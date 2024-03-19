No. 2 seed Cincinnati faces tested San Francisco team in NIT
John Newman III wasn't sure this season would ever happen for him, and now the Cincinnati forward doesn't want it to end.
Newman will try to keep the season alive when the second-seeded Bearcats host San Francisco in an NIT first-round game on Wednesday night.
Newman sustained a torn meniscus in his knee in the season opener last season and missed the entire campaign. Cincinnati pursued a medical redshirt so Newman could return for a sixth season of college basketball and it was granted during the offseason.
Newman has started all 34 games for the Bearcats this season, averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds to help them tie for 11th in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Cincinnati (20-14) won the first two games of the conference tournament, including a 72-52 victory over sixth-seeded Kansas in the second round, before losing to third-seeded Baylor in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
"It's been a lot of joy, man," Newman said. "Coming from last year and that place that I was in, just being with this team, it's been super refreshing for me. It's been the most fun I had playing basketball my whole career. We're not done yet. It is coming to an end, but we're not done yet."
Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said Newman has become the face of the Bearcats because of the way he gives 100 percent every time he's on the floor.
Other players have followed his lead.
"The way this group fights, the way they respond, they're incredibly selfless," Miller said. "They just want to win. Of course, they all have individual aspirations, but they've all made sacrifices to try to win."
San Francisco (23-10) finished third in the West Coast Conference behind two teams that finished the season in the AP Top 25, Saint Mary's and Gonzaga.
The Dons then lost to Gonzaga for the third time this season in the semifinals of the conference tournament on March 11.
"I'm happy with the trajectory of where we're headed," San Francisco coach Chris Gerlufsen said. "Did we achieve everything we talked about before the year? No, we didn't, but we're in a really good spot. I know our guys are extremely excited. I'm just happy as a coach to have a few more days with our guys and really enjoy the experience with them."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|San Francisco 23-10
|77.9 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|2 Cincinnati 20-14
|74.6 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mogbo
|33
|28.8
|14.4
|10.2
|3.5
|1.60
|0.80
|1.8
|64.4
|0.0
|69.2
|3.4
|6.8
|M. Williams
|33
|30.5
|14.1
|3.2
|3.8
|1.40
|0.30
|2.1
|46.1
|34.4
|67.3
|0.5
|2.7
|M. Thomas
|32
|22.8
|11.8
|2.6
|0.6
|0.90
|0.00
|0.9
|46.7
|38.1
|85.6
|0.6
|2
|N. Newbury
|33
|25.2
|9.3
|3.6
|1.6
|0.80
|1.10
|1.6
|52.8
|41.0
|78.3
|1.4
|2.2
|M. Sharavjamts
|33
|24.9
|7.9
|3.0
|2.7
|0.90
|0.50
|1.5
|42.3
|36.0
|84.4
|0.5
|2.5
|R. Beasley
|30
|22.4
|7.8
|2.4
|1.6
|1.20
|0.20
|0.8
|39.5
|35.4
|85.9
|0.6
|1.8
|I. Hawthorne
|28
|11.7
|4.0
|1.5
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|43.7
|31.3
|40.0
|0.3
|1.2
|S. Todorovic
|22
|9.7
|3.8
|1.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|28.9
|88.2
|0
|1.5
|R. Beasley
|16
|8.8
|3.2
|1.1
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|52.6
|40.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Wang
|20
|7.2
|2.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|43.5
|32.0
|70.0
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Kunen
|32
|12.4
|2.1
|1.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|45.0
|36.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.3
|V. Markovetskyy
|27
|6.7
|1.8
|1.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|76.7
|0.0
|15.4
|0.6
|1
|J. Bieker
|27
|6.7
|1.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|27.3
|55.6
|0.3
|0.6
|J. Cioe
|8
|3.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Total
|33
|0.0
|77.9
|35.8
|16.2
|8.20
|3.50
|11.5
|48.9
|35.4
|75.6
|9.5
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Skillings Jr.
|33
|27.4
|12.6
|6.3
|1.5
|1.00
|0.70
|1.6
|41.6
|28.6
|66.4
|2.4
|3.8
|S. Lukosius
|32
|29.7
|10.7
|3.2
|3.0
|0.50
|0.10
|2.0
|37.8
|36.0
|83.6
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Thomas
|34
|26.4
|10.4
|2.4
|3.2
|1.70
|0.20
|2.0
|39.1
|28.3
|81.4
|0.4
|2
|V. Lakhin
|28
|22.3
|9.6
|6.2
|1.7
|0.60
|0.80
|1.3
|49.8
|25.5
|55.7
|2.5
|3.7
|J. Newman III
|34
|28.9
|9.6
|5.2
|1.7
|1.30
|0.20
|1.4
|50.2
|34.9
|72.2
|1.6
|3.6
|J. James
|34
|18
|7.9
|1.8
|2.0
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|42.1
|30.8
|77.1
|0.7
|1.1
|A. Bandaogo
|26
|23.7
|6.7
|7.6
|0.5
|0.70
|1.60
|1.0
|63.6
|50.0
|57.3
|2.3
|5.3
|C. Fredrick Jr.
|15
|20.5
|6.1
|1.0
|1.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|41.7
|42.6
|72.7
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Reynolds
|25
|14.4
|5.9
|4.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.70
|1.0
|52.9
|33.3
|70.0
|1.4
|2.7
|O. Oguama
|26
|8.9
|2.5
|2.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.3
|52.9
|50.0
|52.6
|0.8
|1.5
|J. Reed
|32
|10.6
|1.9
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|36.7
|30.8
|66.7
|0.7
|1.3
|C. Anthony
|9
|2.8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|30.8
|25.0
|83.3
|0.3
|0.4
|L. Long
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Kirkwood
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|S. Tolentino
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|34
|0.0
|74.6
|42.5
|14.7
|6.60
|4.40
|12.0
|44.2
|32.4
|69.3
|13.6
|25.9
-
16GRAMB
16MTST0
0134 O/U
-5
6:40pm TRU
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0
7:00pm
-
PFW
BGSU0
0150 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
LCHI
3BRAD0
0139.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
1INST0
0160 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
JOES
1HALL0
0147 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
AAMU
PEAY0
0145 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
APP
1WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
2PRIN0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SF
2CINCY0
0144 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
1NOVA0
0133 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
10COLO
10BOISE0
0142.5 O/U
+3
9:10pm TRU