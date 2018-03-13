OKLA
RI

Sooners are OK with Rhode Island on tap

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 13, 2018

PITTSBURGH -- Oklahoma is looking for a reset on a season that started so promisingly but crashed and burned over the final eight weeks.

Rhode Island is trying to keep its upward path intact in its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The programs meet Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in a first-round matchup that offers plenty of intrigue.

For the No. 10 seed Sooners, the selection committee gave them a chance to salvage what could've been a disastrous fall from grace.

In mid-January, Oklahoma was soaring. The Sooners were ranked No. 4 nationally and had the unquestioned best player in the country in freshman point guard Trae Young.

But then the Jan. 16 game at Kansas State happened and things cratered.

Oklahoma went 4-11 from that point and went from being discussed as a possible No. 1 seed to having to sweat it out on Selection Sunday as the at-large teams were ticked off one by one.

Christian James was on the Sooners' 2016 Final Four team and said this team -- despite its issues -- is capable of making a deep run.

"We've got to grind out these next couple of games," James said. "It's been rough. It's been tough on the road. All it takes is one game. I still believe in this team."

The Sooners haven't won a game away from home since Dec. 30.

Young said he pays attention to the talk -- about his team and him individually -- about how the Sooners aren't the same team they were early in the season when they were rattling off a string of wins away from home and also about how he has struggled and cost the Sooners' offense.

"I know our team has a big chip on our shoulder," said Young, who leads the nation in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.8). "Me personally, I have a tremendous chip on my shoulder. I'll be ready to play.

"Not a lot of people think we should be in, which is fine. The people who make the decision that we should be and that's what matters."

For seventh-seeded Rhode Island, the trip to Pittsburgh is a return to the site where the Rams won the Atlantic 10 Tournament last season to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

This season, the Rams were safely in the field before the tournament and the only drama Sunday was whether their loss to Davidson in the championship game would cost Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley's brother Bobby's Arizona State team a berth in the tournament.

It didn't as the Sun Devils were picked as an at-large.

"It's going to be fun," Rams star guard Jared Terrell told the Providence Journal. "It's the NCAA Tournament. It's something you've got to get up for."

While Rhode Island's struggles recently haven't been as pronounced as Oklahoma's, the Rams are also coming off a rough stretch where they dropped four of their last eight.

But like Oklahoma, the Rams said they're energized by the tournament.

"Now it's just all elation," Dan Hurley told the Providence Journal. "It's excitement. You get to play on the biggest stage college basketball has to offer."

Key Players
T. Young
11 G
J. Dowtin
11 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
42.0 Field Goal % 44.4
36.1 Three Point % 40.0
86.1 Free Throw % 71.8
Oklahoma
Roster
T. Young
C. James
B. Manek
K. McGusty
R. Odomes
K. Lattin
J. McNeace
K. Doolittle
M. Freeman
J. Shepherd
H. Polla
C. Giles
T. Lazenby
P. Geha
M. Thorpe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Young 31 35.3 27.4 3.9 8.8 1.7 0.3 5.2 42.0 36.1 86.1 0.4 3.5
C. James 30 30.2 12.1 4.3 1.5 1.1 0.0 1.5 46.3 36.5 76.7 1.1 3.2
B. Manek 31 23.9 10.4 5.1 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.7 47.7 39.1 60.0 1.2 3.9
K. McGusty 31 18.4 8.0 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.8 42.2 34.7 75.9 0.4 1.6
R. Odomes 30 20.7 7.3 3.4 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.9 51.5 46.7 53.9 1.6 1.8
K. Lattin 31 20.3 6.8 6.0 0.5 1.2 1.9 0.7 59.9 0.0 75.4 1.9 4.1
J. McNeace 31 17.5 6.5 5.3 0.4 0.6 1.4 1.5 67.4 0.0 56.8 1.3 4.0
K. Doolittle 21 16.5 2.7 4.0 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.7 36.4 50.0 58.3 0.9 3.0
M. Freeman 26 9.4 2.5 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 37.1 32.6 75.0 0.2 1.1
J. Shepherd 30 11.4 2.3 0.7 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.8 37.0 31.6 75.9 0.0 0.7
H. Polla 16 3.1 1.1 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 47.1 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.5
C. Giles 8 1.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 28.6 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
T. Lazenby 26 5.0 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 30.0 22.2 50.0 0.2 0.5
P. Geha 5 2.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.4
M. Thorpe 4 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 31 201.6 85.2 41.2 15.1 6.60 4.70 13.4 46.4 36.3 74.8 10.4 27.9
Rhode Island
Roster
J. Terrell
E. Matthews
J. Dowtin
S. Robinson
A. Berry
D. Russell
C. Langevine
J. Garrett
N. Akele
M. Layssard
R. Preston
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
M. Tertsea
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Terrell 32 32.9 17.2 3.5 2.3 1.5 0.2 1.8 43.7 41.5 82.4 1.0 2.5
E. Matthews 26 28.2 13.1 4.0 0.8 0.8 0.5 1.7 42.6 30.5 74.7 0.8 3.2
J. Dowtin 32 32.8 9.7 3.2 5.5 1.0 0.5 1.3 44.4 40.0 71.8 0.7 2.5
S. Robinson 31 27.7 9.1 5.7 1.9 2.2 0.5 1.6 45.8 31.0 62.3 1.7 4.0
A. Berry 32 17.6 9.0 3.9 0.3 0.1 0.3 1.3 63.2 0.0 70.3 1.4 2.5
D. Russell 32 18.1 6.8 1.8 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 34.6 28.1 80.0 0.5 1.3
C. Langevine 29 17.4 5.9 5.7 0.3 0.3 1.2 1.0 64.1 0.0 51.3 2.3 3.4
J. Garrett 32 20.8 5.5 2.3 2.4 0.7 0.0 1.0 42.5 39.7 70.6 0.7 1.7
N. Akele 28 8.8 2.1 1.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 46.4 25.0 66.7 0.9 1.1
M. Layssard 12 2.9 1.6 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 69.2 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.7
R. Preston 17 5.4 1.2 1.7 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.3 45.5 0.0 25.0 0.6 1.1
E. Dadika 12 2.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 37.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
W. Leviton 8 1.4 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
M. Tertsea 8 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total 32 200.8 76.2 37.1 15.3 7.50 3.50 10.8 46.0 35.0 70.7 11.3 23.1
