MEMP
CINCY

No. 8 Cincinnati faces Memphis in AAC semis

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 09, 2018

The best part of tournament play is being able to wipe the slate clean after a poor outing -- providing, of course, you win.

So, Cincinnati will brush off its shaky start to American Athletic Conference Tournament play that forced the Bearcats to rally in the second half for a 61-51 quarterfinal victory over SMU and shift the focus to Memphis on Saturday in a semifinal matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

The Bearcats found themselves down eight points with 15 minutes to play but snapped out of the funk with a 10-0 run against the No. 9 seed in the field.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin dismissed the notion of his team, the tournament's top seed, suffering from some kind of postseason jitters.

"No. I don't like when coaches come in and say stuff like that," Cronin said. "I think the other team is the reason. The actual game itself, and the team. We're not tentative. I just don't believe in stuff like that."

Eighth-ranked Cincinnati (28-4) did not shoot well against SMU, especially from beyond the arc where the Bearcats were 2 of 14. Overall, they only connected at a 42 percent clip but held SMU to 35.5 percent shooting in the second half.

"(SMU) definitely played hard and we just didn't make shots today, but credit them," said junior guard Cane Broome, who had 13 points off the bench. "They played hard defense. They rotated very well."

Cincinnati swept Memphis during the regular season and held the Tigers to just 48 points in each of those meetings.

The Tigers (21-12) advanced by knocking off No. 4 seed Tulsa 67-64 on Friday on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kareem Brewton Jr.

"We have to take care of the ball," Memphis coach Tubby Smith said, when asked about facing the Cincinnati again. "Mick Cronin and his team play a system of switching defenses where they make you go to your second, third and fourth options. You have to really be patient, but we have some experience. I expect us to compete hard against the Bearcats."

Brewton is averaging 16.3 points over his last three games, stepping up his game after Jeremiah Martin, the league's regular-season scoring champion with 18.3 points per game, had his season come to an end with a broken foot.

Memphis is trying to finish the season on a strong note and has won seven of its last eight games despite swirling rumors about the future of Smith, who, according to reports, could be fired and replaced by former Memphis star Anfernee Hardaway.

For now, the Tigers are trying to tune out the excess noise and focus on Smith's message while chasing an NCAA Tournament berth.

"He's talking about confidence," Brewton said. "Believe that we can win."

The Bearcats are trying to win their first league tournament championship since 2004, when they won the last Conference USA title.

Cincinnati advanced to the final last year but fell to SMU 71-56.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Martin
3 G
J. Evans III
1 G/F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
44.4 Field Goal % 44.5
32.7 Three Point % 39.6
78.4 Free Throw % 77.5
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
18.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.8 APG
home team logo
1
J. Evans III G/F
13.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG
12T
away team logo Memphis 21-12 ---
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 28-4 ---
O/U 126.5, CINCY -16.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 126.5, CINCY -16.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 21-12 71.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 28-4 75.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
3
J. Martin G 18.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.8 APG 44.4 FG%
1
J. Evans III G/F 13.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.3 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Memphis
Roster
J. Martin
K. Davenport
K. Brewton Jr.
M. Parks Jr.
J. Rivers
J. Johnson
R. Thornton
D. Nickelberry
M. Rhodes
V. Enoh
K. Sameh Azab
A. Moffatt
J. Johnson
E. Olds
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Martin 27 34.7 18.9 4.3 3.8 2.3 0.6 2.7 44.4 32.7 78.4 0.7 3.5
K. Davenport 33 29.1 13.3 6.0 0.8 0.6 1.3 1.6 51.5 36.8 68.0 2.1 3.9
K. Brewton Jr. 33 24.1 9.1 2.6 2.3 0.9 0.1 2.1 42.9 22.9 65.9 1.0 1.7
M. Parks Jr. 33 22.1 8.2 4.5 0.6 0.2 0.7 1.4 55.9 28.6 71.2 2.0 2.5
J. Rivers 31 24.5 7.1 3.7 1.9 0.6 0.5 1.9 48.8 33.3 72.4 1.5 2.3
J. Johnson 33 26.1 6.5 3.2 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.9 34.0 31.9 68.3 0.8 2.5
R. Thornton 33 20.3 5.3 3.9 1.2 0.6 0.1 1.1 47.4 41.3 55.6 1.1 2.8
D. Nickelberry 32 11.0 2.8 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.1 1.0 41.6 23.3 57.1 0.4 1.3
M. Rhodes 25 10.3 2.5 0.4 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.8 33.3 25.0 79.2 0.0 0.4
V. Enoh 33 8.6 1.5 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.5 42.9 0.0 54.1 0.6 1.0
K. Sameh Azab 15 5.6 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 0.0 33.3 0.1 0.7
A. Moffatt 2 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Johnson 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
E. Olds 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 33 203.0 71.2 37.6 13.1 6.00 3.90 13.9 45.5 31.6 69.0 11.5 22.8
Cincinnati
Roster
J. Evans III
G. Clark
K. Washington
J. Cumberland
C. Broome
J. Jenifer
T. Moore
K. Williams
T. Scott
M. Diarra
N. Brooks
E. Nsoseme
J. Bart
J. Koz
S. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Evans III 32 30.5 13.1 4.4 3.3 1.3 1.0 1.8 44.5 39.6 77.5 1.3 3.1
G. Clark 32 27.8 12.7 8.3 2.1 1.4 1.3 1.0 51.5 45.3 75.4 2.9 5.4
K. Washington 32 23.0 11.3 5.4 0.3 0.3 1.4 1.3 51.2 36.2 72.2 1.6 3.8
J. Cumberland 32 28.5 10.8 3.8 2.9 1.1 0.4 1.8 40.5 32.7 65.6 1.0 2.8
C. Broome 30 20.6 8.5 1.6 2.9 0.9 0.1 1.5 48.1 41.9 69.4 0.5 1.1
J. Jenifer 32 19.4 4.9 1.0 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.7 36.9 36.5 81.6 0.2 0.8
T. Moore 31 12.2 3.7 1.8 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.5 35.1 32.9 67.6 0.5 1.4
K. Williams 30 10.5 3.4 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 39.2 15.4 53.1 0.5 0.8
T. Scott 32 12.1 3.1 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.7 55.6 0.0 59.6 1.4 2.2
M. Diarra 7 6.6 2.9 1.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 0.6 35.0 50.0 83.3 0.7 1.1
N. Brooks 32 10.1 2.9 2.5 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.7 50.0 0.0 55.2 1.0 1.5
E. Nsoseme 27 5.8 1.0 1.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 52.4 0.0 20.0 0.7 1.0
J. Bart 12 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
J. Koz 8 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
S. Martin 10 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.1
Total 32 200.0 75.2 42.8 16.2 7.40 5.60 11.7 45.5 36.2 69.1 13.2 25.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores