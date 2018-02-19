WVU
BAYLOR

No. 21 West Virginia gets short turnaround for visit to Baylor

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 19, 2018

WACO, Texas -- With barely anytime to react or recover from an eventful weekend, No. 21 West Virginia plays at Baylor on Tuesday night.

The college basketball world, and especially the Big 12 are still buzzing about the fireworks of Saturday night.

Baylor defeated a top 10 opponent for the second straight Saturday by edging No. 7 Texas Tech, 59-57. Meanwhile, West Virginia blew an 8-point lead in the final 4 minutes as the Mountaineers fell at Kansas, 77-69.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins put the blame squarely on the officials following his team's loss to the Jayhawks. Kansas made 26 of 35 free throws while the Mountaineers made 1 of 2.

"I've been doing this 40 years," Huggins said in his postgame press conference. "I don't think I've ever been in a game where we shot two free throws. I don't think I've ever been in a game where the disparity was 35-2."

Huggins, who was ejected from the Kansas game with 7.9 seconds remaining, suggested that the referees should be answering questions about the calls they made and didn't make. College basketball referees can be questioned by a pool reporter about specific controversial calls, but the West Virginia coach didn't single out any one specific play.

The free-throw shooting aside, West Virginia went more than three minutes without scoring down the stretch in the loss to the Jayhawks. The Mountaineers hit just 2 of 9 shots in the last four minutes as Kansas went on a 19-6 run.

There's more bad news for West Virginia (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) as it must stay on the road and face the hottest team in the Big 12.

Baylor (17-10, 7-7) has won five straight and gone from a mediocre campaign to part of the conversation for the NCAA Tournament.

Bears coach Scott Drew said his team stayed upbeat even when they lost 8 of 10 games from the end of December through January.

"Anytime you go through a tough spell like we did, one of two things happen: You either become closer or you start to point fingers." Drew said. "Our leaders really did a good job to make sure it was the come closer rather than the point fingers. And hence, we've been able to win a couple close games, get confidence, get momentum."

However, the Baylor players seem to be aware that, while they've climbed up from the bottom part of the Big 12 standings, there's still plenty of work left with games at TCU and Kansas State and one more home game versus Oklahoma following the West Virginia tilt.

"The story stays the same for us," Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil said. "We kind of dug ourselves in a hole and every game is still very important to us. It doesn't mean anything if we lose tomorrow. The biggest thing is to protect your home court."

Huggins had a similar challenge for his team after the frustrating loss to Kansas.

"It wasn't (the players) fault and the best way to respond to this is go win the rest of 'em," Huggins said.

Key Players
J. Carter
2 G
M. Lecomte
20 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
40.8 Field Goal % 40.8
38.3 Three Point % 39.3
87.1 Free Throw % 87.3
away team logo
2
J. Carter G
16.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.8 APG
home team logo
20
M. Lecomte G
16.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.5 APG
12T
away team logo 21 West Virginia 19-8 ---
home team logo Baylor 17-10 ---
O/U 141.0, BAYLOR +1.0
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
O/U 141.0, BAYLOR +1.0
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 21 West Virginia 19-8 80.5 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Baylor 17-10 76.4 PPG 42 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
2
J. Carter G 16.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.8 APG 40.8 FG%
20
M. Lecomte G 16.5 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.5 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
West Virginia
Roster
J. Carter
D. Miles Jr.
L. West
S. Konate
J. Bolden
E. Ahmad
T. Allen
W. Harris
C. Harler
D. Hunter
M. Bender
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Carter 27 35.2 16.9 5.0 6.8 3.1 0.4 2.8 40.8 38.3 87.1 1.0 3.9
D. Miles Jr. 26 28.8 12.2 2.9 3.4 1.3 0.0 1.5 44.8 28.8 73.2 1.3 1.7
L. West 26 23.8 10.6 4.1 0.7 0.5 0.2 1.1 42.1 35.9 77.8 1.5 2.6
S. Konate 26 25.0 10.4 7.9 0.7 0.5 3.2 1.2 51.7 0.0 76.3 2.4 5.5
J. Bolden 27 18.7 9.7 2.0 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.8 44.2 43.9 83.3 0.7 1.3
E. Ahmad 11 24.8 9.2 4.2 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.9 46.7 31.6 71.4 1.6 2.5
T. Allen 25 11.6 7.5 2.9 0.6 0.4 0.0 1.1 46.8 12.5 74.1 1.4 1.6
W. Harris 27 20.9 6.1 4.2 0.4 0.7 0.4 1.2 37.2 32.4 71.9 1.4 2.8
C. Harler 24 12.9 2.2 0.9 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.3 31.0 30.8 80.0 0.3 0.6
D. Hunter 14 5.4 1.8 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 26.9 37.5 83.3 0.4 0.5
M. Bender 26 10.3 1.5 2.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.5 44.4 0.0 40.0 1.2 1.2
Total 27 200.0 80.5 41.7 15.3 8.40 5.00 11.7 43.4 35.2 76.6 14.4 24.0
Baylor
Roster
M. Lecomte
J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
T. Maston
N. Omot
K. McClure
T. Clark
M. Vital
J. Lindsey
T. Jolly
J. Davis
O. Okeke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Lecomte 26 34.0 16.5 2.2 3.5 0.7 0.0 2.0 40.8 39.3 87.3 0.2 2.1
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. 26 31.6 14.2 9.2 0.8 0.4 1.8 2.3 50.8 27.8 70.7 3.1 6.1
T. Maston 21 21.6 10.6 5.7 0.7 0.4 0.4 1.4 53.3 25.0 82.4 2.2 3.5
N. Omot 27 23.5 9.6 3.9 1.7 0.4 0.3 1.1 46.9 41.8 85.5 0.9 3.0
K. McClure 27 23.9 8.4 2.3 1.6 0.9 0.0 1.4 39.1 34.3 77.4 0.3 2.0
T. Clark 27 21.3 7.4 4.9 0.7 0.4 1.0 1.1 61.5 28.6 64.6 1.5 3.4
M. Vital 26 24.1 7.2 5.8 2.3 0.8 0.7 2.3 51.8 12.5 50.6 2.2 3.6
J. Lindsey 27 23.4 4.9 2.4 3.4 1.0 0.4 1.2 48.1 35.0 66.7 0.3 2.0
T. Jolly 16 9.8 1.5 2.1 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.7 23.7 11.8 66.7 0.6 1.5
J. Davis 8 3.1 1.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 42.9 33.3 100.0 0.0 0.1
O. Okeke 5 3.6 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.6 16.7 20.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
Total 27 202.8 76.4 42 15.3 5.10 4.60 13.3 47.2 35.9 73.5 11.7 27.2
