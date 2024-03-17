Duquesne earns first NCAA Tournament bid in 47 years, beating VCU 57-51 in A-10 championship game
Duquesne colored red, white and blue streamers fell from the rafters at Barclays Center with the Dukes leading by 15 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game, their first NCAA Tournament bid in 47 years in reach.
Problem was, there was still about 18 minutes left to play.
Jimmy Clark III, Dae Dae Grant, coach Keith Dambrot and Duquesne eventually got the the full postgame celebration - with a few less streamers - beating fifth-seeded VCU 57-51 on Sunday to earn their first invite to March Madness since 1977.
For a the sixth-seeded Dukes (24-11), who started the conference season with a five-game losing streak, the hard way is the only way they know.
“This isn't a situation we haven't been in before so we knew exactly what to do,” said Clark, who scored nine points and made four free throws in the final 21 seconds left to help seal the title.
The Dukes led by 14 at the half, but bringing home that long-awaited NCAA bid was a struggle. Duquesne scored only 21 points and shot 5 for 29 from the field in the second half, but the small Catholic school in Pittsburgh will head into the Big Dance with an eight-game winning streak.
“We've all year won at the defensive end,” Dambrot said. “We've had some monstrosities on offense.”
The 65-year-old Dambrot, who coached LeBron James for two years in high school, and the Dukes matched a program record for victories set in 1953-54, when Dambrot’s father, Sid, played for Duquesne.
"YESSIRRR!! Punch that (ticket) to the Big Dance DuqMBB!!!" James posted on X.
The last time Duquesne won the A-10 and went to the NCAA Tournament, future NBA All-Star Norm Nixon was leading the Dukes, who beat Villanova in the conference title game.
Dambrot, left the University of Akron in 2017 - where he took the Zips to the NCAA Tournament three times in 13 years -- to take over a Duquesne program that was close to his heart but didn't have much history of success.
“I knew it was going to be hard, especially when we're building off of not much tradition," Dambrot said.
Joe Bamisile led VCU (22-13), which was trying to repeat as A-10 tournament champs, with 20 points.
“Two teams competing for a championship, it doesn't look pretty,” Bamisile said. “It was just an ugly game on both sides.”
After Clark's free throws with 21 second left to made it a five-point game, Fouysseyni Drame made two to put the Dukes up 55-48.
A long 3 from Zeb Jackson with 9.9 left gave VCU a glimmer of hope. The Rams fouled Jakub Necas as the Dukes struggled to inbound the ball, but he missed both shots.
Clark made two more from the line with 1.9 left and finally Duquesne fans could celebrate for real.
Grant led the Dukes with 10 points, all in the first half, and was named the tournament's most outstanding player.
The Dukes were up 15 early in the second half and the ball was in play when the game had to be stopped because of the falling streamers. Most landed on press row courtside - CBS play-by-play man Kevin Harlan had to pull some off himself and partner Dan Bonner - with a few making it onto the floor. The game was delayed about three minutes for clean up.
Maybe the premature celebration for Duquesne tempted fate, because the Dukes went the next seven minutes without scoring. They started the second half 1 for 15 from the field.
Dambrot, who admitted he is a superstitious former baseball player, said he was unfazed by the potential jinx.
“I was the most relaxed I’ve ever been,” Dambrot said. “I just tried to enjoy it for the first time in my life.”
It has been challenging season away from the court for Dambrot, whose wife, Donna, has been battling breast cancer.
Keith Dambrot said the four tournament games at Barclays were the first Donna has attended all season.
Duquesne finally found some offense to hold off the Rams, and Necas made a 3 from the wing with 4:35 left to push the lead to 49-41.
The Rams made one more push.
Jackson made a 3-pointer for the Rams with 2:12 remaining to cut Duquesne’s lead to 49-46 and after a forcing a turnover, Bamisile made two free throws to cut it to one with 1:34 left. That was as a close as VCU would get.
“It's crazy to be able to come here and make history,” Clark said.
UP NEXT
VCU will hope for an NIT bid.
Duquesne will head to the NCAA Tournament as the only team from Pittsburgh in the field, but probably won't get to stay home for the first round games being played in their hometown.
---
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Fousseyni Drame vs. Christian Fermin (Jimmy Clark III gains possession)
|19:38
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
|19:36
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|19:28
|+2
|Christian Fermin makes two point hook shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|0-2
|18:55
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|18:46
|Zeb Jackson misses two point layup
|18:44
|Christian Fermin offensive rebound
|18:37
|Christian Fermin misses two point layup
|18:35
|Jake DiMichele defensive rebound
|18:32
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Jake DiMichele assists)
|3-2
|18:07
|Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|17:58
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Max Shulga steals)
|17:36
|Kuany Kuany misses two point hook shot
|17:34
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|17:12
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|17:10
|Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
|16:47
|Sean Bairstow misses two point jump shot
|16:45
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|16:29
|Jake DiMichele misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|16:25
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
|5-2
|15:58
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|Dukes defensive rebound
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:34
|+3
|Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|8-2
|15:09
|David Dixon blocks Zeb Jackson's two point layup
|15:08
|Rams offensive rebound
|15:03
|Toibu Lawal turnover (lost ball) (Fousseyni Drame steals)
|14:41
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (David Dixon assists)
|11-2
|14:13
|+3
|Kuany Kuany makes three point jump shot (Max Shulga assists)
|11-5
|13:47
|Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|13:23
|Toibu Lawal turnover (bad pass) (David Dixon steals)
|12:59
|Kuany Kuany blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point jump shot
|12:57
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|12:56
|Kuany Kuany blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point jump shot
|12:55
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|12:42
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|12:24
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|12:13
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|11:50
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|11:45
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|11:40
|Kuany Kuany blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point layup
|11:40
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|11:40
|Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:40
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-5
|11:40
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-5
|11:12
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:42
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Michael Belle steals)
|10:23
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point jump shot
|13-7
|10:00
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point hook shot
|15-7
|9:44
|Michael Belle turnover (bad pass) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|9:39
|Joe Bamisile shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|9:39
|Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:39
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-7
|9:27
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|Jake DiMichele defensive rebound
|8:59
|+2
|Kareem Rozier makes two point jump shot
|18-7
|8:40
|Jakub Necas personal foul (Zeb Jackson draws the foul)
|8:24
|David Dixon shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|8:23
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-8
|8:23
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-9
|8:02
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot
|21-9
|7:39
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|7:29
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|24-9
|7:25
|Rams 30 second timeout
|7:25
|TV timeout
|7:04
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup
|24-11
|6:36
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|6:24
|Zeb Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Kareem Rozier steals)
|6:11
|+2
|Jakub Necas makes two point layup (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|26-11
|5:47
|Max Shulga turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|5:38
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Joe Bamisile steals)
|5:27
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point dunk (Max Shulga assists)
|26-13
|4:59
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|4:51
|+3
|Jakub Necas makes three point jump shot (David Dixon assists)
|29-13
|4:25
|+3
|Max Shulga makes three point jump shot (Joe Bamisile assists)
|29-16
|3:58
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|Jake DiMichele offensive rebound
|3:51
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point layup (Jake DiMichele assists)
|31-16
|3:23
|Zeb Jackson turnover (traveling)
|3:23
|TV timeout
|3:08
|+3
|Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|34-16
|2:43
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup
|34-18
|2:13
|Toibu Lawal shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|2:13
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-18
|2:13
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-18
|1:45
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|1:42
|Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Toibu Lawal draws the foul)
|1:36
|Max Shulga misses two point jump shot
|1:34
|Sean Bairstow offensive rebound
|1:29
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point dunk (Sean Bairstow assists)
|36-20
|0:58
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|0:47
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point layup
|36-22
|0:27
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (lost ball) (Sean Bairstow steals)
|0:19
|Joe Bamisile turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Max Shulga turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|19:27
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|38-22
|19:27
|Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|19:27
|Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:27
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|19:09
|Max Shulga turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|19:03
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Dukes offensive rebound
|18:50
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point turnaround hook shot
|18:48
|Christian Fermin defensive rebound
|18:35
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|18:35
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-23
|18:35
|Sean Bairstow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:35
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|18:10
|Christian Fermin blocks Fousseyni Drame's two point dunk
|18:08
|Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|18:06
|Christian Fermin blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point putback layup
|18:04
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|17:54
|Official timeout
|17:38
|Fousseyni Drame blocks Christian Fermin's two point layup
|17:36
|Jake DiMichele defensive rebound
|17:15
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|17:07
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (lost ball) (Zeb Jackson steals)
|16:58
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|Jake DiMichele defensive rebound
|16:39
|Jake DiMichele turnover (bad pass) (Joe Bamisile steals)
|16:26
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)
|16:26
|+1
|Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|38-24
|16:26
|+1
|Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|38-25
|16:26
|+1
|Kuany Kuany makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|38-26
|16:06
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point driving floating jump shot
|16:04
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|15:47
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Christian Fermin offensive foul (Jake DiMichele draws the foul)
|15:35
|Christian Fermin turnover (offensive foul)
|15:16
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point driving layup
|15:14
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|15:00
|Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball) (Jakub Necas steals)
|14:51
|Joe Bamisile blocks Jake DiMichele's two point driving layup
|14:49
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|14:43
|Joe Bamisile blocks Jimmy Clark III's three point jump shot
|14:41
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|14:37
|David Dixon personal foul
|14:21
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Max Shulga draws the foul)
|14:19
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|14:17
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|14:14
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point driving dunk
|38-28
|14:14
|David Dixon shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|14:14
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-29
|13:57
|Jakub Necas misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|13:39
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|13:06
|Jakub Necas misses two point jump shot
|13:05
|Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:53
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|Rams offensive rebound
|12:46
|Sean Bairstow misses two point driving layup
|12:44
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|12:28
|Zeb Jackson personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|12:26
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|12:24
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|12:07
|+3
|Zeb Jackson makes three point jump shot (Joe Bamisile assists)
|38-32
|12:01
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|12:01
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Joe Bamisile blocks Jimmy Clark III's three point jump shot
|11:41
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|11:22
|Toibu Lawal misses two point alley-oop dunk
|11:20
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|11:07
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:05
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|10:59
|Zeb Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|10:55
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point driving reverse layup (Kareem Rozier assists)
|40-32
|10:29
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|10:03
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (lost ball) (Zeb Jackson steals)
|9:55
|Jake DiMichele shooting foul (Zeb Jackson draws the foul)
|9:55
|TV timeout
|9:55
|+1
|Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-33
|9:55
|+1
|Zeb Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-34
|9:37
|Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|9:29
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|9:25
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|Jake DiMichele offensive rebound
|9:23
|Sean Bairstow personal foul (Jake DiMichele draws the foul)
|9:03
|Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:42
|Jake DiMichele personal foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|8:42
|Joe Bamisile misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:42
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|8:23
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:21
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|7:59
|Joe Bamisile misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:57
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|7:32
|Jake DiMichele misses two point driving reverse layup
|7:30
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|7:29
|Christian Fermin shooting foul (David Dixon draws the foul)
|7:29
|TV timeout
|7:29
|+1
|David Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-34
|7:29
|+1
|David Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-34
|7:12
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point cutting layup (Zeb Jackson assists)
|42-36
|7:11
|Jake DiMichele shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|7:11
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-37
|6:55
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (lost ball) (Sean Bairstow steals)
|6:50
|+2
|Joe Bamisile makes two point jump shot (Zeb Jackson assists)
|42-39
|6:21
|Max Shulga personal foul
|6:13
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup
|6:11
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|6:08
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Toibu Lawal steals)
|6:08
|Jump ball. Toibu Lawal vs. Dae Dae Grant (Dukes gains possession)
|6:08
|Toibu Lawal turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|6:07
|Zeb Jackson personal foul (Kareem Rozier draws the foul)
|6:07
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-39
|6:07
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-39
|5:50
|Zeb Jackson misses two point driving layup
|5:48
|Toibu Lawal offensive rebound
|5:48
|+2
|Toibu Lawal makes two point putback dunk
|44-41
|5:25
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point layup (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|46-41
|5:25
|Max Shulga shooting foul (David Dixon draws the foul)
|5:25
|David Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:25
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|4:59
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|4:35
|+3
|Jakub Necas makes three point jump shot (David Dixon assists)
|49-41
|4:25
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:25
|TV timeout
|4:17
|Joe Bamisile turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|4:11
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point dunk
|4:09
|Toibu Lawal defensive rebound
|3:54
|+2
|Max Shulga makes two point pullup jump shot
|49-43
|3:25
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point stepback jump shot
|3:23
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|3:15
|Zeb Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|2:50
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Jakub Necas offensive rebound
|2:35
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|2:26
|Zeb Jackson blocks David Dixon's two point layup
|2:24
|Jakub Necas offensive rebound
|2:23
|Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:15
|+3
|Zeb Jackson makes three point pullup jump shot (Toibu Lawal assists)
|49-46
|1:45
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Max Shulga steals)
|1:40
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Joe Bamisile offensive rebound
|1:35
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|1:35
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-47
|1:35
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-48
|1:07
|+2
|Jake DiMichele makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|51-48
|0:59
|Rams 60 second timeout
|0:40
|Max Shulga misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:38
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|0:32
|Zeb Jackson personal foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|0:32
|Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:32
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|0:25
|Zeb Jackson misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|Jakub Necas defensive rebound
|0:21
|Toibu Lawal personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-48
|0:21
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-48
|0:17
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|0:14
|Zeb Jackson personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|0:14
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-48
|0:14
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-48
|0:10
|+3
|Zeb Jackson makes three point pullup jump shot
|55-51
|0:09
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:09
|Max Shulga personal foul (Jakub Necas draws the foul)
|0:09
|Jakub Necas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|Jakub Necas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:09
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|0:03
|Zeb Jackson misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:01
|Dukes defensive rebound
|0:01
|Joe Bamisile personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-51
|0:01
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-51
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|+ 1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|Joe Bamisile personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|0:01
|Dukes defensive rebound
|0:01
|Zeb Jackson misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:03
|Zeb Jackson defensive rebound
|0:09
|Jakub Necas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:09
|Jakub Necas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|Max Shulga personal foul (Jakub Necas draws the foul)
|0:09
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:09
|+ 3
|Zeb Jackson makes three point pullup jump shot
|0:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|51
|Field Goals
|17-57 (29.8%)
|17-47 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|32
|Offensive
|17
|6
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|12
|10
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Grant G
|16.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
00
|. Bamisile G
|13.5 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Grant G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|J. Bamisile G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|29.8
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Grant
|10
|0
|2
|3/12
|3/8
|1/3
|3
|35
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Clark III
|9
|5
|3
|2/17
|1/7
|4/4
|1
|35
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|F. Drame
|6
|12
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|25
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|D. Mahorcic
|6
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. DiMichele
|5
|6
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Necas
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Rozier
|7
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Dixon
|6
|7
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|21
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|A. Barba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Barre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hronsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Perusek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Anish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nicholls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Savrasov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|38
|13
|17/57
|8/25
|15/21
|14
|200
|12
|2
|10
|17
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Jackson
|11
|5
|2
|3/11
|3/8
|2/2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|4
|0
|5
|K. Kuany
|6
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M. Shulga
|5
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|S. Bairstow
|3
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|C. Fermin
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bamisile
|20
|4
|2
|7/15
|0/8
|6/7
|2
|30
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|T. Lawal
|4
|9
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|J. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Belle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Billups III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Odom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|30
|9
|17/47
|5/24
|12/14
|16
|200
|10
|9
|15
|6
|24