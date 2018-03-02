RUT
PURDUE

No. 8 Purdue ready for upset-minded Rutgers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 02, 2018

Eighth-ranked Purdue's seniors have won an outright Big Ten regular season title earlier in their careers as well as earned a trip to the Sweet 16, but they have not won a Big Ten Tournament title.

They get the chance starting Friday against 14th-seeded Rutgers, which has won two early round games to earn the opportunity to face the third-seeded Boilermakers (26-5) in the quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rutgers (15-18) has upset Minnesota and Indiana in the tournament to advance to face Purdue, which swept two games from the Scarlet Knights during the regular season. Rutgers lost 78-76 at home against the Boilermakers on Feb. 3.

"You're going to get judged by what you did in the postseason," Purdue senior point guard P.J. Thompson said. "You don't want to be known as people who won a lot of games in the regular season and always came up short when it really mattered.

"We have an opportunity, with this being the best team we've been on, to make some noise and to do well. It starts Friday in the Big Ten tournament."

Purdue coach Matt Painter has reminded his team about the importance of a championship run in New York City. It could help the Boilermakers, who recently suffered a three-game losing streak, to claim a potential No. 1 seed.

"Coach Painter's communicated to us that hey, look, our goals are still there," senior center Isaac Haas said. "If you still want to hang a banner this year then you've got to win the tournament. Plus, you have a chance to be a No. 1 seed.

"I'm really excited to step up and be a part of it."

Purdue went into last year's tournament in Washington, D.C., as the No. 1 seed. Michigan took the Boilermakers to overtime before eliminating them in the quarterfinals en route to the championship. The previous year, Purdue reached the championship game and lost to the Spartans.

"We know how to get there," Thompson said. "It's just about finishing it. It's a new year and a new opportunity for us to finally win the Big Ten Tournament. People say that's harder to do than win the Big Ten, because three games in three days is hard to do."

The Scarlet Knights stunned Indiana 76-69 on Thursday after falling behind by 14 points. Rutgers lost at home to the Hoosiers 65-43 on Feb. 5.

"As I told the players, these games aren't easy," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said, "but we have to continue to stay the course.

"Just a real proud day, these guys kept fighting and I'm real happy for Rutgers Nation. We just toughed it out, and we get 40 (minutes) more so we're excited about that."

It is the first time Rutgers has won two conference tournament games since reaching the Big East semifinals in 1998.

One night after scoring 23 points against Minnesota, guard Corey Sanders scored 28 on 12-of-20 shooting while forward Deshawn Freeman and guard Geo Baker contributed 15 points apiece to give Rutgers its first victory over Indiana after losing the first seven meetings.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Sanders
3 G
V. Edwards
12 F
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
39.5 Field Goal % 47.0
22.9 Three Point % 39.8
71.2 Free Throw % 83.8
away team logo
3
C. Sanders G
15.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
12
V. Edwards F
14.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.0 APG
12T
away team logo Rutgers 15-18 ---
home team logo 8 Purdue 26-5 ---
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Rutgers 15-18 64.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo 8 Purdue 26-5 81.7 PPG 38.3 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
3
C. Sanders G 15.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.1 APG 39.5 FG%
12
V. Edwards F 14.7 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.0 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rutgers
Roster
C. Sanders
D. Freeman
G. Baker
M. Williams
E. Omoruyi
I. Thiam
M. Doucoure
M. Bullock
C. Sa
S. Doorson
J. Dadika
L. Nathan
S. Mensah
J. Downes
A. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sanders 33 33.1 15.0 4.3 3.1 1.3 0.3 2.2 39.5 22.9 71.2 0.5 3.8
D. Freeman 32 25.4 11.2 7.4 0.9 1.6 0.8 1.9 40.4 15.6 71.9 2.4 5.0
G. Baker 32 31.7 10.4 2.2 2.6 1.1 0.4 1.8 37.3 35.5 78.1 0.4 1.8
M. Williams 24 23.3 8.3 3.9 0.9 0.9 0.5 1.2 39.1 22.2 77.2 1.6 2.3
E. Omoruyi 31 21.9 8.0 5.1 1.0 0.9 0.8 1.4 47.3 0.0 54.1 2.3 2.9
I. Thiam 33 29.0 7.0 4.4 0.6 0.7 0.2 0.8 42.2 35.8 70.8 1.0 3.4
M. Doucoure 33 13.2 2.8 3.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.7 35.9 0.0 61.3 1.2 2.0
M. Bullock 9 8.0 2.4 1.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.6 39.1 0.0 40.0 0.8 0.9
C. Sa 31 12.6 2.1 3.3 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.7 44.1 40.0 43.5 1.2 2.1
S. Doorson 29 11.5 1.9 2.8 0.3 0.1 0.6 0.4 66.7 0.0 46.7 1.3 1.4
J. Dadika 17 6.2 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.3 25.0 37.5 0.0 0.4
L. Nathan 7 2.4 0.6 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 25.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.6
S. Mensah 27 6.7 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.6 27.3 0.0 26.3 0.3 0.6
J. Downes 5 3.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
A. Smith 5 2.2 0.0 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4
Total 33 202.2 64.9 41.6 9.8 7.20 4.10 11.7 40.4 28.8 64.5 13.0 25.8
Purdue
Roster
C. Edwards
V. Edwards
I. Haas
D. Mathias
P. Thompson
M. Haarms
R. Cline
N. Eastern
J. Taylor
E. Ewing
G. Eifert
T. Luce
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Edwards 31 29.0 18.2 3.8 3.0 1.3 0.3 1.7 47.4 40.5 82.5 0.4 3.4
V. Edwards 29 31.3 14.7 7.6 3.0 0.5 0.6 1.8 47.0 39.8 83.8 2.1 5.4
I. Haas 31 23.4 14.6 5.4 0.8 0.2 1.3 1.6 61.1 0.0 75.4 1.5 3.8
D. Mathias 31 31.2 12.5 4.1 4.2 1.3 0.3 1.4 48.4 47.2 81.6 0.2 3.9
P. Thompson 31 28.1 7.4 1.8 1.7 1.3 0.1 0.9 45.1 45.0 86.7 0.4 1.4
M. Haarms 31 16.8 5.2 3.2 0.5 0.3 2.3 0.7 60.6 14.3 55.1 0.9 2.3
R. Cline 31 17.6 4.1 1.9 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.6 38.5 38.7 50.0 0.1 1.8
N. Eastern 31 12.4 2.8 2.5 1.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 46.7 33.3 42.9 1.0 1.5
J. Taylor 16 5.5 1.7 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 42.3 40.0 50.0 0.3 1.1
E. Ewing 6 4.5 1.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 44.4 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.5
G. Eifert 30 8.5 1.7 1.7 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.3 61.3 40.0 57.1 0.5 1.2
T. Luce 12 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.6 37.5 0.0 37.5 0.2 0.1
Total 31 200.8 81.7 38.3 17.1 6.20 5.30 10.7 49.6 42.1 74.7 8.5 26.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores