UGA
TENN

No. 16 Tennessee attempts to solve Georgia

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 02, 2018

Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the 14-team SEC by the media in the preseason. To put it mildly, the Volunteers have exceeded expectations.

No. 16 Tennessee can clinch at least a share of the SEC regular-season title Saturday when the Volunteers host Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee enters the game in a first-place tie with Auburn. A win by the Volunteers and a loss by the Tigers at home to South Carolina would give Tennessee the outright SEC title. But beating Georgia hasn't proved to be easy for coach Rick Barnes' squad.

"We haven't been able to beat Georgia since I've been here," Barnes told The Paul Finebaum Show. "For one, they're extremely well-coached team. They don't beat themselves."

Georgia has beaten Tennessee in the last five meetings, including a 73-62 win over the Volunteers two weeks ago in Athens, Ga. Bulldogs senior big man Yante Maten scored a game-high 19 points, and Georgia held Tennessee leading scorer Grant Williams to a season-low five points on 1-of-8 shooting.

"We were just out-toughed," Tennessee junior forward Admiral Schofield said after the loss to Georgia. "We went out there and competed tonight, but when it mattered, we weren't there."

Yaten leads the Bulldogs in points (19.4), rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.5). But he's the only Georgia player averaging in double figures. When Maten doesn't have a big game, the Bulldogs struggle.

Georgia (16-13, 7-10 SEC) is coming off a heartbreaking 61-60 loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Bulldogs led by four with 2:28 but missed its last five shots and had to settle for a wild 3-pointer that was way off on its final possession.

"It was a hard-fought game for sure and I'm disappointed in the loss for our young people," Georgia coach Mark Fox said. "They gave us a really good effort in the second half."

Williams and Schofield have anchored the Volunteers' inside-out attack. Williams leads the Volunteers in scoring (15.4) and is second in rebounding (5.9).

Schofield is second in scoring (13.2) and leads the team in rebounding (6.2). He had 24 points in the Vols' impressive win at Mississippi State on Wednesday and is averaging 21.7 points and 7.3 rebounds during a three-game winning streak.

"He's a hard worker and has great passion for the game," Barnes said of Schofield. "He's a guy who's going to get in their early and work ... Like most guys, I think he's at his best when he's not focused on offense."

Tennessee has already secured its spot in the NCAA Tournament and is in position for a share of the SEC regular-season title for the first time since 2008. Still, Barnes says his team still has room for improvement.

"We're in some unchartered territory with these guys," Barnes said. "All we've talked about is, 'How can we bet better?' The standard that we've set, how do we try to work to it every day? That's what we can continue to talk about, and we still can bet better now."

Key Players
Y. Maten
1 F
G. Williams
2 F
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
47.0 Field Goal % 47.7
33.3 Three Point % 12.5
81.3 Free Throw % 75.1
away team logo
1
Y. Maten F
19.4 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.6 APG
home team logo
2
G. Williams F
15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 APG
12T
away team logo Georgia 16-13 ---
home team logo 16 Tennessee 22-7 ---
O/U 131.5, TENN -9.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
O/U 131.5, TENN -9.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 16-13 68.9 PPG 42.3 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo 16 Tennessee 22-7 74.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
1
Y. Maten F 19.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.6 APG 47.0 FG%
2
G. Williams F 15.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.9 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Georgia
Roster
Y. Maten
J. Parker
W. Jackson II
D. Ogbeide
R. Hammonds
T. Crump
N. Claxton
J. Harris
T. Hightower
M. Edwards
P. Diatta
I. Kante
E. Wilridge
C. O'Neill
C. Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Y. Maten 29 34.3 19.4 8.8 1.6 0.4 1.5 2.1 47.0 33.3 81.3 3.6 5.3
J. Parker 29 25.6 8.8 3.9 1.3 0.4 0.2 1.3 39.6 35.8 85.5 0.6 3.2
W. Jackson II 29 29.9 8.7 2.2 3.6 0.8 0.2 2.0 36.1 33.3 77.1 0.3 1.9
D. Ogbeide 29 22.4 7.4 6.0 0.6 0.4 0.9 1.2 61.5 0.0 48.0 1.7 4.2
R. Hammonds 29 23.4 6.4 5.0 1.5 0.4 0.2 1.3 39.5 25.5 73.1 1.5 3.5
T. Crump 27 13.6 6.1 1.1 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.2 34.8 34.6 72.5 0.0 1.1
N. Claxton 29 13.7 3.8 3.5 0.1 0.1 1.2 0.7 44.4 36.8 55.4 1.4 2.0
J. Harris 18 15.8 3.5 2.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.8 40.4 27.3 65.2 0.3 1.8
T. Hightower 25 10.4 3.1 1.3 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.1 36.6 25.0 40.5 0.0 1.3
M. Edwards 26 10.1 2.0 1.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.5 40.0 0.0 61.5 0.7 1.2
P. Diatta 13 9.1 1.4 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 35.7 50.0 50.0 0.3 1.1
I. Kante 8 2.4 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 80.0 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.3
E. Wilridge 25 10.0 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.7 27.3 12.5 56.3 0.2 0.8
C. O'Neill 2 3.5 0.5 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 2.0 0.0
C. Harrison 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 29 203.5 68.9 42.3 12.5 4.00 4.80 13.3 42.5 31.8 70.6 12.1 27.1
Tennessee
Roster
G. Williams
A. Schofield
J. Bowden
J. Bone
J. Daniel III
K. Alexander
C. Darrington
D. Walker Jr.
Z. Kent
J. Fulkerson
J. Johnson
Y. Pons
J. Fleschman
B. Woodson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Williams 29 28.4 15.4 5.9 1.9 0.6 1.4 2.1 47.7 12.5 75.1 2.0 3.9
A. Schofield 29 27.6 13.2 6.2 1.6 1.0 0.4 1.8 44.8 39.0 73.6 1.6 4.6
J. Bowden 29 27.8 10.0 3.6 1.7 1.2 0.3 1.1 41.7 42.9 73.8 1.0 2.6
J. Bone 29 22.8 6.8 2.2 3.7 0.7 0.0 1.3 36.8 32.7 84.6 0.3 1.9
J. Daniel III 29 20.5 5.9 1.4 3.0 0.9 0.1 1.5 36.8 37.1 71.1 0.3 1.1
K. Alexander 29 19.9 5.4 5.5 0.4 0.6 1.7 0.8 71.1 100.0 70.7 2.3 3.1
C. Darrington 23 9.0 2.8 0.7 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.6 36.5 31.6 76.9 0.1 0.5
D. Walker Jr. 28 9.0 2.2 2.4 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.7 61.9 0.0 39.1 0.9 1.6
Z. Kent 2 6.5 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.0
J. Fulkerson 25 9.5 1.9 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 41.0 0.0 72.7 0.6 0.9
J. Johnson 11 5.6 1.3 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.2 55.6 60.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
Y. Pons 18 4.9 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 54.5 66.7 50.0 0.2 0.4
J. Fleschman 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Woodson 2 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 29 201.7 74.7 39.6 16.1 6.40 4.60 12.5 44.3 38.1 75.3 11.3 24.9
NCAA BB Scores