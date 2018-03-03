PSU
PURDUE

No. 9 Purdue takes on Penn State in Big Ten semifinals

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 03, 2018

Penn State has Ohio State's number.

For the third time this season, the Nittany Lions upset the Buckeyes -- and this one was the biggest of the three, earning Penn State on Friday a spot in the Big Ten tournament semifinals Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The seventh-seeded Nittany Lions will face No. 9 Purdue (27-5), the 3 seed, which beat 14th-seeded Rutgers 82-75 in the late game Friday.

Josh Reeves made a dunk to help Penn State regain the lead with 3.1 seconds left, and the Nittany Lions held on for a 69-68 win.

Penn State guard Tony Carr was the one who found Reeves.

"I was definitely surprised how open he was," Carr said. "He was wide open, but I guess that's what happens when it's a mismatch and you got to pay some extra attention to the ball."

"As soon as I did it, I feel like I left my body for a second," Reaves added. "I was just standing there, just excited. I heard that they called a timeout, so I took advantage of that moment to try to get the crowd into it."

The Nittany Lions advanced to their first semifinals in the Big Ten tournament.

Does the win over the Buckeyes put Penn State (21-12) back in the at-large-bid discussion for the NCAA Tournament?

"If we keep winning these basketball games, no doubt," Nittany Lions guard Shep Garner said. "No doubt. I mean we're a confident bunch. We know what we can do. Even without the big fella (Mike Watkins, who is out due to injury), we know what we can do."

Purdue advanced buy putting a halt to Rutgers' Cinderella aspirations.

The Boilermakers trailed for the entire first half and were tied with the Scarlet Knights with seven minutes to go.

But Rutgers, which had upset Indiana a day earlier, ran out of gas down the stretch.

The Scarlet Knights' second season under head coach Steve Pikiell came to an end at 15-19.

"I think this is a Final Four team," Pikiell said of the Boilermakers. "We did a lot of good things. We hung around with them. They're well-coached, and that's as good a team as there is in the country. I haven't seen too many better teams in 15 years."

For Purdue, it was a matter of survival.

"They were hitting tough shots; they rebounded pretty well," senior guard Dakota Mathias said. "I was pretty proud of our guys the last five minutes, gutting it out the way we did."

The Boilermakers edged Penn State 76-73 on Feb. 18 in the only meeting this season between the teams, and their coach, Matt Painter, was impressed.

"I think it was just a great win in terms of from an energy standpoint," Painter said after the game. "We were very fortunate to win this game."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Carr
10 G
V. Edwards
12 F
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
42.3 Field Goal % 48.0
47.1 Three Point % 40.9
80.3 Free Throw % 84.1
away team logo
10
T. Carr G
20.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.7 APG
home team logo
12
V. Edwards F
15.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.0 APG
12T
away team logo Penn State 21-12 ---
home team logo 8 Purdue 27-5 ---
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 21-12 74.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 8 Purdue 27-5 81.7 PPG 38 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
10
T. Carr G 20.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.7 APG 42.3 FG%
12
V. Edwards F 15.1 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.0 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Penn State
Roster
T. Carr
L. Stevens
M. Watkins
S. Garner
J. Reaves
N. Bostick
J. Wheeler
J. Moore
S. Pierce
D. Zemgulis
J. Harrar
T. Buttrick
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Carr 31 34.8 20.2 4.6 4.7 0.8 0.3 2.3 42.3 47.1 80.3 0.9 3.7
L. Stevens 33 32.8 15.0 6.2 1.8 0.7 1.1 2.3 45.6 30.0 67.7 1.5 4.7
M. Watkins 29 26.3 12.1 8.9 0.7 1.0 2.3 1.7 68.5 0.0 61.1 2.0 6.9
S. Garner 33 31.6 10.5 1.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 1.3 43.0 41.3 78.3 0.2 1.7
J. Reaves 28 30.5 10.4 5.0 3.3 2.3 0.6 1.3 48.9 36.1 75.4 1.8 3.3
N. Bostick 32 17.6 4.7 2.3 0.8 0.7 0.2 1.2 41.1 22.2 74.5 0.9 1.4
J. Wheeler 33 15.3 2.3 2.0 1.6 1.4 0.1 0.9 35.3 15.4 44.4 0.8 1.2
J. Moore 32 11.2 1.8 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.8 0.3 52.3 0.0 54.5 0.8 0.9
S. Pierce 21 7.5 1.7 1.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.9 33.3 0.0 57.7 0.7 1.0
D. Zemgulis 18 6.3 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 37.5 30.8 100.0 0.4 0.3
J. Harrar 21 4.3 0.9 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 60.0 0.0 20.0 0.5 0.4
T. Buttrick 8 4.1 0.6 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.9 22.2 25.0 0.0 0.4 0.9
G. Hazle 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Nussbaum 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 33 201.5 74.8 38.3 13.8 7.40 5.30 12.2 46.4 38.4 69.1 10.7 25.0
Purdue
Roster
C. Edwards
V. Edwards
I. Haas
D. Mathias
P. Thompson
M. Haarms
R. Cline
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
J. Taylor
E. Ewing
T. Luce
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Edwards 32 29.1 18.4 3.8 3.1 1.3 0.3 1.8 47.2 40.5 83.2 0.4 3.4
V. Edwards 30 31.5 15.1 7.5 3.0 0.5 0.6 1.9 48.0 40.9 84.1 2.1 5.4
I. Haas 32 23.6 14.5 5.5 0.8 0.2 1.3 1.6 61.4 0.0 74.9 1.6 3.9
D. Mathias 32 31.2 12.4 4.0 4.3 1.3 0.3 1.4 48.2 47.0 81.6 0.2 3.9
P. Thompson 32 28.1 7.3 1.8 1.8 1.2 0.1 0.8 44.6 44.3 86.7 0.4 1.3
M. Haarms 32 16.6 5.0 3.2 0.5 0.3 2.3 0.8 60.6 14.3 55.1 0.9 2.3
R. Cline 32 17.5 4.0 1.9 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.6 39.0 38.7 50.0 0.1 1.8
N. Eastern 32 12.4 2.8 2.4 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.1 46.1 33.3 41.0 1.0 1.5
G. Eifert 31 8.4 1.7 1.7 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.3 61.3 40.0 57.1 0.5 1.2
J. Taylor 16 5.5 1.7 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 42.3 40.0 50.0 0.3 1.1
E. Ewing 6 4.5 1.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 44.4 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.5
T. Luce 12 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.6 37.5 0.0 37.5 0.2 0.1
Total 32 200.8 81.7 38 17.2 6.10 5.20 10.7 49.8 42.1 74.6 8.4 26.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores