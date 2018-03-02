KANSAS
OKLAST

No. 6 Kansas hopes to avoid season sweep by Oklahoma State

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 02, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Kansas not only preserved its string of consecutive Big 12 basketball championships but clinched a 14th consecutive title outright before the end of the regular season.

Another streak, however, that has contributed to the Jayhawks' NCAA-record string of conference crowns remains in jeopardy. Since taking over at Kansas, 15th-year coach Bill Self has never been swept in a season series against a conference team.

That could change Saturday when No. 6 Kansas (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) travels to Oklahoma State (17-13, 7-10). The Cowboys claimed an 84-79 victory at Kansas on Feb. 3, one of three defeats in Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks, though they now ride a five-game winning streak.

"Back when (the Big 12 was divided) north-south, you didn't play as many home-and-homes as what you do now," Self said, "but I know it's been like a hundred (actually, 102) series we haven't been swept. Certainly going to Texas Tech and going to Stillwater isn't the remedy you would think to give you the best chance to keep that streak intact, but we've got an opportunity if we play well."

Texas Tech was the other Big 12 rival to win at Kansas, but the Red Raiders tumbled in the rematch last Saturday before a home sellout, enabling the Jayhawks to clinch at least a share of the conference title.

Kansas sealed its outright stake Monday by defeating Texas and securing the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 Tournament for the 10th consecutive year.

Of those 102 series with Big 12 teams since Self's arrival, 72 resulted in season sweeps and there were 32 splits.

The Jayhawks treaded a fine line this season because they lack depth, and also because the Big 12 was thoroughly competitive top to bottom. Ten of their victories were by margins of eight points or less.

Yet Self is not sure the tight matchups necessarily make for a tougher mindset with the NCAA Tournament approaching. He recalled a conversation with former Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs before Kansas captured the 2008 NCAA title.

"He asked me what our point differential was going into the NCAA Tournament, and I told him," Self said. "He knew that because we were averaging winning games by 20-something. ...

"He said, 'You can win it. You know why? Players aren't stressed.' He hadn't played many close games. That was his philosophy. Then you hear other people's philosophy that you've been in so many close games, that may help you. I don't know if there's an exact formula."

Oklahoma State, likely bound for the NIT, is coming off an 80-71 victory on Tuesday at Iowa State. The Cowboys have not posted back-to-back wins in Big 12 play.

"We need to stick to what we do most and that's defense and get in transition," said Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff, a sophomore who netted 19 points in the win at Iowa State. "Just staying together, all as one, because the crowd is going to be there and we can definitely use that energy from them, but we've got to also find energy ourselves."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 G
J. Carroll
30 G/F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
40.9 Field Goal % 40.8
42.3 Three Point % 32.1
82.6 Free Throw % 77.1
away team logo
4
D. Graham G
17.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.2 APG
home team logo
30
J. Carroll G/F
15.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.7 APG
12T
away team logo 6 Kansas 24-6 ---
home team logo Oklahoma State 17-13 ---
O/U 153.5, OKLAST +3.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
O/U 153.5, OKLAST +3.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Kansas 24-6 82.0 PPG 38 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 17-13 76.7 PPG 40 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
D. Graham G 17.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 7.2 APG 40.9 FG%
30
J. Carroll G/F 15.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.7 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kansas
Roster
D. Graham
S. Mykhailiuk
U. Azubuike
L. Vick
M. Newman
M. Garrett
M. Lightfoot
S. Cunliffe
S. De Sousa
C. Teahan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Graham 30 37.4 17.7 4.1 7.2 1.6 0.1 2.7 40.9 42.3 82.6 0.6 3.6
S. Mykhailiuk 30 34.6 15.6 4.1 2.8 1.1 0.3 1.7 44.6 45.0 78.7 1.1 2.9
U. Azubuike 30 24.4 13.9 7.1 0.6 0.5 1.8 1.7 77.7 0.0 42.4 2.5 4.6
L. Vick 30 32.6 12.3 5.0 2.4 0.9 0.3 1.7 49.0 37.2 63.8 0.9 4.0
M. Newman 30 30.7 12.2 5.0 2.1 1.0 0.2 1.4 43.9 37.0 83.8 0.5 4.5
M. Garrett 30 19.5 4.4 3.6 1.3 1.1 0.2 0.7 50.0 27.8 50.0 1.0 2.6
M. Lightfoot 30 14.0 3.7 2.9 0.3 0.3 1.6 0.8 54.2 37.5 82.4 1.3 1.6
S. Cunliffe 11 6.0 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 45.8 25.0 100.0 0.2 0.5
S. De Sousa 11 3.5 1.6 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.6 66.7 0.0 85.7 0.9 0.5
C. Teahan 8 2.9 1.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 36.4 25.0 100.0 0.3 0.5
Total 30 200.0 82.0 38 17.2 6.60 4.50 11.5 49.7 39.9 70.0 9.5 25.9
Oklahoma State
Roster
J. Carroll
K. Smith
T. Shine
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
M. Solomon
B. Averette
T. Dziagwa
Z. Dawson
D. Dillard
Y. Sima
L. N'Guessan
T. Reeves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Carroll 27 30.5 15.3 6.0 1.7 0.9 0.2 2.0 40.8 32.1 77.1 1.6 4.5
K. Smith 29 26.3 12.5 2.9 3.0 0.9 0.0 2.1 41.3 39.6 69.5 0.5 2.3
T. Shine 25 25.0 10.0 3.6 1.8 1.0 0.7 1.1 41.6 33.0 75.8 1.2 2.3
L. Waters III 29 27.3 9.0 3.6 1.9 0.9 0.4 1.3 44.8 37.6 76.6 0.7 2.9
C. McGriff 30 23.2 8.6 5.3 0.9 0.9 0.5 1.4 51.0 35.7 87.2 2.0 3.3
M. Solomon 30 24.0 8.1 6.3 1.5 0.9 1.0 1.5 55.7 18.5 85.0 3.2 3.2
B. Averette 30 21.3 6.6 1.8 3.1 0.7 0.0 1.4 41.7 30.3 73.1 0.1 1.7
T. Dziagwa 30 11.0 5.5 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.8 36.6 37.8 93.8 0.2 1.0
Z. Dawson 5 10.0 4.4 0.8 1.6 0.0 0.0 1.6 41.2 28.6 66.7 0.0 0.8
D. Dillard 4 8.3 4.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 60.0 50.0 100.0 0.8 0.5
Y. Sima 21 15.0 3.5 3.5 0.3 0.4 1.2 1.3 47.7 0.0 40.7 1.6 1.9
L. N'Guessan 23 10.5 1.6 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.5 52.2 0.0 59.1 0.6 1.5
T. Reeves 7 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 30 201.7 76.7 40 14.4 6.60 4.00 13.3 43.8 34.5 76.0 12.4 24.4
