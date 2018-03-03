CINCY
WICHST

No. 10 Cincinnati, No. 11 Wichita St. clash for No. 1 seed

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 03, 2018

No. 10 Cincinnati travels to No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday with the American Athletic Conference regular-season title at stake in Wichita, Kan.

The Bearcats (26-4, 15-2 AAC) own a one-game lead over the Shockers (24-5, 14-3). A win Sunday would clinch the top seed in the AAC Tournament for Cincinnati and avenge an earlier loss to Wichita State.

The Shockers would earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament if they complete a season sweet of the Bearcats.

"It's hard to win a conference," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said on his postgame radio show after the Bearcats beat Tulane on Thursday. "So for us it's something that we're extremely proud of and we don't take it lightly."

Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet scored 19 points in a 76-72 win at Cincinnati on Feb. 18.

The Shockers shot 52.9 percent from the floor against defensive-minded Cincinnati, snapping the Bearcats' 39-game home winning streak, which was the longest in the nation at the time. Cincinnati enters Sunday's game ranked second in the nation in scoring defense.

Wichita State is in its first season in the AAC. The Shockers had been members of the Missouri Valley Conference since 1945, before deciding to depart for the AAC.

They got off to a hot start to their first year in the conference, winning their first five AAC games, and managed to bounce back from an up-and-down stretch midway through the season that saw them lose three of five games. They've since won seven in a row, including a hard-fought 75-71 overtime win at Central Florida on Thursday.

"In order to be a championship team, they needed to beat UCF on the road ... and they were tough enough mentally and physically to deal with all of that and make it happen," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said.

The Bearcats had a much easier time in their last game. Cincinnati crushed Tulane 78-49 to set up Sunday's showdown with the Shockers. Kyle Washington had 16 points, and the Bearcats held Tulane to just 31.4 percent shooting.

"Our focus immediately turned to trying to find a way to win this game Sunday for a lot of reasons," Cronin said. "You don't want to lose to the same team twice. You want to win the championship outright, and if you can beat a team of their caliber on the road, what that does for your RPI, what that does for your (NCAA Tournament) seeding."

Marshall said beating Cincinnati for a second time and earning a share of the AAC regular-season title would be a well-deserved reward for his senior-laden team.

"It would mean that this two and a half months we proved to be one of the best, if not the best team in the league," Marshall said. "That's good, especially like I said, that we moved up a couple of weight classes and these guys met the challenge.

"Our players will give it their all. I'm sure the crowd will give it their all. It should be a wonderful atmosphere here on Sunday. We're going to have to play really well."

Cincinnati
Roster
J. Evans III
G. Clark
K. Washington
J. Cumberland
C. Broome
J. Jenifer
T. Moore
K. Williams
T. Scott
N. Brooks
M. Diarra
E. Nsoseme
J. Bart
J. Koz
S. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Evans III 30 30.7 13.3 4.4 3.4 1.3 1.0 1.8 44.8 40.9 78.6 1.4 3.0
G. Clark 30 27.6 12.8 8.3 2.1 1.5 1.2 1.0 51.7 45.1 74.8 3.0 5.3
K. Washington 30 22.7 11.2 5.3 0.3 0.3 1.4 1.3 52.5 39.0 73.1 1.5 3.8
J. Cumberland 30 28.0 11.1 3.8 2.8 1.1 0.4 1.9 40.7 33.1 66.3 1.0 2.8
C. Broome 28 20.2 8.4 1.5 3.0 1.0 0.1 1.5 48.5 43.5 68.4 0.5 1.1
J. Jenifer 30 19.5 5.0 1.0 2.6 0.5 0.0 0.7 37.1 38.0 80.9 0.2 0.8
T. Moore 29 12.7 4.0 1.8 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.5 35.4 32.9 67.6 0.4 1.4
K. Williams 28 10.6 3.5 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 39.4 12.5 54.8 0.5 0.8
T. Scott 30 12.3 3.0 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.7 55.4 0.0 60.0 1.4 2.2
N. Brooks 30 10.2 2.9 2.5 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.7 50.0 0.0 61.5 1.0 1.5
M. Diarra 7 6.6 2.9 1.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 0.6 35.0 50.0 83.3 0.7 1.1
E. Nsoseme 25 6.1 1.0 1.8 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 55.0 0.0 20.0 0.7 1.1
J. Bart 12 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
J. Koz 8 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
S. Martin 10 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.1
Total 30 200.0 76.1 43 16.4 7.70 5.60 11.9 45.8 37.0 69.4 13.3 26.0
Wichita State
Roster
L. Shamet
S. Morris
D. Willis Jr.
C. Frankamp
M. McDuffie
A. Reaves
S. Haynes-Jones
R. Kelly
R. Nurger
Z. Brown
C. Keyser
B. Barney
A. Midtgaard
B. Bush
J. Herrs
K. Malone
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Shamet 28 31.1 14.5 3.1 5.2 0.8 0.2 2.0 48.7 44.4 84.1 0.4 2.6
S. Morris 29 23.3 14.2 5.4 1.3 0.5 1.7 1.3 56.2 42.9 72.1 1.7 3.7
D. Willis Jr. 29 18.7 10.7 6.0 1.0 0.2 0.5 1.7 51.8 34.1 65.4 1.8 4.3
C. Frankamp 27 23.4 10.4 1.8 2.4 0.7 0.2 0.4 42.9 36.8 100.0 0.1 1.7
M. McDuffie 18 19.6 8.8 3.7 1.2 0.4 0.1 1.4 45.5 36.7 72.1 1.1 2.6
A. Reaves 29 21.6 8.4 3.2 2.1 0.5 0.3 1.1 47.6 45.7 80.6 0.4 2.9
S. Haynes-Jones 24 11.0 5.3 1.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.8 41.3 43.8 68.6 0.2 0.9
R. Kelly 29 23.3 5.2 7.4 2.5 0.6 0.5 1.3 45.7 6.7 57.9 3.1 4.2
R. Nurger 29 14.3 5.0 3.0 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.4 53.3 32.0 70.6 1.0 2.0
Z. Brown 28 20.4 4.8 3.3 1.9 0.7 0.2 1.3 41.2 33.3 84.4 0.9 2.4
C. Keyser 16 7.6 1.9 0.9 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.4 37.5 0.0 86.7 0.3 0.6
B. Barney 6 2.3 1.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 71.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
A. Midtgaard 9 5.4 1.2 1.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 1.6
B. Bush 4 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Herrs 3 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
K. Malone 6 4.7 0.5 0.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 14.3 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.7
Total 29 201.7 83.9 44.4 18.9 4.80 4.10 11.6 48.3 39.0 73.5 12.3 28.6
