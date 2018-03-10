USC
ARIZ

No. 15 Arizona, USC battle for Pac-12 crown

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS -- The Pac-12 Conference stayed true to form with No. 15 Arizona set to face Southern California in the championship of the conference tournament on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Arizona (26-7), picked to finish first in the conference, goes against USC (23-10), the team that was picked to finish second. It's also how the two teams ended up in the regular season.

"It's really a special feeling," said UA junior Allonzo Trier, speaking of being in the finals for the second consecutive season. "That's a great accomplishment being able to do that in back-to-back years. We understand we will have a tough challenge."

Arizona won the conference tournament last season.

It won't be easy to do it a second time. USC is playing some of its best basketball of the season, having won six of its last seven games.

"This is when you should be playing your best basketball," said USC guard Jordan McLaughlin. "We're starting to do that."

With it, the Trojans have seemingly played themselves into the NCAA Tournament after this late-season run, particularly after disposing Oregon with relative ease on Friday night, 74-54.

"Bubble (or) no bubble, we're just trying to win the championship," said Chimezie Metu, who had 10 points and nine rebounds on Friday. "We can't worry about that."

The Trojans know it won't be easy beating the regular-season champions. In their one-and-only meeting last month, Arizona dominated the Trojans in what was a fast-paced game. Arizona won 81-67 in Tucson. McLaughlin said USC didn't play its best basketball back then and he didn't help because he was in foul trouble.

"We just have to play team basketball like we did tonight and the night before," McLaughlin said. "We have to lock in on defense."

It is defense, McLaughlin said, that will be the key. USC coach Andy Enfield told the team it is undefeated when they hold teams below 70 points.

"We're playing as hard (on) defense as we can," he said. "Defense leads to offense."

Arizona likes to play fast -- just as the Trojans do -- so points could come at a premium. Limiting UA to under 70 will likely be tough.

"For sure, but we want to play fast (too)," he said. "Our motto is: play fast, smart and unselfish. As long as we score points we should be good but we want to focus on defense."

Much of that will be attempting to stop Arizona's Deandre Ayton, who had 32 points and 14 rebounds against UCLA on Friday.

"He's probably the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft," Enfield said. "He's a tremendous talent. I really respect him as a player. We're going to have our hands full."

Arizona realizes the same with USC arguably the second-most talented team in the conference. Stopping Metu and Mclaughlin are key. The two combined for 34 points in the first meeting this season.

"We have to do what we do," Arizona's Parker Jackson-Cartwright said. "This is the biggest stage and we don't need to make the stage any bigger than it already is. Our process and preparation is the same. We have to be ready to go."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. McLaughlin
11 G
D. Ayton
13 F
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
44.8 Field Goal % 61.2
39.3 Three Point % 36.4
76.6 Free Throw % 73.6
away team logo
11
J. McLaughlin G
12.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.4 APG
home team logo
13
D. Ayton F
19.9 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.6 APG
12T
away team logo USC 23-10 ---
home team logo 15 Arizona 26-7 ---
O/U 144.0, ARIZ -3.5
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 144.0, ARIZ -3.5
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo USC 23-10 77.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo 15 Arizona 26-7 81.1 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
11
J. McLaughlin G 12.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 7.4 APG 44.8 FG%
13
D. Ayton F 19.9 PPG 11.3 RPG 1.6 APG 61.2 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
USC
Roster
C. Metu
B. Boatwright
J. McLaughlin
E. Stewart
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
S. Aaron
J. Usher
D. Thornton
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
D. Fleming
H. Henderson
K. Karis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Metu 33 31.0 15.9 7.5 1.6 0.7 1.8 2.0 52.6 30.0 74.5 1.9 5.6
B. Boatwright 23 27.7 13.6 6.4 2.0 0.3 0.8 1.4 41.5 34.6 72.6 1.7 4.7
J. McLaughlin 33 34.8 12.4 3.8 7.4 2.0 0.2 2.5 44.8 39.3 76.6 0.8 3.1
E. Stewart 33 28.9 11.3 3.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 0.8 44.5 39.4 84.3 0.9 2.1
J. Mathews 31 26.4 9.4 2.6 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.8 47.6 44.7 59.0 0.6 2.0
N. Rakocevic 33 19.8 7.4 5.7 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.8 61.2 0.0 58.1 2.5 3.2
S. Aaron 32 15.6 4.4 1.9 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.9 46.7 33.3 38.1 0.3 1.6
J. Usher 33 13.2 4.2 2.1 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.7 44.9 40.4 75.9 0.6 1.5
D. Thornton 22 14.7 3.8 1.5 1.3 0.8 0.1 1.3 34.1 31.8 95.5 0.1 1.4
C. O'Bannon Jr. 14 5.1 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.1 21.7 12.5 100.0 0.1 0.6
V. Uyaelunmo 13 3.0 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 66.7 0.0 75.0 0.2 0.5
D. Fleming 3 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
H. Henderson 11 2.4 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4
K. Karis 9 2.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.2
Total 33 201.5 77.5 37.2 15.8 6.20 4.30 10.7 46.9 37.7 72.8 10.2 24.8
Arizona
Roster
D. Ayton
A. Trier
R. Alkins
D. Ristic
P. Jackson-Cartwright
D. Smith
B. Randolph
A. Barcello
K. Pinder
I. Lee
E. Akot
T. Trillo
J. DesJardins
T. Denny
M. Weyand
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Ayton 33 33.2 19.9 11.3 1.6 0.6 1.9 1.9 61.2 36.4 73.6 3.2 8.2
A. Trier 31 34.1 18.7 3.1 3.3 0.7 0.4 2.2 51.0 39.2 86.2 0.4 2.8
R. Alkins 21 31.3 13.7 4.7 2.5 1.3 0.7 2.5 43.5 37.2 72.9 2.0 2.8
D. Ristic 33 27.0 11.9 7.1 0.8 0.3 0.5 1.3 55.8 42.9 78.5 2.0 5.1
P. Jackson-Cartwright 33 31.8 7.8 2.3 4.6 1.5 0.1 1.8 44.2 42.3 73.7 0.2 2.1
D. Smith 32 15.0 4.5 1.5 1.1 0.2 0.2 1.0 38.0 35.2 83.3 0.3 1.2
B. Randolph 30 11.7 3.8 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.7 38.1 31.1 73.1 0.1 0.7
A. Barcello 21 9.6 2.4 1.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.4 39.1 30.8 75.0 0.1 0.9
K. Pinder 30 10.4 2.3 2.1 0.1 0.3 0.5 0.4 68.6 0.0 61.8 0.4 1.6
I. Lee 26 10.6 2.3 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.5 45.1 50.0 56.5 0.7 1.6
E. Akot 29 10.7 1.9 1.2 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.6 41.2 40.9 45.5 0.4 0.8
T. Trillo 2 3.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. DesJardins 3 2.3 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
T. Denny 3 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
M. Weyand 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 33 203.0 81.1 38.5 15.2 5.00 4.60 12.2 50.5 38.1 75.9 9.9 26.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores