|Kimo Ferrari misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|11:22
|Danny Wolf misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|Nick Townsend offensive rebound
|11:18
|Malachi Ndur blocks Nick Townsend's two point layup
|11:16
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|11:12
|+3
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes three point jump shot
|8-11
|10:47
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|Bears defensive rebound
|10:44
|TV timeout
|10:29
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|10:01
|+2
|Nick Townsend makes two point jump shot (John Poulakidas assists)
|8-13
|9:42
|+3
|Malachi Ndur makes three point jump shot (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|11-13
|9:24
|Yassine Gharram misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|8:54
|John Poulakidas blocks Kalu Anya's two point jump shot
|8:52
|Nick Townsend defensive rebound
|8:46
|John Poulakidas misses two point layup
|8:44
|Nick Townsend offensive rebound
|8:44
|+2
|Nick Townsend makes two point layup
|11-15
|8:21
|Kino Lilly Jr. offensive foul
|8:21
|Kino Lilly Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|8:15
|+2
|August Mahoney makes two point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|11-17
|7:44
|Yassine Gharram shooting foul (Kino Lilly Jr. draws the foul)
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|+1
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-17
|7:44
|+1
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-17
|7:24
|August Mahoney misses two point layup
|7:22
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:05
|Nick Townsend misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Kimo Ferrari defensive rebound
|6:53
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point layup (Kimo Ferrari assists)
|15-17
|6:53
|Nick Townsend shooting foul (Kalu Anya draws the foul)
|6:53
|Kalu Anya misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:53
|Matt Knowling defensive rebound
|6:32
|+3
|August Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|15-20
|6:06
|Aaron Cooley misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|Nana Owusu-Anane offensive rebound
|6:03
|+2
|Nana Owusu-Anane makes two point layup
|17-20
|5:46
|Yassine Gharram misses two point layup
|5:44
|Aaron Cooley defensive rebound
|5:36
|Kimo Ferrari misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Nick Townsend defensive rebound
|5:13
|Matt Knowling misses two point jump shot
|5:11
|Kino Lilly Jr. defensive rebound
|5:04
|Kimo Ferrari turnover (lost ball) (Nick Townsend steals)
|5:04
|Kimo Ferrari personal foul
|4:48
|August Mahoney turnover
|4:34
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Aaron Cooley offensive rebound
|4:23
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point layup
|4:21
|Matt Knowling defensive rebound
|4:00
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point layup (Matt Knowling assists)
|17-22
|3:43
|+3
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|20-22
|3:18
|August Mahoney misses two point layup
|3:16
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|3:12
|Danny Wolf blocks Aaron Cooley's two point layup
|3:10
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|2:47
|Danny Wolf misses two point layup
|2:45
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|2:36
|Matt Knowling blocks Alexander Lesburt Jr.'s two point layup
|2:34
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|2:22
|Bez Mbeng misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|Matt Knowling offensive rebound
|2:19
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup
|20-24
|2:18
|Bears 30 second timeout
|2:18
|TV timeout
|2:00
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point layup
|22-24
|1:39
|Matt Knowling misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|John Poulakidas offensive rebound
|1:36
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:35
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|1:06
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:04
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:38
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup (Danny Wolf assists)
|22-26
|0:03
|Kalu Anya turnover (out of bounds)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:31
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Jump ball. Alexander Lesburt Jr. vs. August Mahoney (Bulldogs gains possession)
|19:29
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|19:12
|+3
|John Poulakidas makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|22-29
|19:00
|John Poulakidas personal foul
|18:46
|+3
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alexander Lesburt Jr. assists)
|25-29
|18:27
|Matt Knowling misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|Danny Wolf offensive rebound
|18:24
|Lyndel Erold shooting foul (Danny Wolf draws the foul)
|18:24
|Danny Wolf misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:24
|Danny Wolf misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:24
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|18:10
|+2
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes two point jump shot
|27-29
|17:55
|+2
|John Poulakidas makes two point jump shot (Matt Knowling assists)
|27-31
|17:28
|Matt Knowling blocks Nana Owusu-Anane's two point layup
|17:26
|Matt Knowling defensive rebound
|17:22
|+2
|August Mahoney makes two point layup (Matt Knowling assists)
|27-33
|17:08
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|John Poulakidas defensive rebound
|16:46
|August Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|16:34
|August Mahoney turnover (lost ball) (Nana Owusu-Anane steals)
|16:28
|+2
|Lyndel Erold makes two point layup
|29-33
|16:14
|Danny Wolf misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|16:10
|Matt Knowling misses two point layup
|16:08
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. defensive rebound
|15:50
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|15:34
|+2
|Danny Wolf makes two point layup (August Mahoney assists)
|29-35
|15:14
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|15:11
|TV timeout
|14:40
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:19
|Danny Wolf blocks Kino Lilly Jr.'s two point layup
|14:19
|Bears offensive rebound
|14:10
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses two point layup
|14:08
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|13:50
|Kimo Ferrari shooting foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|13:50
|Bez Mbeng misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:50
|Bez Mbeng misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:50
|Bez Mbeng offensive rebound
|13:45
|Nick Townsend misses two point jump shot
|13:43
|Bears defensive rebound
|13:26
|Kimo Ferrari misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Bears offensive rebound
|13:20
|+3
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alexander Lesburt Jr. assists)
|32-35
|13:01
|+2
|Danny Wolf makes two point layup (August Mahoney assists)
|32-37
|13:01
|Malachi Ndur shooting foul (Danny Wolf draws the foul)
|13:01
|+1
|Danny Wolf makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-38
|12:38
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:36
|Danny Wolf defensive rebound
|12:27
|Danny Wolf misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|Kimo Ferrari defensive rebound
|12:12
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point layup (Kimo Ferrari assists)
|34-38
|12:12
|Danny Wolf shooting foul (Malachi Ndur draws the foul)
|12:12
|+1
|Malachi Ndur makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-38
|11:57
|+3
|John Poulakidas makes three point jump shot
|35-41
|11:32
|Malachi Ndur misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|11:15
|August Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|Nana Owusu-Anane defensive rebound
|11:06
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point layup (Kino Lilly Jr. assists)
|37-41
|10:45
|John Poulakidas offensive foul
|10:45
|John Poulakidas turnover (offensive foul)
|10:45
|TV timeout
|10:27
|+3
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. makes three point jump shot (Malachi Ndur assists)
|40-41
|10:08
|+3
|John Poulakidas makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|40-44
|9:51
|Nick Townsend personal foul
|9:44
|Matt Knowling personal foul
|9:38
|Nick Townsend shooting foul (Kalu Anya draws the foul)
|9:38
|+1
|Kalu Anya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-44
|9:38
|+1
|Kalu Anya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-44
|9:14
|Nick Townsend misses two point jump shot
|9:12
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|8:59
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point jump shot
|44-44
|8:36
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|8:22
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point layup
|46-44
|8:15
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|8:15
|TV timeout
|8:05
|Kimo Ferrari personal foul
|7:55
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point layup
|46-46
|7:25
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point layup (Malachi Ndur assists)
|48-46
|7:11
|Malachi Ndur blocks Matt Knowling's two point jump shot
|7:09
|Yassine Gharram offensive rebound
|6:52
|Matt Knowling misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|6:51
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:51
|TV timeout
|6:27
|Kino Lilly Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|6:09
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|Kino Lilly Jr. defensive rebound
|6:02
|August Mahoney shooting foul (Kalu Anya draws the foul)
|6:02
|Kalu Anya misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:02
|Kalu Anya misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:02
|Matt Knowling defensive rebound
|5:39
|Danny Wolf turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Anya steals)
|5:28
|+2
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes two point jump shot
|50-46
|5:07
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|Danny Wolf offensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Danny Wolf makes two point layup
|50-48
|4:39
|Kalu Anya misses two point layup
|4:37
|Malachi Ndur offensive rebound
|4:37
|+2
|Malachi Ndur makes two point layup
|52-48
|4:13
|John Poulakidas misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|Bears defensive rebound
|3:56
|Kalu Anya turnover (lost ball) (Danny Wolf steals)
|3:49
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. blocks Danny Wolf's two point layup
|3:48
|Bears defensive rebound
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Kimo Ferrari misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Bez Mbeng defensive rebound
|3:20
|Bez Mbeng offensive foul
|3:20
|Bez Mbeng turnover (offensive foul)
|2:56
|+2
|Kalu Anya makes two point layup
|54-48
|2:56
|Danny Wolf shooting foul (Kalu Anya draws the foul)
|2:56
|Kalu Anya misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:56
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|2:41
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|2:39
|Malachi Ndur defensive rebound
|2:15
|Bears 30 second timeout
|2:14
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. turnover (bad pass) (August Mahoney steals)
|2:08
|+3
|August Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|54-51
|2:06
|Bulldogs 60 second timeout
|1:38
|+2
|Alexander Lesburt Jr. makes two point layup (Kimo Ferrari assists)
|56-51
|1:23
|+3
|August Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|56-54
|1:01
|+2
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes two point jump shot (Malachi Ndur assists)
|58-54
|0:59
|Bears 60 second timeout
|0:38
|Bez Mbeng misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|Danny Wolf offensive rebound
|0:31
|John Poulakidas misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|Kalu Anya defensive rebound
|0:27
|Bez Mbeng personal foul (Kino Lilly Jr. draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-54
|0:27
|+1
|Kino Lilly Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-54
|0:22
|+2
|Bez Mbeng makes two point layup
|60-56
|0:22
|Kimo Ferrari shooting foul (Bez Mbeng draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Bez Mbeng makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|60-57
|0:20
|Matt Knowling personal foul (Nana Owusu-Anane draws the foul)
|0:20
|Nana Owusu-Anane misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:20
|+1
|Nana Owusu-Anane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-57
|0:15
|+3
|John Poulakidas makes three point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|61-60
|0:14
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:10
|John Poulakidas personal foul (Malachi Ndur draws the foul)
|0:10
|Malachi Ndur misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|Malachi Ndur misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|August Mahoney defensive rebound
|0:06
|Aaron Cooley personal foul
|0:01
|+2
|Matt Knowling makes two point jump shot (Bez Mbeng assists)
|61-62
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|62
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-15 (53.3%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|41
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|8
|5
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|11
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Lilly Jr. G
|18.7 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.6 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
00
|. Poulakidas G
|12.9 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lilly Jr. G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|J. Poulakidas G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|53.3
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lilly Jr.
|21
|2
|3
|7/15
|3/9
|4/4
|2
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Anya
|12
|7
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/6
|0
|32
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. Lesburt Jr.
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|L. Erold
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Owusu-Anane
|3
|3
|1
|1/9
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ndur
|12
|6
|4
|5/6
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|A. Cooley
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Ferrari
|0
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|5
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Klores
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Kloman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kania
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dabo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Efstathiou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wrisby-Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Paragon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Uchidiuno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|26
|13
|23/55
|7/25
|8/15
|11
|200
|3
|3
|7
|5
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Townsend
|4
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Y. Gharram
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Basa-Ama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Buyukhanli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Molloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Basima
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mullin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Aletan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|36
|18
|25/64
|7/22
|5/10
|15
|200
|5
|7
|6
|10
|26