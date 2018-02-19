ILL
MICHST

No. 2 Michigan State looks to solidfy standing for Big Ten title

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 19, 2018

Michigan State got the help it needed. The second-ranked Spartans now control their own destiny in the Big Ten regular-season race.

All they must do is close the deal in their remaining two games to win the title outright.

The first of those games comes Tuesday in the home finale against Illinois.

The Spartans, who play at Wisconsin on Sunday, trailed Ohio State and Purdue in the standings 10 days ago. But the Buckeyes lost their last two games while the Boilermakers endured a three-game losing streak, including a stumble in East Lansing.

Michigan State (26-3 overall, 14-2 Big Ten) carries a 10-game winning streak into their matchup against the struggling Illini but needed a historic rally at Northwestern on Saturday. They trailed by 27 late in the first half but held the Wildcats to 11 second-half points in a 65-60 win, the biggest comeback in Big Ten history.

"I'm ecstatic by the comeback and I'm ecstatic by the fact that we showed some character," coach Tom Izzo said during the postgame press conference. "They were shaken a little bit. They haven't gone through that before. Nobody at Michigan State has ever been down 27 and come back and won, so I can't expect those guys to."

Point guard Cassius Winston was the catalyst, sparking a run of 24 unanswered points and finishing with 17 points, a career-high nine rebounds and seven assists.

"I've always known Cassius was big-time," sophomore forward Miles Bridges told the Detroit News. "He shows up when we need him. Going down the stretch we always get the ball to him."

Other than a 30-point blowout of undermanned Minnesota, Michigan State has needed clutch plays down the stretch to keep the streak alive. The last six victories besides the outing against the Gophers were decided by an average of 4.7 points.

Illinois (13-15, 3-12) has won just three of its last 13 games. One of those victories was Sunday, when it edged Nebraska 72-66 behind junior forward Leron Black's career-high 28 points. That avenged an earlier one-point loss to the Cornhuskers.

"Huge night for Leron," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That was our game plan going into this, to really try to exploit and get him the ball, get him a lot of touches. Everybody got to see how Leron's game has expanded."

Black is averaging 22 points during the last three games.

"Just feeling the same as I always do," he said. "I was able to knock down some threes and that's what really got me going. My teammates were finding me in all the right spots and I was able to knock down a lot of open shots."

Black scored 12 points and fouled out the first time the Illini met Michigan State this season. Bridges poured in 31 points in an 87-74 Spartans victory on Jan. 22. Michigan State overcame 25 turnovers by shooting 68.2 percent from the field.

"We had the most turnovers in a decade and our best field goal percentage in a long time," Izzo said after the first meeting. "I know it doesn't add up, but somehow it did for us."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Black
12 F
C. Winston
5 G
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
56.6 Field Goal % 52.5
53.3 Three Point % 53.9
79.5 Free Throw % 87.3
away team logo
12
L. Black F
15.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.9 APG
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
12.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 7.1 APG
12T
away team logo Illinois 13-15 ---
home team logo 2 Michigan State 26-3 ---
O/U 146.5, MICHST -16.0
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, MI
O/U 146.5, MICHST -16.0
Jack Breslin Student Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 13-15 75.6 PPG 36.7 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 2 Michigan State 26-3 82.6 PPG 43.4 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
12
L. Black F 15.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.9 APG 56.6 FG%
5
C. Winston G 12.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 7.1 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Illinois
Roster
L. Black
T. Frazier
K. Nichols
M. Finke
A. Jordan
M. Alstork
M. Smith
T. Lucas
D. Williams
G. Eboigbodin
D. Cayce
M. Vesel
C. Liss
S. Oladimeji
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Black 27 26.0 15.1 5.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 2.0 56.6 53.3 79.5 2.0 3.6
T. Frazier 28 25.4 12.3 1.8 2.8 1.6 0.0 2.3 40.9 33.6 63.9 0.2 1.6
K. Nichols 27 18.1 9.8 4.4 0.6 0.9 0.4 1.2 43.8 36.8 85.2 1.5 2.9
M. Finke 25 25.4 9.6 4.8 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 48.0 29.9 57.5 2.0 2.7
A. Jordan 28 20.6 8.1 3.2 0.8 0.9 0.2 1.0 46.0 46.5 83.3 1.3 1.9
M. Alstork 28 23.5 6.3 3.8 1.9 0.7 0.4 1.6 33.3 23.4 76.1 1.5 2.3
M. Smith 28 19.1 6.0 1.4 1.4 0.5 0.1 1.3 34.8 23.0 82.0 0.6 0.8
T. Lucas 25 20.2 5.2 2.0 3.1 1.0 0.1 2.0 45.9 14.3 60.0 0.3 1.7
D. Williams 27 17.4 3.4 2.7 1.1 0.8 0.1 1.0 31.3 17.1 71.1 1.0 1.7
G. Eboigbodin 26 10.3 2.1 2.6 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.5 57.5 0.0 42.1 1.2 1.4
D. Cayce 7 4.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.1 0.4
M. Vesel 12 5.4 0.6 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 28.6 0.0 37.5 0.1 0.6
C. Liss 7 2.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Oladimeji 6 2.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.5
Total 28 202.7 75.6 36.7 13.4 7.40 2.10 14.2 43.8 32.0 72.8 13.0 21.0
Michigan State
Roster
M. Bridges
N. Ward
C. Winston
J. Langford
J. Jackson Jr.
M. McQuaid
G. Schilling
X. Tillman
L. Nairn Jr.
K. Goins
B. Carter
C. George
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Bridges 28 30.6 17.0 6.9 2.8 0.6 0.9 2.1 48.0 36.7 89.5 1.2 5.7
N. Ward 29 19.7 13.1 7.6 0.6 0.3 1.4 1.7 67.8 100.0 60.6 2.9 4.7
C. Winston 29 27.4 12.3 3.3 7.1 0.6 0.0 2.6 52.5 53.9 87.3 0.1 3.2
J. Langford 29 26.7 12.3 2.7 1.6 0.3 0.1 1.4 44.1 42.2 85.2 0.7 2.0
J. Jackson Jr. 29 22.2 11.6 5.9 1.3 0.7 3.3 1.9 53.4 43.8 79.0 1.4 4.5
M. McQuaid 29 20.4 6.6 1.8 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 43.0 41.6 85.2 0.7 1.2
G. Schilling 29 10.0 3.2 3.7 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.7 70.2 0.0 58.3 1.2 2.5
X. Tillman 29 7.6 2.5 2.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.4 62.8 0.0 66.7 0.7 1.6
L. Nairn Jr. 29 18.1 2.1 0.9 3.2 0.3 0.1 0.9 51.9 35.7 20.0 0.0 0.9
K. Goins 25 14.8 2.1 3.3 1.3 0.4 0.8 0.5 45.1 23.1 50.0 0.9 2.4
B. Carter 20 7.0 0.7 1.0 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.4 46.2 0.0 25.0 0.3 0.8
C. George 15 3.5 0.4 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 21.4 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.7
Total 29 200.9 82.6 43.4 20.3 4.20 7.40 13.6 51.4 42.2 74.1 11.0 30.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores