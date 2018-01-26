PORT
MARYCA

Landale's fame rising as Saint Mary's hosts Portland

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 26, 2018

It's no surprise that Jock Landale looks like a shoo-in to be named West Coast Conference player of the year.

But more and more he is looking like the first first-team All-American for Saint Mary's, which hosts Portland on Saturday in Moraga, Calif.

BYU coach Dave Rose is a believer.

"Jock has got unbelievable skill, and he has worked hard and he has a skill set that is really hard to manage," Rose told The Salt Lake Tribune before Landale torched the Cougars for his sixth 30-point game of the season. "But the guys playing around Jock are really, really (helpful). Their emphasis is to get the ball to Jock. And Jock gets the ball on the left block 30, 40 times a game. And we are talking about a team that might be playing with 61, 62 possessions, and that's where he gets the ball.

"Obviously, you got to give Jock a lot of credit for as good as he's been. But these guys get him the ball, and then he is really smart with it."

The No. 16 Gaels (20-2, 9-0 WCC) extended their winning streak to 15 by beating BYU 75-62 on Thursday. A win over the Pilots on Saturday would make the streak the longest in school history.

Landale, who scored 32 points for the third time in four games, has 12 double-doubles over the past 14 games.

Saint Mary's point guard Emmett Naar, a fellow Aussie, has come to expect such things from his 6-foot-11 center.

"It's ridiculous how unsurprising it is, if that makes any sense," Naar told the (San Jose) Mercury News. "He's been doing it all year. You look at the stat sheet and he has like 30 and 15. For most players, 'Wow, that's unbelievable.' He's done it so many times now you sort of take it for granted. It's a ridiculous level he's playing at right now."

Landale scored 18 points during the final nine minutes when Saint Mary's pulled away, but he wasn't taking all the credit.

"Things went my way tonight, but it's not just about me," he said.

Naar, who trails only Oklahoma's Trae Young in assists per game, dished out 12 on Thursday to go with his 13 points.

Saint Mary's has become adept at closing out games.

The Gaels scored eight straight points to break open a six-point game late against BYU.

"They are very, very good at executing late in the game when it is really close," Rose said. "The three (close) road games that they have won, they were tremendous. They were all one-possession games, and they made the play. It is a step we really need to get to."

In its big Jan. 18 win over Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saint Mary's overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half.

Portland (8-14, 2-7) comes in off a 95-79 home loss to the No. 15 Zags that snapped a two-game win streak after an 0-6 start to conference play.

"I don't think our confidence is lacking. We just ran into a very good basketball team. Some of the things we didn't do, give them credit for taking away," Portland coach Terry Porter told The (Portland) Oregonian.

Josh McSwiggan, the Pilots' leading scorer, struggled against the Bulldogs, making just 2 of 9 shots.

Key Players
P. Hartwich
E. Naar
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
9.2 Ast. Per Game 9.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
70.5 Field Goal % 51.2
Three Point % 39.3
31.7 Free Throw % 83.3
away team logo
15
P. Hartwich C
6.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.4 APG
home team logo
3
E. Naar G
11.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 9.3 APG
12T
away team logo Portland 8-14 ---
home team logo16 Saint Mary's 20-2---
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logoPortland 8-14 71.0 PPG 35.4 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo16 Saint Mary's 20-2 79.9 PPG 35.5 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
15
P. Hartwich C 6.0 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.4 APG 66.3 FG%
3
E. Naar G 11.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 9.3 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Portland
Roster
J. McSwiggan
M. Shaver Jr.
F. Porter
J. Walker
D. Tyson
M. Porter
P. Hartwich
T. Diabate
R. Jackson
J. Smoyer
A. Stone
B. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. McSwiggan 22 31.7 12.2 4.4 1.5 0.7 0.3 1.1 44.9 45.6 84.4 0.9 3.5
M. Shaver Jr. 22 26.2 11.5 2.5 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.6 40.8 27.7 87.5 0.3 2.2
F. Porter 22 27.7 10.5 3.7 2.0 0.5 0.2 2.1 43.1 40.0 73.9 0.5 3.2
J. Walker 22 27.6 8.9 2.5 2.6 1.0 0.0 2.5 39.7 37.5 73.3 0.1 2.4
D. Tyson 20 16.1 7.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.8 46.1 43.6 77.8 0.3 2.1
M. Porter 20 17.8 6.2 1.5 1.9 0.6 0.0 1.6 38.5 27.3 68.2 0.1 1.4
P. Hartwich 22 27.5 6.0 8.8 1.4 0.5 2.7 1.3 66.3 0.0 30.3 2.0 6.8
T. Diabate 20 17.8 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.7 0.7 52.8 0.0 51.2 1.5 2.2
R. Jackson 13 7.7 3.4 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 36.4 41.7 83.3 0.1 0.6
J. Smoyer 15 8.1 2.3 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.2 56.5 100.0 61.5 0.3 0.9
A. Stone 7 6.4 2.0 2.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 38.5 50.0 75.0 0.4 1.6
B. Smith 6 4.5 1.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 36.4 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 22 201.1 71.0 35.4 12.5 5.40 4.30 12.2 44.7 38.1 66.3 7.0 26.0
Saint Mary's
Roster
J. Landale
C. Hermanson
E. Naar
J. Ford
T. Krebs
C. Neal
E. Fitzner
K. Clark
J. Hunter
E. Thomas
J. Perry
T. Kuhse
K. Zoriks
M. Fitts
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Landale 22 33.5 22.9 10.4 2.0 0.3 1.0 2.3 65.9 25.0 73.5 3.2 7.2
C. Hermanson 22 31.6 12.0 3.5 1.2 0.8 0.3 1.0 52.6 44.7 80.9 0.9 2.6
E. Naar 22 37.5 11.0 3.0 9.3 0.8 0.2 2.8 50.6 38.7 85.2 0.4 2.6
J. Ford 22 24.4 8.6 2.2 1.8 0.8 0.1 0.9 47.4 42.2 66.7 0.3 1.9
T. Krebs 22 27.8 8.4 5.0 1.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 42.9 43.1 83.3 0.5 4.5
C. Neal 22 14.8 6.1 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.8 39.4 38.0 80.4 0.2 1.4
E. Fitzner 22 14.5 4.5 2.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 44.0 40.0 88.9 0.6 1.5
K. Clark 4 15.0 3.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 62.5 0.0 100.0 0.8 0.8
J. Hunter 21 6.2 2.5 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.5 60.5 0.0 53.8 0.7 0.9
E. Thomas 18 7.1 2.2 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.2 46.4 41.2 70.0 0.2 0.6
J. Perry 15 3.1 2.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 57.9 36.4 75.0 0.1 0.3
T. Kuhse 14 2.1 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 50.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
K. Zoriks 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Fitts 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 22 202.3 79.9 35.5 17.3 4.50 2.60 9.7 52.5 41.5 76.9 8.3 24.8
