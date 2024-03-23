Indiana St. hosts Minnesota for spot in NIT quarters
No. 1 seed Indiana State will look to advance to the NIT quarterfinals when it tips off against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon in Terre Haute, Ind.
Indiana State (29-6) is coming off a 101-92 win over SMU on its home court in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday night. The Sycamores' 29 wins represents the second-most in program history, trailing only the 1978-79 squad with 33 wins.
Jayson Kent scored a career-high 35 points on 11-for-12 shooting to lead Indiana State in the opening round. Ryan Conwell scored 25 points, Xavier Bledson scored 14, and Robbie Avila chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Indiana State coach Josh Schertz said his players cared about playing well in the NIT, adding they were fortunate to earn another game in front of their home crowd.
"We had some of that last year, but this year has been a whole different level," Schertz said about the fan support in the NIT opener. "This is the epicenter of basketball, Indiana, and Terre Haute is about as good as it gets in terms of people that love it and support it. They're passionate about Indiana State basketball.
"That connection doesn't exist in a lot of places. We all -- every player, every coach -- realizes how lucky we are to be a part of that."
The Sycamores will go up against Minnesota (19-14), which is coming off a 73-72 win over Butler in the first round. Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers with 25 points, and Elijah Hawkins notched a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 15 assists.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson said the NIT victory marked another step forward for a program that has made significant progress from last season.
"It's great to get a win on the road against a team that was hungry, just like we were," Johnson said. "I thought our guys did a great job of making necessary plays when we needed to make them."
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Minnesota and Indiana State and the first between the programs since 2011. The Golden Gophers lead the series 3-1.
"Minnesota is very good," Schertz said. "I know our fans will be ready, and I have no doubt our players will be equally as ready. It should be an unbelievable environment here."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Minnesota 19-14
|75.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|17.5 APG
|1 Indiana State 29-6
|84.9 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|17.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|30
|32.1
|18.0
|6.5
|1.7
|0.80
|1.00
|1.9
|48.7
|31.9
|80.0
|1.7
|4.8
|C. Christie
|32
|29.9
|11.3
|3.6
|2.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.1
|40.4
|39.7
|80.0
|0.3
|3.3
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|33
|29.4
|10.2
|2.7
|2.6
|1.50
|0.10
|1.7
|41.9
|39.8
|80.6
|0.4
|2.3
|P. Payne
|31
|23
|9.8
|6.0
|1.1
|0.30
|1.40
|1.5
|60.6
|0.0
|46.8
|2.3
|3.7
|E. Hawkins
|32
|33.6
|9.5
|3.7
|7.7
|1.70
|0.20
|2.8
|39.1
|35.7
|77.9
|0.6
|3.1
|J. Ola-Joseph
|29
|15.7
|7.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|60.9
|40.6
|73.5
|0.7
|1.5
|P. Fox
|33
|13.9
|5.1
|2.9
|0.8
|0.50
|0.80
|0.5
|68.3
|0.0
|50.9
|0.9
|2
|B. Carrington
|28
|20.8
|4.7
|3.2
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|34.6
|22.7
|77.1
|0.8
|2.4
|I. Ihnen
|28
|11.4
|3.4
|1.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|43.6
|35.8
|50.0
|0.7
|1.2
|E. Reader
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|J. Wilson
|7
|4.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|83.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.4
|K. Keinys
|5
|4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|K. Betts
|8
|7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Ramberg
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Purcell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|33
|0.0
|75.3
|38.7
|17.5
|6.20
|4.50
|11.9
|47.2
|35.5
|69.3
|10.1
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Avila
|33
|30.5
|17.3
|6.7
|3.9
|0.70
|0.70
|1.8
|53.8
|39.2
|83.1
|1.2
|5.5
|R. Conwell
|34
|33.5
|16.4
|5.7
|2.3
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|48.7
|40.8
|85.6
|0.8
|4.9
|I. Swope
|33
|33.7
|16.2
|2.8
|2.2
|1.30
|0.00
|1.9
|43.6
|37.5
|73.1
|0.2
|2.6
|J. Kent
|34
|29.8
|13.5
|8.1
|0.6
|0.70
|0.50
|1.0
|63.5
|35.2
|83.6
|2.1
|6.1
|J. Larry
|35
|34.1
|10.7
|2.9
|4.8
|1.40
|0.10
|1.9
|52.3
|47.4
|79.8
|0.5
|2.5
|X. Bledson
|35
|18.4
|6.9
|2.9
|2.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.9
|49.4
|36.9
|84.4
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Daughtry
|12
|5.2
|3.1
|1.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|55.2
|14.3
|57.1
|0.5
|1.1
|E. Shetlar
|11
|5.5
|2.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|41.7
|30.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Wolfe
|31
|11.3
|2.2
|1.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|59.0
|33.3
|67.9
|0.3
|1.5
|M. Miller
|28
|7.6
|1.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|43.6
|40.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Vorst
|17
|5.8
|1.8
|1.5
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.8
|45.5
|22.2
|60.0
|0.4
|1.2
|A. Gray
|15
|5
|1.3
|1.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|26.3
|22.2
|77.8
|0.3
|1
|A. Kiudulas
|7
|3.3
|0.3
|2.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|12.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Schertz
|6
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|35
|0.0
|84.9
|38.7
|17.6
|6.10
|1.80
|11.8
|50.7
|38.5
|80.0
|7.2
|28.5
-
9CLST
8NCO0
0158.5 O/U
+2
11:00am
-
10COLO
2MARQ0
0151 O/U
-4.5
12:10pm CBS
-
12PRES
5MONT0
0149.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
MINN
1INST0
0164 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
8UTST
1PUR0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:40pm CBS
-
10UALR
7FAIR0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
3:30pm
-
4UGA
1WAKE0
0158.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
12JMU
4DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-7
5:15pm CBS
-
11EVAN
6QUIN0
0154 O/U
-3
5:30pm
-
6CLEM
3BAYL0
0145 O/U
-4.5
6:10pm TNT
-
12GCU
4ALA0
0169 O/U
-6
7:10pm TBS
-
VCU
USF0
0144 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPU
-
9NW
1UCONN0
0136 O/U
-14
7:45pm TRU
-
9TXAM
1HOU0
0134.5 O/U
-9
8:40pm TNT
-
3IOWA
2UTAH0
0166.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
BC
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPU
-
13YALE
5SDSU0
0129 O/U
-5.5
9:40pm TBS