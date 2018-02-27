HOU
SMU

No. 25 Houston wary of challenge at SMU

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 27, 2018

Houston will try to keep the momentum from its record-setting offensive showing when the 25th-ranked Cougars travel up Interstate 45 for a battle with short-handed SMU on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

It's the penultimate regular-season American Athletic Conference game for both teams and will have little to say on the league standings.

If Houston wins Wednesday and beats Connecticut at home on Sunday, it can still win the league title depending on how the two teams fare that are in front of the Cougars, but that's a longshot. Houston (22-6, 12-4 in AAC play) can finish no lower than third, a seeding that will allow it to miss the first day of play in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Should the Mustangs (16-13, 6-10 in AAC play) win Wednesday and on the road on Sunday at league doormat USF, they could vault into sixth place in the conference standings.

Houston head to north Texas on the heels of a 109-58 victory over East Carolina in which the Cougars led 62-13 at halftime. That set an AAC record for points in a half (conference-play only) and produced their highest-scoring first half since racking up 69 in 131-62 win against Florida Tech at Hofheinz Pavilion on Nov. 22, 2005.

"At the beginning of the game, we got a lot of stops, which allowed us to play in the open court," said Houston's Rob Gray, who scored 19 points and recorded 11 assists in the win. "Once we get in the open court, our team is coached well to find the open guy and get to the best shooter. That's what we did. Just a normal day in the office. We were making a lot of threes in a row."

Houston's advantage expanded to as many as 61 points in the second half. The Cougars finished with 18 3-pointers, which tied a conference record they set against Tulsa on Jan. 11.

Despite the easy win, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said he would not worry about getting his team to prepare the right way for SMU. The Cougars won the first meeting of the 2017-18 season at home, 67-58.

"I don't have to refocus the guys -- they do it themselves," Sampson said. "SMU puts you in a tough position, because they only play one big at a time, goes small and makes you go small. Last time, our small lineup helped us, but it took away half of our roster. The strength of our team is depth up front. They're a tough matchup for everybody and gave Wichita State a fit who only beat them by six points. It is going to be a tough game for us."

The Mustangs were unable to get enough stops in their latest game to knock off No. 12 Wichita State, falling at home 84-78 on Saturday.

SMU has played the last seven games with seven or less scholarship student-athletes available. Jarrey Foster (left knee) and Everett Ray (left foot) are out for the season and Shake Milton, the team's leading scorer, has missed the past seven games with a broken right hand.

Jahmal McMurray led the way offensively for SMU, scoring a game-high 28 points with a 6-of-11 showing from beyond the arc. McMurray has now scored 20 or more points in five games this year. His dynamic scoring has been huge for the Mustangs in the absence of Milton.

"I'm proud of the effort of our guys -- we hung in there with one of the best teams in the country," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. "But we kind of panicked when Wichita State made its run and had some empty positions. We are so short-handed, and Wichita State is very good, but there were ways we could have won this game if we just executed a little better."

Wednesday's game will be its 10th this season for SMU against a team ranked or receiving votes. The Mustangs are 4-5 in those matchups with three wins against ranked teams and are 13-4 at home this season. One has to believe that SMU will be riled up and ready, especially on Senior Night.

"We have to send off our seniors the right way and we will fight tooth and nail to make that happen," Jankovich said. "The bad news is that we are playing one of the best teams in our league. Houston is playing great and they are a very, very tough out. We will have to do better with our rebounding and find someone that can score the ball for us.

The Mustangs have won seven of the last nine regular-season meetings over the Cougars. Since joining the American Athletic Conference, SMU leads the series 6-1, with its only loss at Houston this season.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Gray
32 G
S. Milton
1 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
45.4 Field Goal % 44.9
35.0 Three Point % 43.4
83.6 Free Throw % 84.7
away team logo
32
R. Gray G
17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.6 APG
home team logo
1
S. Milton G
18.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG
12T
away team logo 25 Houston 22-6 ---
home team logo SMU 16-13 ---
O/U 134.0, SMU +6.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
O/U 134.0, SMU +6.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Houston 22-6 78.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo SMU 16-13 70.8 PPG 36.4 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
32
R. Gray G 17.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.6 APG 45.4 FG%
1
S. Milton G 18.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.4 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Houston
Roster
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
A. Brooks
W. VanBeck
F. White Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
N. Zanna
G. Grant
C. Harris Jr.
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Gray 27 30.7 17.7 3.3 4.6 1.2 0.1 2.1 45.4 35.0 83.6 0.6 2.7
C. Davis Jr. 28 29.1 13.1 3.0 2.8 1.0 0.0 1.5 46.5 44.6 78.2 0.7 2.3
D. Davis 28 25.7 10.8 6.3 1.5 0.8 0.6 1.1 49.8 14.3 65.7 1.7 4.6
A. Brooks 28 19.8 10.3 3.5 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.4 44.5 45.0 79.2 0.8 2.7
W. VanBeck 27 17.5 6.4 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.1 1.1 42.1 38.2 77.1 1.0 1.9
F. White Jr. 28 16.4 5.9 4.0 0.9 0.5 1.0 1.4 54.9 0.0 68.1 1.7 2.3
B. Brady 26 13.4 4.8 4.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.4 55.2 0.0 66.7 1.6 3.2
G. Robinson Jr. 28 23.1 4.2 2.1 3.6 1.1 0.1 1.8 43.1 14.3 74.1 0.3 1.9
N. Zanna 28 13.8 2.8 3.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 56.6 0.0 43.6 1.6 2.1
G. Grant 19 6.1 2.7 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 32.6 35.7 63.6 0.4 0.9
C. Harris Jr. 17 8.5 1.9 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.6 65.2 0.0 21.4 0.5 1.9
V. Sangoyomi 13 4.5 0.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.5 20.0 0.0 66.7 0.3 0.9
M. Adewunmi 12 2.8 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.3
C. Alley Jr. 2 6.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 28 200.0 78.2 42.8 15.5 6.50 3.10 12.5 46.9 39.6 71.1 12.2 27.4
SMU
Roster
S. Milton
J. McMurray
J. Foster
J. Whitt
B. Emelogu II
E. Chargois
A. Agau
E. Landrum
E. Ray
W. Douglas
L. Wilfong
J. Pyle
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Milton 22 36.4 18.0 4.7 4.4 1.4 0.6 2.3 44.9 43.4 84.7 0.6 4.0
J. McMurray 18 30.0 14.7 2.6 1.6 0.6 0.0 1.7 42.3 44.2 80.6 0.8 1.8
J. Foster 19 32.4 13.2 5.9 2.7 0.7 1.2 1.5 46.6 32.3 69.8 2.8 3.2
J. Whitt 29 32.8 10.9 5.4 3.6 1.9 0.5 1.7 51.8 20.0 59.1 1.6 3.8
B. Emelogu II 29 31.6 10.2 5.2 1.8 1.3 0.2 1.5 45.6 48.7 66.7 1.4 3.7
E. Chargois 27 21.6 9.4 4.6 1.1 0.8 0.7 1.3 47.6 37.0 63.9 1.5 3.1
A. Agau 23 15.0 4.2 3.4 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.9 48.4 27.3 68.9 1.2 2.2
E. Landrum 28 15.5 2.8 1.2 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.6 28.1 25.8 58.3 0.3 0.9
E. Ray 16 10.0 2.3 2.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 63.6 66.7 30.0 1.2 1.5
W. Douglas 29 13.9 2.0 1.9 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.0 25.8 30.3 81.0 0.7 1.2
L. Wilfong 12 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 66.7 100.0 0.0 0.1 0.0
J. Pyle 18 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total 29 200.0 70.8 36.4 15.1 7.50 3.20 11.7 44.9 39.6 69.0 11.2 22.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores