No. 9 Kansas opens Big 12 tourney without Azubuike

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 07, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas is not in a position where its hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament are tethered to outcomes in the Big 12 Tournament.

Good thing too, considering a knee injury Udoka Azubuike suffered during a scrimmage at practice Tuesday will sideline the 7-foot sophomore center for the conference tourney at Sprint Center. Azubuike is the nation's leader in field goal percentage (77.4) and averages 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

"It is isolated," Kansas coach Bill Self said of the MCL sprain. "It is a grade one sprain. We will hold him out this weekend in Kansas City and he will be reevaluated Sunday and our expectation is that he'll be back on the court next week."

Kansas, which captured its 14th consecutive Big 12 championship and enters the tournament at Sprint Center as the No. 1 seed for the 10th straight year, will not need to sweat a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Some league rivals, however, are not certain of their postseason destination from a conference that was considered as deep as any in the country. The No. 9 Jayhawks (24-7) will begin play in the quarterfinals with a matchup Thursday against Oklahoma State (19-13), which toppled Oklahoma 71-60 in a first-round clash Wednesday.

"Playing against, fighting against, somebody hungry and desperate, they're dangerous," Self said. "You could say going into this tournament nine (Big 12) teams deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament. ... Now, you could say too that of the nine teams going in, some of them need to win to solidify what's going on."

The only question regarding the Jayhawks' NCAA credentials is the seed they obtain. They are seemingly assured of either a No. 1 or 2 seed for the ninth consecutive year, rating second nationally in strength of schedule and fifth in RPI.

"We shouldn't be on the one line. We don't deserve that," Self said of the NCAA bracket to be released Sunday. "But if we were to win out and somebody loses, then yeah, you could make a case for that I guess because we've got so many good wins."

What motivation the Jayhawks carry stems mostly from an 82-64 dismantling it suffered in the last game of the regular season at Oklahoma State, which was picked last in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll.

Now, the Jayhawks get a third crack at the Cowboys, who led the entire game in the last meeting, as well as all but just a brief stretch in an 84-79 victory at Kansas on Feb. 3.

The Cowboys, under first-year coach Mike Boyton, became the first Big 12 rival to sweep Kansas in a home-and-home series with Self as the Jayhawks coach. That string extended to 102 series.

"Really, Oklahoma State has handled us easily for the most part as Big 12 games go. They controlled us both of those games," Self said. "The biggest thing is we need to prepare for is us. There should be incentive for a lot of reasons, (including) we lost in the first round last year."

Sophomore forward Cameron McGriff scored Oklahoma State's first 11 points of the second half and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds against Oklahoma. Senior wing Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

"We're fighters and we're going to compete for 40 minutes," Carroll said.

Key Players
J. Carroll
30 G/F
D. Graham
4 G
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.0 Field Goal % 40.5
32.4 Three Point % 42.3
77.1 Free Throw % 83.0
away team logo
30
J. Carroll G/F
15.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.7 APG
home team logo
4
D. Graham G
17.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.2 APG
12T
away team logo Oklahoma State 19-13 ---
home team logo 9 Kansas 24-7 ---
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma State 19-13 76.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 9 Kansas 24-7 81.5 PPG 38.1 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
30
J. Carroll G/F 15.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.7 APG 41.0 FG%
4
D. Graham G 17.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 7.2 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Oklahoma State
Roster
J. Carroll
K. Smith
T. Shine
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
M. Solomon
B. Averette
T. Dziagwa
Z. Dawson
D. Dillard
Y. Sima
L. N'Guessan
T. Reeves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Carroll 29 30.6 15.1 6.2 1.7 0.8 0.2 2.1 41.0 32.4 77.1 1.5 4.7
K. Smith 31 26.4 12.9 3.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 2.1 42.1 40.2 69.8 0.5 2.5
T. Shine 27 25.4 9.9 3.4 1.8 1.0 0.7 1.1 40.7 32.1 77.8 1.2 2.2
L. Waters III 31 27.1 8.8 3.6 1.9 0.9 0.4 1.3 44.5 37.4 77.6 0.7 2.9
C. McGriff 32 23.6 8.7 5.4 0.8 0.8 0.6 1.4 50.6 41.7 86.7 2.1 3.3
M. Solomon 32 23.9 8.3 6.4 1.4 0.9 1.1 1.5 55.6 20.7 86.6 3.1 3.3
B. Averette 32 20.8 6.4 1.8 3.0 0.7 0.0 1.4 40.3 29.4 73.7 0.2 1.6
T. Dziagwa 32 10.6 5.3 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.7 37.0 38.2 93.8 0.2 1.0
Z. Dawson 5 10.0 4.4 0.8 1.6 0.0 0.0 1.6 41.2 28.6 66.7 0.0 0.8
D. Dillard 4 8.3 4.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 60.0 50.0 100.0 0.8 0.5
Y. Sima 23 15.1 3.5 3.3 0.3 0.5 1.2 1.3 49.3 0.0 37.9 1.5 1.8
L. N'Guessan 25 9.7 1.5 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.5 52.2 0.0 59.1 0.6 1.4
T. Reeves 8 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 32 201.6 76.7 40.3 14.3 6.70 4.10 13.3 43.8 35.0 76.4 12.4 24.7
Kansas
Roster
D. Graham
S. Mykhailiuk
U. Azubuike
L. Vick
M. Newman
M. Garrett
M. Lightfoot
S. Cunliffe
S. De Sousa
C. Teahan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Graham 31 37.4 17.6 4.0 7.2 1.6 0.1 2.7 40.5 42.3 83.0 0.5 3.5
S. Mykhailiuk 31 34.4 15.3 4.1 2.7 1.1 0.3 1.7 44.3 45.1 78.7 1.2 2.9
U. Azubuike 31 24.3 13.7 7.1 0.6 0.5 1.8 1.8 77.4 0.0 41.6 2.5 4.6
L. Vick 31 32.8 12.2 5.0 2.4 0.9 0.3 1.7 48.5 36.5 64.6 0.9 4.0
M. Newman 31 30.4 12.0 4.9 2.1 0.9 0.2 1.5 43.8 36.9 83.8 0.5 4.5
M. Garrett 31 19.7 4.5 3.6 1.2 1.1 0.2 0.7 49.5 28.9 50.0 1.0 2.6
M. Lightfoot 31 13.8 3.7 2.9 0.3 0.3 1.5 0.8 54.0 35.3 78.9 1.3 1.6
S. Cunliffe 12 5.8 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 48.0 25.0 100.0 0.2 0.5
S. De Sousa 12 4.3 2.1 1.5 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.6 64.3 0.0 77.8 1.0 0.5
C. Teahan 8 2.9 1.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 36.4 25.0 100.0 0.3 0.5
Total 31 200.0 81.5 38.1 17.0 6.60 4.40 11.6 49.4 39.8 69.9 9.7 25.8
