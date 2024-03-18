Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse is set to play host to the NIT semifinals and championship game in early April.

Thanks to the Bulldogs' inclusion in the 32-team field, the storied Indianapolis venue will see at least one other tournament game.

Seeded No. 4 in its part of the bracket, Butler will take on visiting Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (18-14) earned four more victories this season than they did during the 2022-23 campaign and are eager to try to build on that total against the Golden Gophers (18-14).

"I haven't had this much fun coaching a basketball team as I've had with these guys in a long, long time," Butler coach Thad Matta said. "What we've asked these guys to do -- 11 new guys ... we came into a program that hadn't won. And to be where we are in Year 2, I'm proud of these guys."

Butler has been idle since losing 76-72 to Xavier in its Big East tournament opener last Wednesday. Pierre Brooks II, who averages a team-best 15.0 points per game, posted 21 to lead five Bulldogs scorers in double figures.

The Butler-Minnesota winner is set to meet the winner of Wednesday's game between top-seeded Indiana State and SMU.

"We're really excited to be invited into the prestigious NIT," Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. "It's a great opportunity for our team to continue to build, grow, get better and compete. Our guys are excited and looking forward to preparing for it this week. It's the next great step for our program, and we're ready to get back on the court."

Minnesota enters on a three-game losing streak, with each defeat coming by double digits. The Golden Gophers' Dawson Garcia scored a game-high 19 points on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, but it wasn't enough as Michigan State outscored Minnesota 45-33 after halftime to win 77-67.

Garcia averages 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota holds a 3-1 edge in the all-time series with Butler.

