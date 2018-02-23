UVA
After wrapping up the No. 1 seed in next month's ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., Virginia would clinch the outright regular-season championship for the third time in five years with one more win.

The No. 1 Cavaliers (25-2, 14-1) hit the road Saturday for the first of two road games in a three-game stretch to close out the regular season when they take on Pittsburgh (8-21, 0-16).

The Panthers haven't won a game since before Christmas and are in jeopardy of becoming the second team in three seasons to go winless in the ACC (Boston College, 2015-16)

"It's definitely a step in the right direction for what we want to do this year," sophomore guard Ty Jerome said about Virginia clinching the No. 1 seed. "We just can't get complacent because we have so much more to go -- hopefully at least 10, 11, 12 more games."

Jerome led Virginia with 18 points in its 65-54 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers continue to boast a balanced attack as scoring leader Kyle Guy (14.9 ppg) hasn't led Virginia in any of the last five games.

If there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Pittsburgh, it did knock off then-No. 11 Virginia in overtime last season in the Steel City, but this year's squad looks much different.

The Panthers have lost their 16 conference games by an average of almost 20 points but did show signs of competitiveness Wednesday night in a 63-57 home loss to Wake Forest.

"I'm here to help these guys be successful and I'm not doing a good enough job of that right now," Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings said. "We need to get better. But I'm just not the right person to ask because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what I think."

Pittsburgh is 1-1 all time against No. 1 teams at Petersen Events Center. The last occurrence came in 2014 when the Panthers lost to Syracuse.

"The rankings, the seeding, what (media members) say, social media, that's insignificant," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. "I tell them: Don't overcomplicate this. Be about improvement, playing to win, and then preparing the right way, and then we'll see how far we can take this."

The Cavaliers are 13-4 all time against the Panthers and won the team's final two matchups last season.

Virginia has now won at least 25 games for the eighth time in school history with four of those seasons coming in the last five years under Bennett.

A win on Saturday would not only give the Cavaliers another ACC regular-season title, it will also give them another steppingstone to what they ultimately want -- a national title.

"Concentrate on the process, and then good things happen after that. Those are the fruits of your labor," Bennett said.

Virginia
Roster
K. Guy
D. Hall
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
I. Wilkins
M. Diakite
N. Johnson
J. Salt
J. Huff
M. Anthony
A. Katstra
T. Gross Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Guy 27 32.5 14.9 2.4 1.4 1.1 0.0 1.4 41.0 39.2 86.4 0.4 2.0
D. Hall 27 31.6 12.0 4.2 3.0 0.8 0.2 1.0 45.8 45.3 90.9 0.4 3.8
T. Jerome 27 29.9 10.0 3.1 3.9 1.6 0.0 1.7 42.9 39.7 90.0 0.3 2.8
D. Hunter 27 19.7 8.9 3.2 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.9 49.7 31.8 78.1 1.1 2.1
I. Wilkins 27 27.6 5.9 6.5 1.7 1.3 1.5 1.0 49.2 15.4 75.7 2.1 4.4
M. Diakite 27 15.3 5.0 3.0 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.7 56.7 0.0 81.3 1.0 2.0
N. Johnson 24 17.1 5.0 1.9 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.8 38.8 28.9 56.3 0.1 1.8
J. Salt 27 20.1 3.4 4.0 0.3 0.3 0.8 0.7 62.5 0.0 40.0 1.4 2.6
J. Huff 11 8.9 3.4 2.0 0.4 0.1 1.1 0.4 66.7 28.6 60.0 0.5 1.5
M. Anthony 12 7.4 1.9 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 39.1 41.7 0.0 0.1 0.8
A. Katstra 9 1.9 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 57.1 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.4
T. Gross Jr. 9 2.6 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 27 200.9 67.6 35.3 13.7 7.10 3.90 8.9 46.1 38.4 76.3 8.4 24.1
Pittsburgh
Roster
R. Luther
J. Wilson-Frame
M. Carr
S. Stevenson
P. Stewart
T. Brown
K. Davis
K. Chukwuka
M. Boykins
S. George
A. Starzynski
P. Ilegomah
J. Mascaro
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Luther 10 32.5 12.7 10.1 2.8 1.6 0.7 1.9 45.7 38.7 65.5 3.6 6.5
J. Wilson-Frame 29 27.9 12.7 3.5 1.6 0.6 0.1 2.4 37.0 31.2 83.6 0.8 2.7
M. Carr 29 29.0 10.2 2.8 4.2 0.7 0.1 2.8 40.6 34.3 84.4 0.2 2.6
S. Stevenson 29 23.8 8.9 4.6 1.0 0.5 0.2 2.2 52.0 40.0 60.9 0.9 3.7
P. Stewart 29 25.9 8.9 3.2 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.7 39.1 39.4 78.7 0.4 2.8
T. Brown 28 16.6 4.3 3.1 0.6 0.2 1.3 1.1 41.7 20.0 62.9 1.3 1.9
K. Davis 29 23.7 4.2 2.8 1.0 0.6 0.5 1.2 43.0 40.0 70.0 0.2 2.6
K. Chukwuka 28 17.3 2.6 2.8 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.9 36.2 20.5 43.3 0.9 1.9
M. Boykins 19 5.7 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 20.7 20.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
S. George 13 3.8 0.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 62.5 0.0 33.3 0.2 0.7
A. Starzynski 4 1.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
P. Ilegomah 22 6.0 0.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.5 55.6 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.7
J. Mascaro 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 201.7 63.0 34.5 12.7 4.50 3.40 14.4 41.4 33.2 69.4 7.6 24.0
