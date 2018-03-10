PROV
NOVA

No. 2 Villanova vies for Big East crown vs. Providence

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 10, 2018

Villanova advanced to the championship game of the Big East Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

But it won't face top-seeded Xavier as expected.

Instead, the second-seeded Wildcats will battle fifth-seeded Providence for the Big East title Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

No. 2 Villanova (29-4) rolled to a 19-0 lead and crushed sixth-seeded Butler 87-68 in the semifinal round on Friday. The Musketeers were shocked by Providence 75-72 in overtime earlier in the day.

For the first time in five seasons, Villanova wasn't the top seed. Yet it still has one game remaining to clinch another conference tournament championship.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Wildcats. Mikal Bridges scored 18 points, National Player of the Year candidate Jalen Brunson had 17 and Phil Booth added 14. Freshman Omari Spellman had 12 points and 12 rebounds while Eric Paschall scored 12 points.

Even though Providence may not be as talented as Xavier, the Wildcats are preparing for a tough matchup.

"They're very physical, very disciplined defensively," Villanova coach Jay Wright said of Providence in a postgame interview on Fox Sports One. "We always have very tight games. That's what the Big East is all about. It will be nice and ugly tomorrow night, I promise."

Villanova advanced to the tournament final in convincing fashion by ripping making 10 of its first 12 shots and never letting up. Once the Wildcats led 19-0, Butler was essentially defeated.

"I was glad to see our team come out with great attention to detail," Brunson said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports One. "We were getting stops. We're always trying to take pride in defense and Coach always challenges us."

Villanova split a pair of games with Providence this season, winning 89-69 on Jan. 23 at the Wells Fargo Center and dropping a 76-71 matchup Feb. 14 in Providence.

The Friars (21-12) rallied from a 17-point deficit to overcome Xavier, which still has a viable shot at earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Rodney Bullock and Alpha Diallo each scored 17 points for Providence, which likely cemented an NCAA berth even with a loss to Villanova in the championship game.

"We never thought about the bubble. We just played with confidence," Bullock told reporters. "That's how we play."

Providence head coach Ed Cooley raised his arms in triumph following the victory over Xavier.

"What a win for Providence College and the character of the young men," Cooley told reporters. "I'm proud of them. We played a great team and we're fortunate to move on. We're looking forward to whoever the winner of the next game is to prepare and -- but these young men, all of them, they played their hearts out and left it out there."

The Friars are looking to earn their fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth. They are also in search of their third Big East tournament title, winning previously in 1994 and 2014.

Providence has won consecutive Big East Tournament games in overtime. In the quarterfinals, it ousted Creighton 72-68.

Winning close games in the conference tournament just may land the Friars in the NCAAs.

"It's something that we didn't do early on in the year," Providence guard Kyron Cartwright told reporters after scoring 15 points and dishing out six assists. "But when we needed it most, we did."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Cartwright
24 G
J. Brunson
1 G
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
42.7 Field Goal % 53.2
37.2 Three Point % 41.2
76.4 Free Throw % 80.6
away team logo
24
K. Cartwright G
11.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.7 APG
home team logo
1
J. Brunson G
19.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 4.7 APG
12T
away team logo Providence 21-12 ---
home team logo 2 Villanova 29-4 ---
O/U 145.5, NOVA -13.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 145.5, NOVA -13.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 21-12 73.9 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 2 Villanova 29-4 87.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
24
K. Cartwright G 11.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.7 APG 42.7 FG%
1
J. Brunson G 19.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.7 APG 53.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Providence
Roster
R. Bullock
A. Diallo
K. Cartwright
J. Lindsey
I. Jackson
N. Watson
M. White
K. Young
M. Ashton-Langford
D. Edwards
D. Dickens
T. Planek
A. Fonts
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Bullock 32 32.6 14.2 5.9 1.1 0.8 1.0 2.0 43.6 32.8 72.9 1.5 4.4
A. Diallo 30 30.4 12.7 6.5 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.9 46.9 22.6 72.2 2.1 4.4
K. Cartwright 32 30.5 11.6 2.9 5.7 1.3 0.0 2.8 42.7 37.2 76.4 0.3 2.6
J. Lindsey 31 32.6 9.1 3.6 0.8 1.0 0.7 0.7 42.5 41.0 74.4 1.1 2.5
I. Jackson 33 20.5 7.7 4.4 1.1 0.8 0.2 1.2 37.7 35.6 78.2 1.0 3.4
N. Watson 33 13.8 6.9 2.0 0.1 0.2 0.8 0.8 60.8 0.0 69.7 0.9 1.2
M. White 23 13.8 5.2 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.8 44.2 34.0 61.3 0.2 1.0
K. Young 33 16.8 4.4 4.2 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.9 53.2 0.0 49.2 1.5 2.7
M. Ashton-Langford 30 13.4 4.3 1.7 1.7 0.7 0.2 1.4 37.9 12.0 52.4 0.1 1.6
D. Edwards 31 10.1 2.1 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 32.8 16.0 81.8 0.4 1.1
D. Dickens 3 3.3 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
T. Planek 12 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 28.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2
A. Fonts 8 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 33 203.0 73.9 39.5 13.7 6.90 3.80 12.5 44.4 33.6 69.9 10.6 25.3
Villanova
Roster
J. Brunson
M. Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
P. Booth
O. Spellman
E. Paschall
C. Gillespie
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Samuels
D. Grace
T. Leibig
M. Kennedy
P. Heck
T. Delaney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Brunson 33 31.6 19.0 3.0 4.7 0.8 0.0 1.7 53.2 41.2 80.6 0.3 2.7
M. Bridges 33 32.3 17.8 5.5 2.1 1.6 1.1 1.4 51.6 42.9 84.7 1.4 4.1
D. DiVincenzo 33 29.5 13.4 4.6 3.5 1.2 0.2 1.9 48.0 38.6 70.2 1.1 3.6
P. Booth 26 27.4 11.3 3.0 2.9 1.0 0.2 1.5 46.6 40.3 77.6 0.3 2.7
O. Spellman 33 27.8 10.9 7.8 0.8 0.6 1.4 0.9 48.5 45.3 66.7 2.2 5.6
E. Paschall 31 29.4 10.4 4.8 2.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 52.7 32.1 82.7 1.5 3.3
C. Gillespie 25 15.4 4.7 1.3 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.4 46.9 39.1 72.7 0.1 1.2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 33 11.8 3.1 2.5 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.5 77.0 0.0 60.0 0.8 1.6
J. Samuels 21 6.8 1.2 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.5 26.9 20.0 64.3 0.3 1.0
D. Grace 13 1.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.1 0.3
T. Leibig 13 1.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
M. Kennedy 11 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
P. Heck 10 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
T. Delaney 18 2.4 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2
Total 33 201.5 87.4 38.1 16.8 6.70 3.90 10.4 50.6 39.9 77.1 9.2 26.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores