No. 25 Houston seeks to wrap up perfect home season

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 03, 2018

No. 25 Houston can end the regular season undefeated at "home" it squares off against Connecticut on Sunday in American Athletic Conference play at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena, the Cougars' home away from home this season.

Houston (23-6, 13-4 AAC play) can finish second with a win and no lower than third no matter the result of Sunday's game, a seeding that will allow it to miss the first day of play in the AAC tournament, which begins Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

"It doesn't matter to me whether we're a two seed or a three seed," Houston coach Kelvin Samson said. ''We've beaten everybody in this league. If you want to cut down the nets, you've got to win three games in the tournament.''

The Cougars have won seven of eight games, including a 69-56 victory at injury-plagued SMU on Wednesday.

Rob Gray had 19 points and nine assists and Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points for Houston, which set the tone for the win with a defensive showcase in the first half that forced SMU into 11 consecutive missed shots over a pivotal stretch.

Houston led by as many as 18 points in the second half and has been dominant over the past month, save for a rare poor shooting game in a loss to Memphis two weeks ago.

"It's a good road win," Sampson said after Wednesday's victory. "Now we have a chance to finish undefeated at home and continue to build momentum for the postseason."

With a win against the Huskies, Houston will complete an undefeated season at home for the first time since the 1983-84 team went 15-0.

UConn (14-16, 7-10) heads to the Bayou City to complete a disappointing regular season on the heels of a 72-66 home win over Temple on Wednesday. Sunday's game at Houston will be the eighth the Huskies have played against a ranked team this season.

"As a team, we just had a lot of energy and played hard on defense," Huskies forward Mamadou Diarra said. "We just got it done tonight. A win always builds momentum. We're just going to see what we did wrong in the game, see what we can fix from that and the good things we did, continue to do that as well and just grow from there."

Jalen Adams scored 25 points and recorded eight assists and Terry Larrier added 13 points for the Huskies, who canned 11 3-pointers in snapping a two-game losing streak.

"Winning this game was really important, especially heading out to Houston," UConn guard Antwoine Anderson said. "We just want to have momentum and just show everybody the team that we actually are instead of what we've been displaying. I think this really helped us."

UConn is in eighth place in the AAC standings, one game above SMU and one game back of UCF. If things hold up this weekend, the Huskies will play the Mustangs in the first round of the conference tournament on Thursday.

It is the only meeting of the season between UConn and Houston. The all-time series is tied 5-5.

Key Players
J. Adams
4 G
R. Gray
32 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
42.9 Field Goal % 45.4
33.3 Three Point % 33.9
81.1 Free Throw % 83.2
away team logo
4
J. Adams G
18.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.6 APG
home team logo
32
R. Gray G
17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG
12T
away team logo Connecticut 14-16 ---
home team logo 25 Houston 23-6 ---
O/U 141.0, HOU -14.5
Health & PE Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Connecticut 14-16 67.9 PPG 37.9 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo 25 Houston 23-6 77.9 PPG 42.6 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
4
J. Adams G 18.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.6 APG 42.9 FG%
32
R. Gray G 17.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.7 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Connecticut
Roster
J. Adams
C. Vital
T. Larrier
A. Gilbert
A. Anderson
J. Carlton
T. Polley
I. Whaley
M. Diarra
E. Cobb
K. Williams
D. Onuorah
T. Aiyegbusi
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Adams 28 38.0 18.4 4.2 4.6 1.6 0.3 2.8 42.9 33.3 81.1 0.8 3.4
C. Vital 30 31.3 14.7 5.4 1.6 1.5 0.0 1.8 37.6 31.7 85.3 0.8 4.7
T. Larrier 27 33.6 13.8 4.6 0.9 0.6 0.3 2.3 39.9 38.2 79.7 1.3 3.3
A. Gilbert 6 27.8 9.0 4.0 2.8 1.2 0.3 1.5 31.7 22.7 55.0 0.2 3.8
A. Anderson 30 31.3 6.9 2.9 2.1 1.0 0.2 1.7 37.4 25.8 76.6 0.3 2.5
J. Carlton 30 15.4 4.5 3.8 0.3 0.3 0.8 1.0 50.5 0.0 66.7 1.8 2.1
T. Polley 30 13.4 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.6 32.4 42.9 75.0 0.3 0.9
I. Whaley 28 14.6 2.7 2.3 0.4 0.4 1.1 0.4 54.9 0.0 67.9 1.2 1.1
M. Diarra 29 9.9 2.6 2.4 0.0 0.1 0.7 0.4 52.6 0.0 53.6 1.0 1.5
E. Cobb 14 8.1 1.9 2.9 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.2 44.4 50.0 57.1 0.6 2.3
K. Williams 17 6.6 1.5 2.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 57.1 0.0 56.3 0.9 1.1
D. Onuorah 28 10.4 0.9 2.0 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.8 47.8 0.0 44.4 1.0 1.1
T. Aiyegbusi 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 30 203.3 67.9 37.9 10.4 5.90 3.80 12.5 41.2 32.7 75.1 10.5 24.0
Houston
Roster
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
A. Brooks
W. VanBeck
F. White Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
N. Zanna
G. Grant
C. Harris Jr.
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Gray 28 30.9 17.7 3.3 4.7 1.2 0.1 2.3 45.4 33.9 83.2 0.5 2.7
C. Davis Jr. 29 29.4 13.3 3.1 2.7 1.0 0.0 1.4 45.8 43.8 78.2 0.8 2.3
D. Davis 29 25.5 10.7 6.1 1.4 0.7 0.6 1.1 50.2 14.3 65.7 1.7 4.4
A. Brooks 29 20.2 10.4 3.6 0.6 0.8 0.3 0.4 44.5 44.6 80.0 0.8 2.8
W. VanBeck 27 17.5 6.4 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.1 1.1 42.1 38.2 77.1 1.0 1.9
F. White Jr. 29 16.4 5.9 4.0 0.9 0.5 1.0 1.3 55.2 0.0 68.1 1.7 2.3
B. Brady 27 13.3 4.7 4.7 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.4 54.5 0.0 66.7 1.6 3.1
G. Robinson Jr. 29 23.7 4.2 2.2 3.7 1.2 0.1 1.8 42.9 14.3 73.3 0.3 1.9
N. Zanna 29 13.5 2.7 3.7 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 56.6 0.0 43.6 1.6 2.1
G. Grant 20 5.9 2.6 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 31.8 34.5 63.6 0.4 0.9
C. Harris Jr. 18 8.3 2.0 2.3 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.6 66.7 0.0 26.7 0.5 1.8
V. Sangoyomi 13 4.5 0.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.5 20.0 0.0 66.7 0.3 0.9
M. Adewunmi 12 2.8 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.3
C. Alley Jr. 2 6.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 29 200.0 77.9 42.6 15.6 6.40 3.20 12.4 46.8 39.1 71.2 12.1 27.2
