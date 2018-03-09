BUTLER
NOVA

No. 2 Villanova faces Butler in Big East semifinals

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 09, 2018

Villanova had little trouble dispatching seventh-seeded Marquette 94-70 in the quarterfinal round of the Big East tournament.

The next step looks to be much more challenging.

The second-seeded Wildcats (28-4) will face No. 6 seed Butler (20-12) in the semifinals Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

It will be the 20th time in program history that the Wildcats reached the semifinals of the Big East tournament.

Villanova has won nine of its last 10 Big East tournament games with the lone loss coming to Seton Hall in the championship game of the 2016 event.

Butler won its first Big East tournament game in five tries thanks to a tip-in by Tyler Wideman with 3.6 seconds remaining to prevail 75-74 against Seton Hall. Wideman grabbed an offensive rebound off a miss by Kamar Baldwin for the winning basket.

Baldwin led the way with 32 points, Kelan Martin added 17 while Wideman and Sean McDermott each had 10.

"I'm so proud of our guys, the way they battled," Butler head coach LaVall Jordan told FS1 in a postgame interview. "Those guys beat us twice in the regular season."

Wideman knocked down all four of his shots with the last one sending the Bulldogs to the semifinals.

"It's poetic justice that our senior tips it in," Jordan said. "Kamar had a great look at the rim. I'm glad Tyler had the tip-in."

Butler and Villanova split a pair of regular-season matchups with the home team winning each time. The Bulldogs won 101-93 on Dec. 30 while the Wildcats were victorious, 86-75, Feb. 10 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Junior forward Mikal Bridges was outstanding against Marquette with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The balanced Wildcats also received 21 points from National Player of the Year candidate Jalen Brunson with 21 points. Phil Booth scored 15 points, Eric Paschall added 13 and freshman Omari Spellman had nine points with three clutch 3-pointers in the second half.

"Jalen and Mikal are our leaders," Villanova head coach Jay Wright told reporters. "They know, to start the game, they've got to get us going. And then after that with those two, their experience allows them to just read how the defense is playing them. So they stay aggressive. Then they start finding their teammates and the team adjusts and starts taking them away and then they find their teammates."

Villanova was 11 of 17 from 3-point territory in the second half on its way to another conference tournament victory.

"After the game, everyone was talking about shooting," Brunson told reporters. "Now that I look back at it, yeah, we were really shooting well, but that was the last thing on my mind. We really were just trying to focus on defending and rebounding and playing for each other."

The win was Wright's 414th at Villanova, breaking the previous mark held by Alexander Severance from 1936-61.

Wright has already won a national championship in 2016. A second one is certainly possible.

But he has always been uncomfortable discussing personal accolades.

"I'm mostly proud to be the coach of Villanova, honestly," Wright said. "The wins and everything don't matter. I know I'll look back on it later."

Villanova has won at least 28 games for the seventh time since the 2005-06 season.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Martin
30 F
J. Brunson
1 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
44.1 Field Goal % 53.0
36.2 Three Point % 40.9
84.2 Free Throw % 80.3
away team logo
30
K. Martin F
21.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
1
J. Brunson G
19.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 4.8 APG
12T
away team logo Butler 20-12 ---
home team logo 2 Villanova 28-4 ---
O/U 150.5, NOVA -8.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 150.5, NOVA -8.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 20-12 79.5 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 2 Villanova 28-4 87.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
30
K. Martin F 21.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.0 APG 44.1 FG%
1
J. Brunson G 19.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.8 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Butler
Roster
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
P. Jorgensen
T. Wideman
S. McDermott
N. Fowler
A. Thompson
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
J. Gillens-Butler
C. David
C. Donovan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Martin 32 35.5 21.1 6.3 2.0 0.8 0.5 2.3 44.1 36.2 84.2 1.0 5.3
K. Baldwin 32 33.8 15.6 4.9 3.2 1.6 0.4 2.3 44.3 33.1 75.8 0.4 4.5
P. Jorgensen 32 28.3 10.5 3.2 2.6 1.1 0.1 1.0 42.5 35.4 82.9 0.5 2.7
T. Wideman 31 20.5 9.4 5.1 0.5 0.5 0.5 1.3 67.7 0.0 82.1 2.2 2.9
S. McDermott 28 23.5 7.3 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.9 49.3 41.4 81.8 1.2 2.5
N. Fowler 32 17.6 6.1 3.1 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 60.6 30.4 84.2 1.3 1.8
A. Thompson 32 24.0 4.3 1.4 3.3 1.1 0.4 1.6 38.6 15.4 52.8 0.2 1.3
H. Baddley 32 15.4 4.2 2.0 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.5 52.8 47.5 84.6 0.4 1.7
J. Brunk 19 5.4 1.3 1.8 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.4 52.4 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.2
J. Gillens-Butler 11 5.4 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.4 18.8 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.3
C. David 23 5.8 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 37.0 21.4 55.6 0.2 0.4
C. Donovan 9 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
Total 32 204.7 79.5 37.6 14.0 6.80 2.90 11.2 47.2 35.6 76.9 9.4 24.9
Villanova
Roster
J. Brunson
M. Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
P. Booth
O. Spellman
E. Paschall
C. Gillespie
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Samuels
T. Leibig
D. Grace
M. Kennedy
T. Delaney
P. Heck
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Brunson 32 31.9 19.1 3.0 4.8 0.8 0.0 1.7 53.0 40.9 80.3 0.3 2.7
M. Bridges 32 32.6 17.8 5.6 2.1 1.6 1.1 1.4 51.3 42.6 84.7 1.4 4.1
D. DiVincenzo 32 29.5 13.6 4.6 3.4 1.3 0.2 1.9 48.3 39.1 70.7 1.1 3.5
P. Booth 25 27.4 11.2 3.0 3.0 1.0 0.2 1.4 47.2 41.0 76.2 0.4 2.7
O. Spellman 32 27.8 10.8 7.7 0.8 0.6 1.4 0.9 48.9 44.7 64.4 2.1 5.7
E. Paschall 30 29.5 10.3 4.8 2.5 1.0 0.6 1.7 52.8 31.1 83.8 1.5 3.3
C. Gillespie 24 15.0 4.6 1.4 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.4 47.4 39.3 66.7 0.1 1.3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 32 12.0 3.2 2.6 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.6 76.7 0.0 60.0 0.9 1.7
J. Samuels 20 6.8 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.5 28.0 21.4 64.3 0.3 1.1
T. Leibig 12 1.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
D. Grace 13 1.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.1 0.3
M. Kennedy 11 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Delaney 17 2.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2
P. Heck 10 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total 32 201.6 87.4 38.1 16.8 6.70 4.00 10.3 50.7 39.8 76.8 9.1 26.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores